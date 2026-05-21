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Exercising in the open air is the best ally to combat winter vitamin D deficiency, study says

Fitness & Physical activity news

Exercise hormone irisin could offer neuroprotective effects in multiple sclerosis

A new study offers clues as to why exercise can improve neurological symptoms in people with multiple sclerosis (MS). The study, led by investigators from Mass General Brigham and University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf ...

May 21, 2026

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Exercising in the open air is the best ally to combat winter vitamin D deficiency, study says

Vitamin D is important for the body to function properly: it balances the immune system, helps to keep bones healthy and benefits muscle regeneration. Yet, 1 billion people worldwide are vitamin D deficient. This is the case ...

May 21, 2026

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Heat tolerance tests fail to account for sex differences

A new study by researchers in the College of Agriculture, Health and Natural Resources (CAHNR) has demonstrated that a standard heat tolerance test does not work equally well to measure tolerance in males and females. This ...

May 21, 2026

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Teen attitudes to exercise shape fitness years later

Teenagers who see exercise as fun, social and good for their health are significantly fitter by late adolescence than those driven by competition, pressure or fear of judgment, new research led by Flinders University shows. ...

May 21, 2026

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Stronger regulation needed to address injectable peptide craze

Tougher regulation on peptide supplies is needed as illegal use skyrockets among young Australians, University of Queensland researchers say. Dr. Timothy Piatkowski, of UQ's School of Public Health, said the country's regulatory ...

May 16, 2026

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The yips: When 'choking' in sport can go next level

Legendary 18-time major winner Jack Nicklaus once stated golf was "90% mental and 10% physical." That's because, unlike most other ball sports, a golfer spends most of the time thinking about their game instead of actually ...

May 16, 2026

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Air pollution is hurting athletic performance and health

As worsening air quality and wildfire events increasingly impact communities worldwide, a study recognized by the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) as a 2025 Paper of the Year is drawing attention to a growing but ...

May 16, 2026

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AI coach rewrites the rules of cardiovascular research

Every day, millions of Americans open a fitness app, glance at their step count, and may even feel a mild pang of guilt before closing it again. The problem with most health tracking technology is that it watches your activity, ...

May 16, 2026

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Energy gels: Here's what runners need to know

Sebastian Sawe ripped open a carbohydrate gel sachet and slurped it five minutes before the start of the 2026 London Marathon. Sixty minutes later, he inhaled another one before smashing through the two-hour marathon barrier.

May 15, 2026

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New ACL surgery approach helps most patients return to activity

New research from orthopedic specialists at Marshall Health Network and the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine demonstrates promising outcomes for patients undergoing anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstruction ...

May 14, 2026

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Brain inflammation is unlikely to explain persistent long COVID symptoms, neuroimaging study finds

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Psilocybin cuts nerve pain for weeks and boosts gabapentin in mice

19 hours ago

Cholesterol-craving cancers need lipid enzymes to use metabolites for growth, study shows

19 hours ago

How a father's obesity affects his children's metabolism

19 hours ago

A once-daily pill takes aim at measles, croup and other dangerous viruses

19 hours ago

Mitochondria may control immune cell activation and the effectiveness of immunotherapy

19 hours ago

How the gut rewires the brain to drive cravings for essential nutrients

20 hours ago

Nitric oxide rewires gene expression in the brain, offering new insight into Alzheimer's disease

22 hours ago

Running the numbers shows ivermectin could help beat malaria

21 hours ago

3D-printed trays help human gut organoids self-build nerves and mature twice as fast

20 hours ago

Common epilepsy drug disrupts early brain growth in human organoids after 30-day exposure

21 hours ago

Ovarian cancer cells use stress hormone signaling to shut down immune system, research reveals

22 hours ago

DKA may trigger lingering inflammatory surge in children with type 1 diabetes

17 hours ago

Study reveals brain changes linked to alcohol addiction recovery

22 hours ago

Weight loss drug semaglutide helps patients who do not respond to bariatric surgery, research finds

21 hours ago

A single dose of psilocybin eased depression symptoms for months, our study found

23 hours ago

Gut-lung microbe shifts may explain clozapine's severe bowel and lung side effects

May 22, 2026

COVID-19 mRNA vaccine plus immune system enhancer may reduce need for repeated boosters, say researchers

May 22, 2026

Researchers identify avenue for enhanced GLP-1-induced weight loss

May 22, 2026

As GLP-1 drugs surge in popularity, bariatric surgery rates plunge across the US

May 21, 2026
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