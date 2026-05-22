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Common epilepsy drug disrupts early brain growth in human organoids after 30-day exposure

Pregnancy news

Common epilepsy drug disrupts early brain growth in human organoids after 30-day exposure

It is known that the antiepileptic drug valproate increases the risk of developmental disorders in unborn children. A study conducted by the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT), the Heidelberg Academy of Sciences and ...

21 hours ago

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ACC issues decision pathway for postpartum cardiovascular care

A new Expert Consensus Decision Pathway by the American College of Cardiology (ACC) provides recommended strategies for improving postpartum care for individuals with and at risk for short- and long-term cardiovascular disease ...

22 hours ago

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Q&A: One in five moms face untreated perinatal mental illness

Twenty percent of women experience mental health conditions such as depression or anxiety during pregnancy and the first year of parenthood. Kara Zivin, a professor of psychiatry and obstetrics and gynecology at the University ...

May 19, 2026

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Age does not appear to drive cardiovascular risk in pregnancy

Underlying cardiovascular risk, rather than older age, drives complications such as venous thromboembolism, cardiomyopathy and heart failure during pregnancy, according to new Weill Cornell Medicine research. The findings ...

May 18, 2026

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Heart disease risk may start in the womb

A child's future heart health may be partially shaped before they are born, reports a new Northwestern Medicine study that found pregnancy complications are linked to poorer cardiovascular health in offspring more than 20 ...

May 14, 2026

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Immune system overreaction linked to deadly flu in pregnancy

In most people, influenza stays in the upper respiratory tract—mainly the nose—and clears without spreading further. But during pregnancy, the virus can extend beyond the lungs into the cardiovascular system, increasing the ...

May 14, 2026

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Brain inflammation is unlikely to explain persistent long COVID symptoms, neuroimaging study finds

18 hours ago

Psilocybin cuts nerve pain for weeks and boosts gabapentin in mice

19 hours ago

Cholesterol-craving cancers need lipid enzymes to use metabolites for growth, study shows

19 hours ago

How a father's obesity affects his children's metabolism

19 hours ago

A once-daily pill takes aim at measles, croup and other dangerous viruses

19 hours ago

Mitochondria may control immune cell activation and the effectiveness of immunotherapy

19 hours ago

How the gut rewires the brain to drive cravings for essential nutrients

20 hours ago

Nitric oxide rewires gene expression in the brain, offering new insight into Alzheimer's disease

22 hours ago

Running the numbers shows ivermectin could help beat malaria

21 hours ago

3D-printed trays help human gut organoids self-build nerves and mature twice as fast

20 hours ago

Ovarian cancer cells use stress hormone signaling to shut down immune system, research reveals

22 hours ago

DKA may trigger lingering inflammatory surge in children with type 1 diabetes

17 hours ago

Study reveals brain changes linked to alcohol addiction recovery

22 hours ago

Weight loss drug semaglutide helps patients who do not respond to bariatric surgery, research finds

21 hours ago

A single dose of psilocybin eased depression symptoms for months, our study found

23 hours ago

Gut-lung microbe shifts may explain clozapine's severe bowel and lung side effects

May 22, 2026

COVID-19 mRNA vaccine plus immune system enhancer may reduce need for repeated boosters, say researchers

May 22, 2026

Researchers identify avenue for enhanced GLP-1-induced weight loss

May 22, 2026

As GLP-1 drugs surge in popularity, bariatric surgery rates plunge across the US

May 21, 2026

Why energy fades with age: Missing membrane lipid may destabilize mitochondria

May 21, 2026
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