Gut health: Why food alone won't fix childhood stunting
South Africa has a paradox when it comes to food availability. Its supermarkets are overflowing. But it continues to record high levels of stunted growth.
May 19, 2026
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Kids with chronic stomach pain got relief when treatment changed one crucial lesson about their bodies
Chronic abdominal pain affects an estimated 10%–15% of children and is a leading cause of school absence and daily disruption for families. For many children, the experience does more than hurt—it teaches them something potentially ...
May 18, 2026
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Gut particles tied to aging may trigger inflammation and disease risk
Researchers at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine have identified new evidence suggesting that tiny particles produced in the gut may help drive inflammation and chronic disease associated with aging. ...
May 18, 2026
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Analyzing individual food patterns for healthier gut microbiomes
University of Minnesota researchers are developing a personalized approach to track how individual food choices impact the gut microbiome. Researchers from the College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences and ...
May 13, 2026
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Bitter herbal extracts spur stomach acid in human gastric cells, study finds
Bitter-tasting herbal extracts have traditionally been used to support digestion, yet the molecular basis of their effects has remained largely unclear. The Leibniz Institute for Food Systems Biology at the Technical University ...
May 11, 2026
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High-fat diets during pregnancy may worsen severe GI illness in preterm babies
A new mouse study led by Johns Hopkins Children's Center researchers suggests a link between a high-fat prenatal diet and induction of potentially deadly symptoms of necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC) in premature babies. Findings ...
May 7, 2026
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Fiber's structural integrity keeps plants strong—and its indigestibility keeps your digestive system healthy
If you're over the age of 10, the World Health Organization recommends that you consume at least 25 grams of fiber every day. The best fiber-containing foods come from plants: fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, whole grains ...
May 4, 2026
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A new online tool for tackling irritable bowel syndrome
Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is the most common gastrointestinal condition worldwide, affecting about 1 in 10 people, primarily women. Those who have it suffer abdominal pains and also often develop mental-health issues ...
May 4, 2026
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Fiber, bathroom habits key to preventing and treating hemorrhoids
The American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) has released a new clinical practice update providing expert guidance on the diagnosis and treatment of hemorrhoids, a common condition affecting approximately 50% of people ...
Apr 29, 2026
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Bacteriophages: Meet the viruses that hunt superbugs
Bacteriophages, or phages, are viruses that infect and kill bacteria. These microscopic predators are found everywhere, from soil and water to food and the human gut. Because they attack only specific bacteria, researchers ...
Apr 29, 2026
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Men and women may differ in how fitness level is linked to gut microbiome diversity
Aerobic fitness may be influenced by microbes in the gut, but men and women appear to show a different connection, according to a first-of-its-kind study. Researchers will present these findings at the 2026 American Physiology ...
Apr 27, 2026
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The one-two punch of stress and nighttime eating may lead to toilet trouble
It's well known that chronic stress can disrupt bowel function, sending people running to the bathroom or making them constipated. New research presented at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2026 suggests that eating late at night ...
Apr 23, 2026
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IBS treatment response predicted by gut microbiome in new study
In a new study published in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology, the low FODMAP diet and the antibiotic rifaximin provided similar and significant relief for patients with irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea (IBS-D).
Apr 22, 2026
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How coffee reshapes the gut-brain axis and lifts mood—even without caffeine
New research from APC Microbiome Ireland, a research center at University College Cork, has comprehensively explored the mechanisms behind coffee's positive effects on the gut–brain axis for the first time. The study published ...
Apr 21, 2026
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Gut microbiome changes may signal Parkinson's disease risk
Analysis of microbes in the gut can reveal whether a person faces an elevated risk of Parkinson's disease, before they have developed any symptoms, suggests a new study led by University College London (UCL) researchers. ...
Apr 20, 2026
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A black licorice compound slashes gut inflammation and cell death in IBD models and animals
A new study published in Stem Cell Reports demonstrates how a human stem cell-derived model of the intestine can be used to identify potential therapies for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), highlighting glycyrrhizin as a ...
Apr 16, 2026
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Poor hygiene and food handling practices increase the risk of bacterial outbreaks in Brazilian households
A significant number of Brazilians engage in improper food hygiene and handling practices at home. Examples include washing meat in the kitchen sink and failing to properly wash vegetables. These findings were revealed by ...
Apr 15, 2026
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Why bowel movements start: Newly identified ATP signaling may explain the colon's strongest contractions
Giant migrating contractions (GMCs) are powerful waves of colonic movement that propel intestinal contents toward the anus and are essential for defecation. Yet despite their physiological importance, the mechanisms that ...
Apr 15, 2026
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Rethinking the gut microbiome: Health is not about staying the same, say experts
At any moment, your body hosts trillions of microorganisms, on your skin, in your hair, and especially in your gut. Together they form the microbiome. It plays a crucial role in digestion, immunity, and overall health. Yet ...
Apr 9, 2026
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Gut inflammation may rewire the 'second brain,' triggering lasting motility problems
Research by Milena Bogunovic, MD, Ph.D., associate professor of pathology, sheds light on how inflammation in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract, such as that associated with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), can lead to long-lasting ...
Apr 8, 2026
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Loss of microbiota alters the profile of cells that protect the intestinal wall, experiments reveal
A research team led by scientists from the State University of Campinas (UNICAMP) in São Paulo, Brazil, has made significant progress in understanding the relationship between gut microbiota and intestinal cells. The study, ...
Apr 8, 2026
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Are your bathroom habits normal? New book addresses concerns
When you're an expert on the gut, you're used to conversations others might shy away from. So a book on pooping and what can go wrong in the process is on brand for Trisha Pasricha, a second-generation gastroenterologist ...
Apr 7, 2026
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High‑fat diets linked to rapid decline in protective gut immune cells
In a preclinical study from Mass General Brigham, researchers have found that even short-term exposure to high levels of dietary fat results in a quick and selective loss of critical gut immune cells called ILC3s, promoting ...
Apr 6, 2026
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