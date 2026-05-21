Working up a sweat: How sweat patterns change as girls get older
Researchers have worked out how girls' sweating patterns change as they grow, establishing that the age of 14 is a critical turning point. Their findings can inform better sportswear designs for teenagers, and be used to ...
May 21, 2026
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Very fit men may face smaller atrial fibrillation risk than feared, with heart benefits growing over time
A number of previous studies have shown that young male endurance athletes and young men in general with high fitness levels appear to have an increased risk of developing atrial fibrillation later in life compared to non-athletes ...
May 21, 2026
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Heat tolerance tests fail to account for sex differences
A new study by researchers in the College of Agriculture, Health and Natural Resources (CAHNR) has demonstrated that a standard heat tolerance test does not work equally well to measure tolerance in males and females. This ...
May 21, 2026
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Health on the esports circuit: Competitive video game players can face a range of injuries
Competing in esports, also known as electronic sports, can mean training for several hours a day in front of a screen. Whether people participate in video game competitions at the professional or amateur level, they face ...
May 21, 2026
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Teen attitudes to exercise shape fitness years later
Teenagers who see exercise as fun, social and good for their health are significantly fitter by late adolescence than those driven by competition, pressure or fear of judgment, new research led by Flinders University shows. ...
May 21, 2026
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School recess is a health necessity, not a reward, says psychologist
Cutting recess doesn't just shortchange kids on playtime. A Syracuse University researcher says it can have real consequences for their health and development.
May 20, 2026
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Ozone pollution limits lung benefits of exercise in children, study finds
Vigorous physical activity promotes lung growth in children, but these benefits are reduced by ozone pollution, according to new research presented at the ATS 2026 International Conference. The findings suggest that the health ...
May 20, 2026
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Aerobic exercise may lessen the health effects of exposure to nanoplastics
Using female zebrafish as a model, researchers have found that aerobic exercise may influence various connections in the body to lessen the damaging health impacts of environmental nanoplastics. In the study, published in ...
May 20, 2026
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For real heart protection, the weekly exercise number climbs far beyond current advice
Adults should aim to do between 560 and 610 minutes a week of moderate to vigorous physical activity to achieve a substantial reduction in the risk of heart attacks and stroke, suggest the findings of an observational study ...
May 19, 2026
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Text messages aid in reducing cardiovascular risk in adults with psoriasis
A text-messaging intervention can improve patient activation and cardiovascular risk behaviors in adults with psoriasis, according to a study published online May 13 in JAMA Dermatology.
May 19, 2026
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Creatine improves physical performance but does not necessarily reduce inflammation, finds study
Creatine, one of the most popular supplements among gym-goers and athletes, does not appear to have the anti-inflammatory effect that many imagine. This conclusion comes from a systematic review and meta-analysis conducted ...
May 18, 2026
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Polyendocrine metabolic syndrome doesn't end at menopause and neither should its care, research shows
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, which has just been renamed Polyendocrine Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS), is the most common hormonal and metabolic disorder affecting women of reproductive age, impacting up to 13% of this population ...
May 18, 2026
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Pediatric pulmonary rehab improves exercise ability, quality of life
New research presented at the 2026 ATS International Conference shows that pulmonary rehabilitation (PR) significantly improves functioning and quality of life in children with chronic respiratory conditions, regardless of ...
May 17, 2026
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Stronger regulation needed to address injectable peptide craze
Tougher regulation on peptide supplies is needed as illegal use skyrockets among young Australians, University of Queensland researchers say. Dr. Timothy Piatkowski, of UQ's School of Public Health, said the country's regulatory ...
May 16, 2026
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The yips: When 'choking' in sport can go next level
Legendary 18-time major winner Jack Nicklaus once stated golf was "90% mental and 10% physical." That's because, unlike most other ball sports, a golfer spends most of the time thinking about their game instead of actually ...
May 16, 2026
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Air pollution is hurting athletic performance and health
As worsening air quality and wildfire events increasingly impact communities worldwide, a study recognized by the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) as a 2025 Paper of the Year is drawing attention to a growing but ...
May 16, 2026
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AI coach rewrites the rules of cardiovascular research
Every day, millions of Americans open a fitness app, glance at their step count, and may even feel a mild pang of guilt before closing it again. The problem with most health tracking technology is that it watches your activity, ...
May 16, 2026
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Popular workout supplement may blunt heart benefits of exercise in women
A supplement widely promoted for athletic performance may interfere with some of the heart's beneficial adaptations to exercise, according to new Dalhousie University research published in Scientific Reports.
May 15, 2026
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New obesity guidance urges dietitian-led care as GLP-1 drugs reshape treatment
Obesity and dietitian societies have joined forces to issue a new consensus statement on recommendations surrounding the use of obesity drugs for weight loss treatment. The consensus statement was presented at the European ...
May 15, 2026
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Energy gels: Here's what runners need to know
Sebastian Sawe ripped open a carbohydrate gel sachet and slurped it five minutes before the start of the 2026 London Marathon. Sixty minutes later, he inhaled another one before smashing through the two-hour marathon barrier.
May 15, 2026
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Your voice changes when you're tired or exerting effort, and machines may soon use that signal
The "talk test" is often used as a low-tech way to measure exercise intensity: If you can easily talk or even sing, your workout is fairly light, but if conversation is difficult, you are exercising vigorously.
May 14, 2026
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New ACL surgery approach helps most patients return to activity
New research from orthopedic specialists at Marshall Health Network and the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine demonstrates promising outcomes for patients undergoing anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstruction ...
May 14, 2026
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Steroid use falls, but creatine use climbs rapidly, study shows
U.S. teens report far less anabolic steroid use than they did two decades ago, but creatine use has risen rapidly in recent years, according to a new University of Michigan study. Combined with declining perceptions of steroid ...
May 14, 2026
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