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Why are young people's sleep and mental health so poor? Researchers point to 'vicious cycles'

Sleep medicine news

The brain's night shift: How sleep, waste clearance and dementia may be linked

Why are conditions such as chronic stress, depression, cardiovascular disease, fragmented sleep, and aging all associated with a higher risk of dementia? In a new review piece in Science, University of Rochester Medicine ...

May 21, 2026

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Why are young people's sleep and mental health so poor? Researchers point to 'vicious cycles'

Among the younger part of the population, sleep problems, anxiety, and depression are widespread and growing issues. But why are our sleep and mental health in such poor condition? And why does it seem so difficult to improve ...

May 21, 2026

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Poor sleep tied to Alzheimer's risk in older women

Sleep complaints may be an important Alzheimer's disease risk factor in older women with a higher genetic predisposition to the disease, according to a new study from researchers at the University of California San Diego. ...

May 18, 2026

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Today's teens are sleeping less than ever before

New research from the University of Minnesota School of Public Health shows that teenagers today are getting less sleep than any generation before them. This lack of sleep causes daily fatigue and reduced functioning, alongside ...

May 12, 2026

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Why melatonin shouldn't be a bedtime go-to for kids

If your child has trouble falling asleep, you are not alone. And when a child does not sleep well, it can affect everyone's sleep in the home. Many families are looking for a simple solution, and melatonin often feels like ...

May 6, 2026

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Severe narcolepsy found to damage a second brain region

For nearly 25 years, scientists believed they knew what caused the most severe form of narcolepsy. A new UCLA Health study now suggests they were only half correct. In a study published in Nature Communications, UCLA Health ...

Apr 30, 2026

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One in three young adults not getting enough sleep

Nearly one-third of Australian adults are getting less than the recommended seven hours of sleep, with young adults (ages 18–34) emerging as the most sleep deprived and most affected by the consequences of poor sleep, reveals ...

Apr 30, 2026

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New guidelines highlight behavioral therapy for insomnia

Combining medications with behavioral therapy to treat chronic insomnia might not be best for all patients, a new practice guideline says. Cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia (CBT-I) works best on its own, but can be ...

Apr 24, 2026

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Brain inflammation is unlikely to explain persistent long COVID symptoms, neuroimaging study finds

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Psilocybin cuts nerve pain for weeks and boosts gabapentin in mice

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Cholesterol-craving cancers need lipid enzymes to use metabolites for growth, study shows

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How a father's obesity affects his children's metabolism

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A once-daily pill takes aim at measles, croup and other dangerous viruses

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Mitochondria may control immune cell activation and the effectiveness of immunotherapy

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How the gut rewires the brain to drive cravings for essential nutrients

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Nitric oxide rewires gene expression in the brain, offering new insight into Alzheimer's disease

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Running the numbers shows ivermectin could help beat malaria

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3D-printed trays help human gut organoids self-build nerves and mature twice as fast

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Common epilepsy drug disrupts early brain growth in human organoids after 30-day exposure

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Ovarian cancer cells use stress hormone signaling to shut down immune system, research reveals

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DKA may trigger lingering inflammatory surge in children with type 1 diabetes

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Study reveals brain changes linked to alcohol addiction recovery

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Weight loss drug semaglutide helps patients who do not respond to bariatric surgery, research finds

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A single dose of psilocybin eased depression symptoms for months, our study found

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Gut-lung microbe shifts may explain clozapine's severe bowel and lung side effects

May 22, 2026

COVID-19 mRNA vaccine plus immune system enhancer may reduce need for repeated boosters, say researchers

May 22, 2026

Researchers identify avenue for enhanced GLP-1-induced weight loss

May 22, 2026

As GLP-1 drugs surge in popularity, bariatric surgery rates plunge across the US

May 21, 2026
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