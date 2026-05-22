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Study reveals brain changes linked to alcohol addiction recovery

Psychology & Mental health news

Study reveals brain changes linked to alcohol addiction recovery

Scientists say they've uncovered striking new evidence of how alcohol addiction impacts the brain's learning systems—and how those systems may slowly adapt during recovery—in a new study published in Clinical Neurophysiology ...

22 hours ago

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A single dose of psilocybin eased depression symptoms for months, our study found

A single dose of psilocybin eased symptoms of depression within days, with benefits lasting for more than three months compared to placebo, our new study has found.

23 hours ago

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The bigger the reward, the faster we learn, researchers find

Scientists long assumed that learning speed depends primarily on our experience—how many times we try and succeed—not the size of the reward. We become better at poker because we keep playing and winning, regardless of the ...

May 21, 2026

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Can AI help predict how you might be feeling in the future?

From the weather to sports to the performance of the stock market, predictions are a regular feature of our lives. Most of these sectors rely on past data and models that can give us a decent sense of what to expect in the ...

May 21, 2026

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Teen attitudes to exercise shape fitness years later

Teenagers who see exercise as fun, social and good for their health are significantly fitter by late adolescence than those driven by competition, pressure or fear of judgment, new research led by Flinders University shows. ...

May 21, 2026

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Human health appears unaffected by living near wind turbines

High-resolution data collected across the United States show negligible evidence of adverse health outcomes tied to wind turbine exposure, a study finds. Despite helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, wind turbine installations ...

May 20, 2026

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Brain inflammation is unlikely to explain persistent long COVID symptoms, neuroimaging study finds

18 hours ago

Psilocybin cuts nerve pain for weeks and boosts gabapentin in mice

19 hours ago

Cholesterol-craving cancers need lipid enzymes to use metabolites for growth, study shows

19 hours ago

How a father's obesity affects his children's metabolism

19 hours ago

A once-daily pill takes aim at measles, croup and other dangerous viruses

19 hours ago

Mitochondria may control immune cell activation and the effectiveness of immunotherapy

19 hours ago

How the gut rewires the brain to drive cravings for essential nutrients

20 hours ago

Nitric oxide rewires gene expression in the brain, offering new insight into Alzheimer's disease

22 hours ago

Running the numbers shows ivermectin could help beat malaria

21 hours ago

3D-printed trays help human gut organoids self-build nerves and mature twice as fast

20 hours ago

Common epilepsy drug disrupts early brain growth in human organoids after 30-day exposure

21 hours ago

Ovarian cancer cells use stress hormone signaling to shut down immune system, research reveals

22 hours ago

DKA may trigger lingering inflammatory surge in children with type 1 diabetes

17 hours ago

Weight loss drug semaglutide helps patients who do not respond to bariatric surgery, research finds

21 hours ago

COVID-19 mRNA vaccine plus immune system enhancer may reduce need for repeated boosters, say researchers

May 22, 2026

Researchers identify avenue for enhanced GLP-1-induced weight loss

May 22, 2026

As GLP-1 drugs surge in popularity, bariatric surgery rates plunge across the US

May 21, 2026

Why energy fades with age: Missing membrane lipid may destabilize mitochondria

May 21, 2026

The brain's night shift: How sleep, waste clearance and dementia may be linked

May 21, 2026

'Pink noise' can help make anesthesia work better during surgery

May 21, 2026
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