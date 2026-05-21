Vitiligo affects around 1 in 100 people worldwide, yet the skin condition remains misunderstood
Around one in every 100 people worldwide has vitiligo—a chronic, autoimmune skin condition that causes the skin to appear lighter in patches.
May 20, 2026
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Text messages aid in reducing cardiovascular risk in adults with psoriasis
A text-messaging intervention can improve patient activation and cardiovascular risk behaviors in adults with psoriasis, according to a study published online May 13 in JAMA Dermatology.
May 19, 2026
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What's the risk of infection from manicures and pedicures?
Manicures and pedicures are big business, with the global nail care market estimated to be worth US$23.5 billion. But sometimes clients visiting nail salons come away with more than beautiful nails. Several women from Perth ...
May 19, 2026
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Scientists develop first-in-class drug candidate for chronic itch
Chronic itch is often described as an "invisible torment." It can persist for weeks or months, severely affecting sleep, mental health, and quality of life. In patients with cholestatic liver disease, chronic itch remains ...
May 18, 2026
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Family-donor stem cells show safe symptom relief for 'butterfly skin' patients, trial suggests
The intravenous infusion of mesenchymal stem cells from family donors is safe and improves symptoms such as pruritus (itching), sleep disturbances, and fatigue associated with Recessive Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa (RDEB), ...
May 18, 2026
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FDA blocked melanoma drug as confusion reigned under Makary
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's decision to withhold approval of a new skin cancer treatment fell like a hammer on doctors who treat melanoma and patients who saw that the drug had prolonged the lives of a third of ...
May 18, 2026
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Grape consumption linked to changes in gene expression and improved skin health
Clinical trials have shown that consumption of grapes can increase the resilience of skin to UV irradiation in about 30%–50% of the subject population. A new study published in the current issue of the journal ACS Nutrition ...
May 17, 2026
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Friendly skin bacteria shut down inflammatory driver of eczema
Friendly skin bacteria could hold the key to stopping eczema in its tracks, according to a breakthrough by a team of UK and Japanese scientists. Their new study reveals harmless microbes living on our skin release powerful ...
May 14, 2026
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Higher-dose ivermectin no better than standard dose for severe scabies
For adults with severe scabies, higher-dose ivermectin plus permethrin is not superior to standard-dose ivermectin plus permethrin, according to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
May 8, 2026
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Chronic sunlight exposure can disrupt body clocks in skin
Years of chronic exposure of human skin to sunlight strongly disrupts its body-clock rhythm, according to a pioneering study led by University of Manchester, No7 Beauty Company, a member of The Boots Group, and University ...
May 6, 2026
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New study helps distinguish sensitive skin syndrome from rosacea at the biological level
New research from the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences provides evidence that sensitive skin syndrome (SSS) is biologically distinct from rosacea, helping clarify a long-standing debate ...
May 5, 2026
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Online misinformation adding to Americans' skin cancer risk, survey finds
Misinformation is putting more than 16 million Americans at increased risk for skin cancer, a new American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) survey has concluded.
May 4, 2026
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Cold skin, hot heart, one gene: Hidden temperature switch decides where disease appears
The saying "cold hands, warm heart" is usually meant metaphorically—but new research from UC Davis School of Medicine and collaborating institutions suggests it has a striking biological parallel.
May 2, 2026
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Q&A: Coniferous resin and its extracts in wound healing—from folk tradition to modern medicine
Interest in plant-based wound treatments has grown due to traditional method limitations, antimicrobial resistance, and the need for safer options. Coniferous resin from Norway spruce (Picea abies) has been used in Northern ...
Apr 30, 2026
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Lab-grown human skin advances our understanding of the critical role of skin blood vessels
New research has shown that single blood vessel cells that appear in the earliest stages of lab-grown skin organoids have the ability to form complex microvascular networks that grow and mature over time. These self-organizing ...
Apr 28, 2026
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Why do so many African women bleach their skin? Study looks beyond what they tell researchers
In some African countries, more than 50% of women regularly use skin-lightening products. In South Africa, the rate is 32%, while in Nigeria it's 77%. This dwarfs rates in other regions of the world.
Apr 28, 2026
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Predictive model shows moderate performance for psoriasis relapse risk
A predictive model for psoriasis relapse risk demonstrates moderate performance, according to a study published online April 11 in Scientific Reports.
Apr 28, 2026
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Does menopause cause a 'collagen cliff'? What you need to know
Collagen has become a staple of skincare advertising and social media wellness trends. But it is not just a buzzword.
Apr 27, 2026
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Atopic dermatitis linked to sleep and memory disturbances
Adults with more severe atopic dermatitis (AD) are at risk for sleep and memory disturbances, according to a study published online April 21 in Dermatitis.
Apr 27, 2026
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Hidden in hair follicles, immune 'sentinel' cells may help skin detect microbes
Researchers at the School of Medicine at the University of California, Riverside have discovered previously unrecognized immune surveillance structures in the skin. Found within hair follicles, the cells resemble M (microfold) ...
Apr 25, 2026
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Teen views on tanning and sunscreen shape skin cancer risk behaviors
A new study finds that how high school students perceive the "costs" of sun protection and the "rewards" of tanning play a significant role in whether they practice sun-safe behaviors. The work will help inform more effective ...
Apr 21, 2026
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Biological shield can prevent skin cancer cells from transforming into aggressive metastatic forms
A new study has identified a molecular guardian that keeps skin cells from forgetting what they are and transforming into aggressive, migratory killers. By stabilizing a master genetic switch, this protein shield prevents ...
Apr 16, 2026
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Skin cells may help rabies invade nerves after minor bites or scratches
While it was previously thought that keratinocytes (skin cells) were only passive conductors that allow the rabies virus to pass through, novel research reveals that these cells play a much more active role. The findings ...
Apr 16, 2026
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