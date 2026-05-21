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Child death rates in the United States have increased, study finds

Emergency medicine news

Child death rates in the United States have increased, study finds

The overall death rate of children and adolescents in the United States increased 6.6% between 2020 and 2023, researchers reported on May 13 in the New England Journal of Medicine. Many of the top causes of death in young ...

May 21, 2026

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New benchmarks based on top performers aim for achievable excellence in pediatric emergency care

A large, multi-center study led by Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago has derived achievable benchmarks of care (ABCs) using electronic health record data, which allows pediatric emergency departments across ...

May 19, 2026

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ATS: City-Wide mold intervention can reduce ED asthma visits

A city-wide mold intervention in public housing can reduce asthma emergency department (ED) visits, according to a study presented at the American Thoracic Society 2026 International Conference, held from May 15 to 20 in ...

May 18, 2026

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Brain inflammation is unlikely to explain persistent long COVID symptoms, neuroimaging study finds

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Psilocybin cuts nerve pain for weeks and boosts gabapentin in mice

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Cholesterol-craving cancers need lipid enzymes to use metabolites for growth, study shows

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How a father's obesity affects his children's metabolism

19 hours ago

A once-daily pill takes aim at measles, croup and other dangerous viruses

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Mitochondria may control immune cell activation and the effectiveness of immunotherapy

19 hours ago

How the gut rewires the brain to drive cravings for essential nutrients

20 hours ago

Nitric oxide rewires gene expression in the brain, offering new insight into Alzheimer's disease

22 hours ago

Running the numbers shows ivermectin could help beat malaria

21 hours ago

3D-printed trays help human gut organoids self-build nerves and mature twice as fast

20 hours ago

Common epilepsy drug disrupts early brain growth in human organoids after 30-day exposure

21 hours ago

Ovarian cancer cells use stress hormone signaling to shut down immune system, research reveals

22 hours ago

DKA may trigger lingering inflammatory surge in children with type 1 diabetes

17 hours ago

Study reveals brain changes linked to alcohol addiction recovery

22 hours ago

Weight loss drug semaglutide helps patients who do not respond to bariatric surgery, research finds

21 hours ago

A single dose of psilocybin eased depression symptoms for months, our study found

23 hours ago

Gut-lung microbe shifts may explain clozapine's severe bowel and lung side effects

May 22, 2026

COVID-19 mRNA vaccine plus immune system enhancer may reduce need for repeated boosters, say researchers

May 22, 2026

Researchers identify avenue for enhanced GLP-1-induced weight loss

May 22, 2026

As GLP-1 drugs surge in popularity, bariatric surgery rates plunge across the US

May 21, 2026
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