Gut-lung microbe shifts may explain clozapine's severe bowel and lung side effects
Schizophrenia is a severe mental health disorder characterized by hallucinations, false and rigid beliefs (i.e., delusions), impaired mental functions, disorganized speech and, in some cases, repetitive body movements. This ...
May 22, 2026 feature
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Mental health difficulties among young adults have doubled in past decade
More than a fifth (22%) of generation Z in England report having a longstanding mental health condition in their early 20s, double the rate of millennials (10%) at a similar age 10 years earlier, finds a new UCL study.
May 22, 2026
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Cancer, mood, anxiety, sleep: It's all connected, and yoga eases symptoms for survivors
University of Rochester Medicine is in the spotlight at a national meeting for a new discovery in integrative oncology: A special yoga intervention goes a step further than other therapies to improve four domains of physical ...
23 hours ago
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Support for adolescents in military families can improve their mental health
Youth in military families need support from parents and peers to maintain a healthy mental well-being, according to a new study from the University of Georgia. Researchers found these relationships are connected to adolescents' ...
23 hours ago
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Two new tools to measure attitude towards cosmetic procedures
As non-surgical cosmetic procedures grow in popularity, accessibility and affordability, new Griffith University research has created two new measures to assess people's attitudes and motivations toward cosmetic procedures.
May 22, 2026
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Mental disorders have nearly doubled since 1990, now affecting 1.2 billion people worldwide
Nearly 1.2 billion people worldwide are living with a mental disorder, nearly double the number recorded in 1990. According to a new study, this stark rise has placed mental disorders as the leading cause of disability globally, ...
May 21, 2026
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Child death rates in the United States have increased, study finds
The overall death rate of children and adolescents in the United States increased 6.6% between 2020 and 2023, researchers reported on May 13 in the New England Journal of Medicine. Many of the top causes of death in young ...
May 21, 2026
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Duration of depression may influence how severely the disease alters the brain
Depression affects about 5.8% of the Brazilian population and presents a wide range of symptoms, intensities, and durations. A study published in Scientific Reports involving patients with major depressive disorder demonstrated ...
May 21, 2026
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The bigger the reward, the faster we learn, researchers find
Scientists long assumed that learning speed depends primarily on our experience—how many times we try and succeed—not the size of the reward. We become better at poker because we keep playing and winning, regardless of the ...
May 21, 2026
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Smartphone data predict smoking cravings and lapses, with potential to treat addiction and other conditions
Minuscule movement patterns collected from smartphones and often undetectable to humans have been used to predict cravings and compulsive behaviors with groundbreaking accuracy—potentially offering timely and bespoke treatment ...
May 21, 2026
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Machine learning personalizes depression treatment with the help of wearable technology
More than 21% of U.S. adults experience depression, greatly impacting their quality of life. Many people with mild-to-moderate depression can improve their symptoms by adjusting daily habits like sleep, exercise, diet and ...
May 21, 2026
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Can AI help predict how you might be feeling in the future?
From the weather to sports to the performance of the stock market, predictions are a regular feature of our lives. Most of these sectors rely on past data and models that can give us a decent sense of what to expect in the ...
May 21, 2026
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UK's younger generations likelier to experience poor health earlier in life than previous cohorts, research shows
Younger generations appear to be experiencing poorer health earlier in life than previous generations, according to a review of studies comparing national birth cohort datasets involving tens of thousands of people across ...
May 21, 2026
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Symptoms of depression and anxiety appear in just 14 days without these five daily habits
New research from Macquarie University has found removing everyday positive mental health behaviors for just two weeks can rapidly trigger symptoms of depression and anxiety in otherwise healthy adults. These symptoms then ...
May 21, 2026
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Why are young people's sleep and mental health so poor? Researchers point to 'vicious cycles'
Among the younger part of the population, sleep problems, anxiety, and depression are widespread and growing issues. But why are our sleep and mental health in such poor condition? And why does it seem so difficult to improve ...
May 21, 2026
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Teen self‑harm: Responses should focus on social context, not just mental health
Around 1 in 6 adolescents worldwide report having self-harmed at some point in their lives. In England, an NHS mental health survey of 2,370 children and young people found that more than 1 in 3 young adults aged 17 to 24 ...
May 21, 2026
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Teen attitudes to exercise shape fitness years later
Teenagers who see exercise as fun, social and good for their health are significantly fitter by late adolescence than those driven by competition, pressure or fear of judgment, new research led by Flinders University shows. ...
May 21, 2026
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Rural siblings of people with neurodevelopmental conditions are left to go it alone, study finds
New Curtin University-led research has found siblings of people with neurodevelopmental conditions in regional and remote Australia are struggling with poorer well-being and are more likely to feel overlooked. The study is ...
May 21, 2026
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Autism social differences emerge early but can change considerably by adulthood, research suggests
Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurodevelopmental condition characterized by differences in behavior, social interactions, communication, and sensory perceptions. Some autistic individuals find communicating and connecting ...
May 20, 2026 feature
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Pilot trial suggests anti-inflammatory drug could help difficult-to-treat depression
Immunotherapy could be a promising new treatment option for patients with difficult-to-treat depression. This is a key finding from a University of Bristol-led pilot randomized controlled clinical trial, published in JAMA ...
May 20, 2026
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How children with autism hear: Not better or worse, just differently
Université de Montréal psychiatry professor Laurent Mottron has spent his career studying the cognitive processes of people with autism. Rather than viewing autism as a deficit, he sees it as a different way of processing ...
May 20, 2026
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Brain's chemical brake hides a second power, and it could reshape how mental disorders are treated
An important chemical messenger that typically inhibits brain activity might sometimes do the opposite, according to new Yale School of Medicine (YSM) research. One way that brain cells communicate is through chemical messengers ...
May 20, 2026
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Human health appears unaffected by living near wind turbines
High-resolution data collected across the United States show negligible evidence of adverse health outcomes tied to wind turbine exposure, a study finds. Despite helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, wind turbine installations ...
May 20, 2026
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