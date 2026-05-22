Last update:

Gut-lung microbe shifts may explain clozapine's severe bowel and lung side effects

Digestive health news

Gut-lung microbe shifts may explain clozapine's severe bowel and lung side effects

Schizophrenia is a severe mental health disorder characterized by hallucinations, false and rigid beliefs (i.e., delusions), impaired mental functions, disorganized speech and, in some cases, repetitive body movements. This ...

May 22, 2026

0

55

New study traces network of nerves that disrupt digestion, pointing to potential IBS treatment

When stress affects the gut, the stomach tightens, digestion slows. For some, these symptoms resolve quickly. For others—particularly people with constipation-predominant irritable bowel syndrome (IBS-C) and related conditions—they ...

May 20, 2026

0

20

A new online tool for tackling irritable bowel syndrome

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is the most common gastrointestinal condition worldwide, affecting about 1 in 10 people, primarily women. Those who have it suffer abdominal pains and also often develop mental-health issues ...

May 4, 2026

0

6

Bacteriophages: Meet the viruses that hunt superbugs

Bacteriophages, or phages, are viruses that infect and kill bacteria. These microscopic predators are found everywhere, from soil and water to food and the human gut. Because they attack only specific bacteria, researchers ...

Apr 29, 2026

0

5

Gut microbiome changes may signal Parkinson's disease risk

Analysis of microbes in the gut can reveal whether a person faces an elevated risk of Parkinson's disease, before they have developed any symptoms, suggests a new study led by University College London (UCL) researchers. ...

Apr 20, 2026

0

12

Are your bathroom habits normal? New book addresses concerns

When you're an expert on the gut, you're used to conversations others might shy away from. So a book on pooping and what can go wrong in the process is on brand for Trisha Pasricha, a second-generation gastroenterologist ...

Apr 7, 2026

0

10

Brain inflammation is unlikely to explain persistent long COVID symptoms, neuroimaging study finds

18 hours ago

Psilocybin cuts nerve pain for weeks and boosts gabapentin in mice

19 hours ago

Cholesterol-craving cancers need lipid enzymes to use metabolites for growth, study shows

19 hours ago

How a father's obesity affects his children's metabolism

19 hours ago

A once-daily pill takes aim at measles, croup and other dangerous viruses

19 hours ago

Mitochondria may control immune cell activation and the effectiveness of immunotherapy

19 hours ago

How the gut rewires the brain to drive cravings for essential nutrients

20 hours ago

Nitric oxide rewires gene expression in the brain, offering new insight into Alzheimer's disease

22 hours ago

Running the numbers shows ivermectin could help beat malaria

21 hours ago

3D-printed trays help human gut organoids self-build nerves and mature twice as fast

20 hours ago

Common epilepsy drug disrupts early brain growth in human organoids after 30-day exposure

21 hours ago

Ovarian cancer cells use stress hormone signaling to shut down immune system, research reveals

22 hours ago

DKA may trigger lingering inflammatory surge in children with type 1 diabetes

17 hours ago

Study reveals brain changes linked to alcohol addiction recovery

22 hours ago

Weight loss drug semaglutide helps patients who do not respond to bariatric surgery, research finds

21 hours ago

A single dose of psilocybin eased depression symptoms for months, our study found

23 hours ago

COVID-19 mRNA vaccine plus immune system enhancer may reduce need for repeated boosters, say researchers

May 22, 2026

Researchers identify avenue for enhanced GLP-1-induced weight loss

May 22, 2026

As GLP-1 drugs surge in popularity, bariatric surgery rates plunge across the US

May 21, 2026

Why energy fades with age: Missing membrane lipid may destabilize mitochondria

May 21, 2026
More News