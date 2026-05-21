Positional therapy found to offer lasting benefits for most positional obstructive sleep apnea patients
Positional therapy can be a long-lasting and effective treatment for patients with positional obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), according to research presented at the 2026 ATS International Conference.
May 20, 2026
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Early CPAP struggles don't predict treatment failure, study finds
Many insurers stop covering continuous positive airway pressure or CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) devices if patients don't use them regularly in the first 90 days. But new research presented at the ATS 2026 International ...
May 20, 2026
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Which patients benefit most from tirzepatide GLP-1 for obesity and obstructive sleep apnea?
Tirzepatide GLP-1 medication is known to improve sleep apnea for people with both obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and obesity, but not all patients benefit equally. Now, new research presented at the 2026 ATS International ...
May 19, 2026
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Sleep disturbances during pregnancy associated with a risk of gestational diabetes
A study by Kuopio University Hospital and the University of Eastern Finland shows that sleep disturbances during pregnancy may be a significant risk factor for gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM).
May 19, 2026
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Once-nightly pill treats causes of airway collapse to control obstructive sleep apnea in large clinical trial
A once-nightly oral pill helped control obstructive sleep apnea in a large, Phase III clinical trial presented at the 2026 ATS International Conference. The drug, called AD109, is the first therapy to treat OSA by addressing ...
May 18, 2026
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More than a third of menopausal women lose sleep to hot flashes, waking during the night
While sleep is essential to health, women face unique challenges to getting quality sleep across key life stages. According to new survey results from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, more than a third of women ages ...
May 18, 2026
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Poor sleep tied to Alzheimer's risk in older women
Sleep complaints may be an important Alzheimer's disease risk factor in older women with a higher genetic predisposition to the disease, according to a new study from researchers at the University of California San Diego. ...
May 18, 2026
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Sleep and diet may matter more than exercise for buffering the health toll of chronic stress
When work gets stressful, the standard advice is familiar: exercise more, eat better, sleep more, and cut back on unhealthy habits. But our new research study suggests not all healthy habits offer the same protection from ...
May 14, 2026
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Too little sleep—and too much—associated with faster aging
An analysis of biological clocks throughout the human body suggests that too few hours of sleep—and too many—may speed aging in the brain, heart, lung, and immune system and is associated with a wide range of diseases.
May 13, 2026
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Today's teens are sleeping less than ever before
New research from the University of Minnesota School of Public Health shows that teenagers today are getting less sleep than any generation before them. This lack of sleep causes daily fatigue and reduced functioning, alongside ...
May 12, 2026
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Are you exercising at the wrong time? How your body clock can affect your workouts
While some people can spring out of bed at six in the morning and go straight into their day, others prefer to wake up later as they're most productive in the afternoon or evening. This difference is due to your chronotype—the ...
May 12, 2026
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Fish reveal four distinct sleep states, including three with eye movements
Humans and other mammals cycle through distinct sleep phases. One of them is easily recognized by the darting motion of the eyes behind closed lids, giving it its name: REM (rapid eye movement) sleep. This is the state in ...
May 6, 2026
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Sleep apnea compromises far more than a good night's rest
Annual medical checkups typically cover the basics: diet, exercise and mental state. Surprisingly, many primary care providers fail to ask about one of the fundamental contributors to well-being: sleep.
May 6, 2026
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Cognitive behavioral therapy shows promise managing menopausal insomnia and hot flashes
Insomnia is a common problem, affecting as many as 20% to 60% of perimenopausal and postmenopausal US women. Because of its possible severe physical and psychological effects, ongoing research is focused on identifying effective ...
May 6, 2026
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Why melatonin shouldn't be a bedtime go-to for kids
If your child has trouble falling asleep, you are not alone. And when a child does not sleep well, it can affect everyone's sleep in the home. Many families are looking for a simple solution, and melatonin often feels like ...
May 6, 2026
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For older adults with mild cognitive impairment, exercise can be crucial to sleep quality
Staying active is known to improve sleep, but the research findings are mixed regarding the best workout. Some studies say light walking or stretching is best, others prefer moderate-intensity workouts like jogging—and some ...
May 3, 2026
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Screens can be part of a child's healthy bedtime routine, study shows
Most parents are aware of the current advice to switch off all screens at least an hour before bed. However, a recent study reveals this may not be necessary for every child. The study, from Deakin's Institute for Physical ...
May 3, 2026
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Severe narcolepsy found to damage a second brain region
For nearly 25 years, scientists believed they knew what caused the most severe form of narcolepsy. A new UCLA Health study now suggests they were only half correct. In a study published in Nature Communications, UCLA Health ...
Apr 30, 2026
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Adenotonsillectomy improves sleep efficiency in pediatric obstructive sleep apnea
For many children with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), adenotonsillectomy (T&A) improves sleep efficiency (SE) and resolves OSA, according to a study published online April 12 in Laryngoscope: Investigative Otolaryngology.
Apr 30, 2026
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One in three young adults not getting enough sleep
Nearly one-third of Australian adults are getting less than the recommended seven hours of sleep, with young adults (ages 18–34) emerging as the most sleep deprived and most affected by the consequences of poor sleep, reveals ...
Apr 30, 2026
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Atopic dermatitis linked to sleep and memory disturbances
Adults with more severe atopic dermatitis (AD) are at risk for sleep and memory disturbances, according to a study published online April 21 in Dermatitis.
Apr 27, 2026
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Wondering if you're a 'light' or 'deep' sleeper? The science isn't that simple
Not everyone can sleep through rumbling traffic or a spouse's incessant snoring. If you do, you may pride yourself on being a "deep" or "heavy" sleeper. If you struggle to fall or stay asleep, you may consider yourself a ...
Apr 26, 2026
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New guidelines highlight behavioral therapy for insomnia
Combining medications with behavioral therapy to treat chronic insomnia might not be best for all patients, a new practice guideline says. Cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia (CBT-I) works best on its own, but can be ...
Apr 24, 2026
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