Survey highlights persistent uncertainty on STI vaccines
While data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that the total number of U.S. cases of three sexually transmitted infections (STIs) declined from 2022-24, infection rates remain 13% higher than a ...
May 21, 2026
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A DNA-organizing protein offers new insight into infertility, IVF and generational health
The causes of male infertility can be hard to diagnose, with many tests failing to detect genetic defects. Sometimes, infertility doesn't even involve the genes themselves. It can arise from improper folding of the father's ...
May 19, 2026
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Elderly people are more sexually active than most people think
Sexuality is an important part of life—even when we grow old. The idea that desire disappears with age is a myth that needs to be debunked, argues a psychologist who has researched older adults' sex lives.
May 19, 2026
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Sexual problems common after cancer in young adults
Each year, approximately 2,000 people aged 18–39 are diagnosed with cancer in Sweden. Most survive their illness, but for many, life continues with long-term consequences. In a new doctoral dissertation, Charlotta Bergström ...
May 19, 2026
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One in five pregnancies slipped past a critical test as congenital syphilis surged over 10 years
According to new research in CMAJ, one in five pregnant women in Ontario did not receive timely syphilis screening, which is critical for preventing syphilis infection in newborns (Canadian Medical Association Journal)
May 19, 2026
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Abortion bans lead to worse outcomes for miscarriages
Research from Oregon Health & Science University sheds new light on the unintended consequences of the overturn of Roe v. Wade: worse medical care for miscarriages.
May 18, 2026
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Study highlights opportunities to improve birth control education
A University of Mississippi study reveals that young women aged 16 to 24 across the nation do not necessarily have the needed knowledge when it comes to birth control.
May 18, 2026
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Expert explains the science, safety, and legal landscape around mifepristone used in abortions, miscarriage care
The U.S. Supreme Court has preserved access to mifepristone—the medication used in the majority of abortions in the United States and in some miscarriage care—for now. The action maintains current rules that allow certified ...
May 18, 2026
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Adolescents' knowledge of legal capacity to independently consent linked to higher STI/HIV testing
A study has found that adolescents who were aware of their state's minor consent laws were more likely to seek and receive testing for HIV and other sexually transmitted infections, suggesting that teens' accurate knowledge ...
May 18, 2026
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AI-driven wearable patches help identify undetected hormone disruption in unexplained infertility
Men and women who appear hormonally "normal" may still have undetected disruptions in the timing and coordination of their reproductive hormones that could impair fertility, according to research presented at the 28th European ...
May 17, 2026
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Heat-treated probiotic may protect sperm from BPA-linked damage, rat study suggests
Bisphenol A (BPA) is widely used in the production of plastic materials. However, there have recently been concerns about its toxicity in humans, leading to the European Union banning its use in food containers.
May 15, 2026
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Azithromycin exposure during pregnancy not tied to neurodevelopmental disorders, study finds
Azithromycin exposure in pregnancy was not associated with neurodevelopmental disorders in offspring, according to a retrospective cohort study, and use in late pregnancy was linked with some lower risks.
May 15, 2026
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A man's been convicted for spreading genital herpes: Why that might backfire
In an Australian first, a Canberra man has been convicted of giving genital herpes to a sexual partner. The man pleaded guilty to the charge of "recklessly inflicting grievous bodily harm," which carries a maximum sentence ...
May 15, 2026
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Viagra could hold key to halting Peyronie's disease
Combining two widely prescribed drug classes could provide the first effective treatment for early-stage Peyronie's disease, according to a new study published in The Journal of Sexual Medicine.
May 14, 2026
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Women's experiences are forgotten in research on childbirth and breastfeeding
In the field of reproductive medicine, there is high awareness of the quality of breast milk, neonatal indicators and risk profiles. But 20% of women in the province of Québec describe coercive pressure, non-consensual acts ...
May 14, 2026
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What is 'cycle syncing', and how might it affect menstruation?
Menstruation is once again a hot topic on social media, thanks to a new health trend known as "cycle syncing." It involves aligning your diet and exercise habits to each phase of your menstrual cycle. For example, you may ...
May 14, 2026
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A two-way street: The overlapping world of premenstrual disorders and mental health conditions
Premenstrual disorders and psychiatric conditions often seem to flock together, and researchers now have data to make a case for it. A large Swedish study involving over 3 million women revealed a striking two-way path between ...
May 12, 2026 report
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Polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome: A new name to improve diagnosis, care of condition affecting 170 million women
A global effort led by Monash University has changed the name of a significant women's health condition that was misunderstood to be "all about ovarian cysts." Polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS) is the new name ...
May 12, 2026
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Loss of the X chromosome is associated with reduced chance of natural pregnancy
Chromosomes carry genetic information for biological sex, which generally assigns women two X chromosomes and men XY chromosomes. This is a basic principle of human genetics most are taught in grade school biology, but it ...
May 12, 2026
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Early-life adversity reshapes growth and reproduction in rhesus macaques for decades
Many factors influence growth and reproductive patterns in animals and people alike. New research, led by postdoctoral researcher Rachel Petersen of the Lea Lab at Vanderbilt and Assistant Professor Sam Patterson of Notre ...
May 11, 2026
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What endometriosis means for pregnancy: Data show small rise in babies' congenital anomaly risk
For babies born to people with endometriosis, there is a small but significant increased risk of congenital anomalies, often called birth defects, according to new research in the Canadian Medical Association Journal).
May 11, 2026
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Public education key in new cervical cancer screening
As Canada moves to modernize cervical cancer screening, a new study suggests most women do not yet understand or trust the shift from the Pap test to human papillomavirus (HPV) based screening. The national survey, published ...
May 9, 2026
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Elevated blood sugar levels during pregnancy may result in poorer birth outcomes
Pregnant women in the United States are routinely tested for gestational diabetes, a condition where the body has high blood sugar during pregnancy that can lead to health problems for both mothers and babies. But even when ...
May 6, 2026
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