AI-powered CPR coach outperforms 911 dispatchers in guiding bystander resuscitation
A new study from scientists at the University of California San Diego in collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University, and other institutions, demonstrates that an artificial ...
May 18, 2026
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Prehospital trauma care gets flexible option as whole blood matches components in nationwide trial
Giving whole blood or the component parts of blood are equally effective options for paramedics and emergency medical technicians to use in treating patients with severe, traumatic bleeding before arriving at the hospital, ...
May 18, 2026
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ATS: City-Wide mold intervention can reduce ED asthma visits
A city-wide mold intervention in public housing can reduce asthma emergency department (ED) visits, according to a study presented at the American Thoracic Society 2026 International Conference, held from May 15 to 20 in ...
May 18, 2026
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Nasal spray developed for prehospital emergency aid for ischemic stroke
A research team from Department of Pharmacology and Pharmacy at the LKS Faculty of Medicine, the University of Hong Kong (HKUMed), in collaboration with the InnoHK Advanced Biomedical Instrumentation Centre (ABIC), has developed ...
May 10, 2026
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Opioid overdose survivors face higher risk of death than previously thought, study finds
After an emergency department visit for an opioid overdose, 9% of individuals died and 21% experienced a repeat opioid overdose in the following year, according to a new study from ICES and the Center for Addiction and Mental ...
May 7, 2026
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AI in the emergency department: Promising, powerful but still unproven
Artificial intelligence can now outperform doctors at diagnosing patients in the emergency department, according to a new study in Science.
May 7, 2026
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Emergency surgery after childhood injury carries nearly sixfold higher death risk in poorer countries
Children who need life-saving emergency surgery after a serious injury are almost six times more likely to die in poorer countries than in wealthier ones, according to an international study led by the University of Cambridge.
May 7, 2026
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From NICU decisions to hospital systems: Where analytics investments deliver life-saving value
Hospital care teams make decisions that can have life-or-death consequences, and they do it as quickly as possible with information that's often incomplete. While spending several months in a neonatal intensive care unit, ...
May 7, 2026
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Baltimore emergency rooms see spike in asthma-related cases after night heat waves
Hospitals in Baltimore see an uptick in asthma-related emergency room cases in the weeks following nighttime heat waves in their neighboring communities, according to new research from Johns Hopkins University.
May 6, 2026
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Q&A: Investigating the body's clotting system for severe bleeding after trauma
Severe bleeding after trauma can rapidly become life-threatening. In a new doctoral thesis from Karolinska Institutet, Marcus Wannberg examines how the body's coagulation system begins to fail early after injury, which injuries ...
May 6, 2026
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The Bondi Beach terror attack mobilized a team of volunteer medics. Here's what we learned
Warning: this article contains details of injuries sustained during a terrorist attack.
May 2, 2026
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AI surpasses physicians on clinical reasoning tasks, raising the bar for more serious testing
In one of the largest studies to compare artificial intelligence and physicians on a wide array of clinical reasoning tasks including real emergency department data, a team of physicians and computer scientists at Harvard ...
Apr 30, 2026
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'Click clotting' stops bleeding fast and could transform emergency care
Researchers at McGill University have developed a rapid way to engineer blood clots that stop severe bleeding and support tissue healing more effectively. Their technique, called "click clotting," links red blood cell surface ...
Apr 29, 2026
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Research uncovers fatal delays in EpiPen treatment for food anaphylaxis in children
Fatal delays in administering life-saving adrenaline autoinjector (EpiPen) for food anaphylaxis, a severe and rapid allergic reaction, are highlighted in research presented at the Royal College of Emergency Medicine Conference. ...
Apr 28, 2026
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Combination treatment could be safer, more effective for drug overdoses involving severe agitation
A team of Marshall University researchers has published a new study suggesting a potential breakthrough in how doctors manage severe agitation caused by methamphetamine and/or cocaine use, particularly in cases in which opioids ...
Apr 26, 2026
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Large international study confirms similar efficacy and safety of common fluid treatments for pediatric sepsis
A major study, led by researchers at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Nemours Children's Health, and Children's National Hospital and involving an extensive network of medical centers across the United States and abroad, ...
Apr 24, 2026
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Rural adolescents are twice as likely to die by suicide compared to their urban peers
Rural-residing adolescents are twice as likely to die by suicide compared to their urban-residing peers. To better support crisis care for rural youth, researchers developed Plan & Protect, a technology-guided safety planning ...
Apr 24, 2026
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Freeze-dried platelet product slows swelling and bleeding in traumatic brain injuries
A freeze-dried blood product that could be stored for years on ambulances or in remote emergency departments is showing promise at treating traumatic brain injuries. The news comes from a mouse study done by researchers at ...
Apr 23, 2026
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Why concussion patients without family doctors are more likely to end up in the emergency department
Patients experiencing higher levels of socioeconomic marginalization and without established family physicians were more likely to seek initial concussion care in hospital emergency departments (EDs) rather than outpatient ...
Apr 22, 2026
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How a free medical telesimulation platform is saving children's lives
A new study on sepsis training in Ghana builds on prior research showing the impact of Annenberg Hotkeys, a free platform developed in 2020. It is being used in other medical settings—and its co-creator sees potential in ...
Apr 22, 2026
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Study reveals that 13,000 patients waited over three days in England's emergency departments last year
Exclusive data published in The BMJ today show that 13,386 patients in England waited at least three days for A&E (accident and emergency) treatment last year, part of almost 500,000 who spent over 24 hours stuck in NHS emergency ...
Apr 22, 2026
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Video game improves emergency doctor trauma triage decision-making
Emergency physicians who play a video game about trauma triage outperform their peers who only receive standard education when it comes to properly caring for severely injured older adults. These findings are published in ...
Apr 20, 2026
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Knife deaths push average victim age to 14 among children in England
The average age of a young fatal stab victim is now 14, indicates an analysis of the causes of death among children and teens in England between 2019 and 2024, published online in Emergency Medicine Journal.
Apr 20, 2026
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