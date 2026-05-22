A once-daily pill takes aim at measles, croup and other dangerous viruses
A new oral antiviral drug candidate has been developed for the treatment of diseases caused by orthoparamyxoviruses, such as measles and croup syndrome, according to a study published by researchers in the Center for Translational ...
19 hours ago
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Running the numbers shows ivermectin could help beat malaria
When a stranger from Spain called Cassidy Rist in her first months at Virginia Tech, she almost didn't take the meeting. The caller was Carlos Chaccour, a physician at the University of Navarra who worked on global health ...
21 hours ago
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WHO says new hantavirus case among Hondius ship's crew
A member of the MV Hondius cruise ship crew who disembarked in Spain's Canary Islands and was repatriated to the Netherlands was confirmed Friday as a new hantavirus case, the WHO said.
18 hours ago
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Ebola risk now at highest level in DR Congo, says WHO
The risk from the deadly Ebola outbreak has been raised to the highest level for the Democratic Republic of Congo, the World Health Organization said Friday, as the toll continued to rise.
18 hours ago
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Advocacy is key to preserving vital vaccine research, researchers say
Scientists and physicians should advocate to protect the vaccine research infrastructure that has saved an estimated 154 million lives over the past 50 years, according to a new commentary by researchers at Weill Cornell ...
22 hours ago
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COVID-19 mRNA vaccine plus immune system enhancer may reduce need for repeated boosters, say researchers
In a new study published in Nature Immunology, researchers at Boston Children's Hospital demonstrated that pairing the original COVID-19 mRNA vaccine with an immune system enhancer, known as an adjuvant, improved the duration ...
May 22, 2026
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How does Andes hantavirus spread between people?
In April 2026, a passenger boarded a Dutch cruise ship in Ushuaia, Argentina after a bird-watching trip. Ten days later, he died. The cause of his death, while initially unclear, was determined to be Andes hantavirus (ANDV), ...
May 22, 2026
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5 things to know about the Ebola outbreak
Michele Barry, director of the Stanford Center for Innovation in Global Health, explains how this strain differs, why public risk outside the DRC remains low, and what a global response requires.
May 22, 2026
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Deadly DR Congo Ebola outbreak spreads to M23-held South Kivu
An Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has spread to eastern South Kivu province in an area under the control of the Rwanda-backed M23 militia, the group's spokesman said Thursday, heightening fears of the ...
May 22, 2026
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Scientists discover how to harness T cells to combat entire viral families
Scientists at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) have discovered that combining key vaccine ingredients could give the body the tools it needs to fight the entire family of arenaviruses with a single vaccine. This "pan-arenavirus" ...
May 21, 2026
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High prevalence of hantavirus in some areas of the Pacific Northwest
The Sin Nombre virus—a hantavirus that can cause a deadly respiratory disease in humans—may be more widespread among rodent populations in parts of the Pacific Northwest than previously recognized. A recent study conducted ...
May 21, 2026
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Bacterial STIs reach record highs in Europe, and congenital syphilis cases nearly double
The latest Annual Epidemiological Reports from ECDC indicate a surge in bacterial sexually transmitted infections (STIs) across Europe. In 2024, notifications of gonorrhea and syphilis, alongside congenital syphilis, reached ...
May 21, 2026
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Survey highlights persistent uncertainty on STI vaccines
While data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that the total number of U.S. cases of three sexually transmitted infections (STIs) declined from 2022-24, infection rates remain 13% higher than a ...
May 21, 2026
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The secret to keeping ticks at bay this summer: Woodchips
New research has shown woodchips to be the secret weapon to keeping ticks off recreational woodland trails, including eliminating nearly all Lyme disease-carriers when treated with insecticide. The two-year experimental field ...
May 21, 2026
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Sabiá virus has been circulating in Brazil for 142 years and mutating, study finds
The Sabiá virus causes an acute hemorrhagic and neurological syndrome. Four fatal cases have been recorded in the state of São Paulo since 1990. The virus has been circulating in Brazil for about 142 years. Genomic analyses ...
May 20, 2026
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Hospital wastewater reveals drug-resistant fungus strains months before patients show symptoms
A new UNLV-led wastewater surveillance study brings scientists one step closer in the global race to detect and deter skyrocketing cases of a potentially deadly drug-resistant fungus that puts hospital patients at risk of ...
May 20, 2026
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Scientists make surprising discovery and find a possible new ally in the opioid crisis
Scientists at Bowling Green State University recently made a series of discoveries that could have wide-ranging implications for the future of the national opioid crisis. Through a partnership with the Toledo Lucas County ...
May 20, 2026
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Hantavirus quarantine has started—two infection control experts explain what to expect
Six passengers from the hantavirus cruise ship have started their quarantine at Australia's purpose-built facility in Western Australia.
May 20, 2026
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Ebola fears surge on the ground in Congo over rapid spread of a rare type
Anxious health care workers in eastern Congo said Wednesday they are underprotected and undertrained in a rapidly spreading Ebola outbreak of a rare type of the virus in one of the world's most remote and vulnerable places.
May 20, 2026
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Ebola, hantavirus show world's risk preparedness lagging: Pandemic expert
The deadly hantavirus and Ebola outbreaks show that while the response to declared public health crises has improved, awareness of pandemic risks still lags, a leading pandemic expert warned Tuesday.
May 20, 2026
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Argentines hunting for source of hantavirus outbreak trap rats in southernmost city
Argentine investigators searching for the source of a deadly hantavirus outbreak on a cruise last month were trapping rodents in the forests surrounding the southernmost city of Ushuaia on Tuesday, with the aim of detecting ...
May 20, 2026
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WHO chief concerned over 'scale and speed' of Ebola outbreak as Congo reports 134 dead
The head of the World Health Organization on Tuesday expressed concern over the "scale and speed" of an outbreak of a rare type of Ebola known as Bundibugyo in eastern Congo, where authorities reported 134 suspected deaths ...
May 20, 2026
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Measuring shame through a combination of self-report, language and body posture may be clinically helpful
In stigmatized illnesses such as human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), shame and other negative self-conscious emotions are associated with suboptimal engagement in health care via stress and avoidance coping. However, shame ...
May 20, 2026
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