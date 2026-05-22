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How South African scientists identified hantavirus on a cruise ship thousands of miles away

Infectious diseases news

How South African scientists identified hantavirus on a cruise ship thousands of miles away

When South African infectious disease specialist Lucille Blumberg checked her email on the morning of May 1, while the country was celebrating the Labor Day holiday, an urgent message caught her attention.

4 hours ago

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Brain inflammation is unlikely to explain persistent long COVID symptoms, neuroimaging study finds

A new brain imaging study has found no evidence of widespread brain inflammation in patients suffering from prolonged symptoms after COVID-19 infection. Instead, the most severe long COVID symptoms were associated with increased ...

18 hours ago

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Running the numbers shows ivermectin could help beat malaria

When a stranger from Spain called Cassidy Rist in her first months at Virginia Tech, she almost didn't take the meeting. The caller was Carlos Chaccour, a physician at the University of Navarra who worked on global health ...

21 hours ago

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How does Andes hantavirus spread between people?

In April 2026, a passenger boarded a Dutch cruise ship in Ushuaia, Argentina after a bird-watching trip. Ten days later, he died. The cause of his death, while initially unclear, was determined to be Andes hantavirus (ANDV), ...

May 22, 2026

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5 things to know about the Ebola outbreak

Michele Barry, director of the Stanford Center for Innovation in Global Health, explains how this strain differs, why public risk outside the DRC remains low, and what a global response requires.

May 22, 2026

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Deadly DR Congo Ebola outbreak spreads to M23-held South Kivu

An Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has spread to eastern South Kivu province in an area under the control of the Rwanda-backed M23 militia, the group's spokesman said Thursday, heightening fears of the ...

May 22, 2026

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Survey highlights persistent uncertainty on STI vaccines

While data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that the total number of U.S. cases of three sexually transmitted infections (STIs) declined from 2022-24, infection rates remain 13% higher than a ...

May 21, 2026

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The secret to keeping ticks at bay this summer: Woodchips

New research has shown woodchips to be the secret weapon to keeping ticks off recreational woodland trails, including eliminating nearly all Lyme disease-carriers when treated with insecticide. The two-year experimental field ...

May 21, 2026

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Psilocybin cuts nerve pain for weeks and boosts gabapentin in mice

19 hours ago

Cholesterol-craving cancers need lipid enzymes to use metabolites for growth, study shows

19 hours ago

How a father's obesity affects his children's metabolism

19 hours ago

Mitochondria may control immune cell activation and the effectiveness of immunotherapy

19 hours ago

How the gut rewires the brain to drive cravings for essential nutrients

20 hours ago

Nitric oxide rewires gene expression in the brain, offering new insight into Alzheimer's disease

22 hours ago

3D-printed trays help human gut organoids self-build nerves and mature twice as fast

20 hours ago

Common epilepsy drug disrupts early brain growth in human organoids after 30-day exposure

21 hours ago

Ovarian cancer cells use stress hormone signaling to shut down immune system, research reveals

22 hours ago

DKA may trigger lingering inflammatory surge in children with type 1 diabetes

17 hours ago

Study reveals brain changes linked to alcohol addiction recovery

22 hours ago

Weight loss drug semaglutide helps patients who do not respond to bariatric surgery, research finds

21 hours ago

A single dose of psilocybin eased depression symptoms for months, our study found

23 hours ago

Gut-lung microbe shifts may explain clozapine's severe bowel and lung side effects

May 22, 2026

Researchers identify avenue for enhanced GLP-1-induced weight loss

May 22, 2026

As GLP-1 drugs surge in popularity, bariatric surgery rates plunge across the US

May 21, 2026

Why energy fades with age: Missing membrane lipid may destabilize mitochondria

May 21, 2026

Mental disorders have nearly doubled since 1990, now affecting 1.2 billion people worldwide

May 21, 2026

Child death rates in the United States have increased, study finds

May 21, 2026

The brain's night shift: How sleep, waste clearance and dementia may be linked

May 21, 2026
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