Gestational diabetes increases risk of type 2 diabetes—even at normal weight
Gestational diabetes is a special type of diabetes that can affect pregnant women. The condition is defined as elevated blood sugar levels, without previously known diabetes. Treatment involves self-monitoring of blood sugar, ...
May 21, 2026
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Bacterial STIs reach record highs in Europe, and congenital syphilis cases nearly double
The latest Annual Epidemiological Reports from ECDC indicate a surge in bacterial sexually transmitted infections (STIs) across Europe. In 2024, notifications of gonorrhea and syphilis, alongside congenital syphilis, reached ...
May 21, 2026
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Early birth safer for mother and baby in high blood pressure pregnancies, researchers find
Planned early birth for pregnant women with high blood pressure cuts maternal complications by nearly half and reduces the risk of stillbirth, without increasing the likelihood of cesarean section, according to data published ...
May 20, 2026
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How different SSRIs affect metabolism in early brain development
A new study from Karolinska Institutet shows that different SSRI medications affect metabolic processes in developing nerve cells in distinct ways. Alterations in energy metabolism, oxidative stress and lipid profiles suggest ...
May 19, 2026
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Q&A: One in five moms face untreated perinatal mental illness
Twenty percent of women experience mental health conditions such as depression or anxiety during pregnancy and the first year of parenthood. Kara Zivin, a professor of psychiatry and obstetrics and gynecology at the University ...
May 19, 2026
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One in five pregnancies slipped past a critical test as congenital syphilis surged over 10 years
According to new research in CMAJ, one in five pregnant women in Ontario did not receive timely syphilis screening, which is critical for preventing syphilis infection in newborns (Canadian Medical Association Journal)
May 19, 2026
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Sleep disturbances during pregnancy associated with a risk of gestational diabetes
A study by Kuopio University Hospital and the University of Eastern Finland shows that sleep disturbances during pregnancy may be a significant risk factor for gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM).
May 19, 2026
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Nutrition support during pregnancy improves birth outcomes, global study finds
In parts of the world where daily nutrition is unstable, pregnancy and newborn health are more precarious. A recent study led by epidemiologist Dongqing Wang of the George Mason University College of Public Health adds to ...
May 18, 2026
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Age does not appear to drive cardiovascular risk in pregnancy
Underlying cardiovascular risk, rather than older age, drives complications such as venous thromboembolism, cardiomyopathy and heart failure during pregnancy, according to new Weill Cornell Medicine research. The findings ...
May 18, 2026
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Abortion bans lead to worse outcomes for miscarriages
Research from Oregon Health & Science University sheds new light on the unintended consequences of the overturn of Roe v. Wade: worse medical care for miscarriages.
May 18, 2026
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Q&A: Why wealth fails to shield Black Americans from pregnancy risks
It's widely known that low-income Black women suffer far higher maternal health risks than low- income white mothers, often because they lack access to quality health care. But in a new book, UC Berkeley law professor Khiara ...
May 18, 2026
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Pregnancy is a chance to reshape family eating habits before the baby arrives
Pregnancy is often regarded as a time to prepare the nursery, but it is also a useful moment to get the kitchen ready.
May 17, 2026
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Gestational diabetes may signal wider family health risks, including partners' chronic and mental illness
A study conducted by the University of Oulu found that partners of women with gestational diabetes more often had chronic diseases or injuries that complicate daily life compared with partners of women without gestational ...
May 16, 2026
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Prior C-sections more often led to vaginal birth at Black-serving hospitals, data show
Low-risk patients at predominantly Black-serving hospitals (BSH) who previously gave birth through Cesareans are likelier to attempt and successfully deliver vaginally in a subsequent pregnancy than they are at hospitals ...
May 16, 2026
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Azithromycin exposure during pregnancy not tied to neurodevelopmental disorders, study finds
Azithromycin exposure in pregnancy was not associated with neurodevelopmental disorders in offspring, according to a retrospective cohort study, and use in late pregnancy was linked with some lower risks.
May 15, 2026
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License to deliver: Some midwives break the law to assist with home births
In a midwife's suburban Atlanta home with a playground and chicken coop outside, Madie Collins lay on an examination table while the midwife measured her pregnant belly. Unlike at many a doctor's office, no crinkly paper ...
May 15, 2026
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Australia's RSV immunization program cuts newborn hospitalizations by almost half
Australia's new respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) immunization program cut hospital admissions for Australia's youngest babies by almost half in its first year, a new major national study has shown.
May 15, 2026
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Antidepressant use in pregnancy shows no clear autism or ADHD link
Current evidence does not support a causal link between the use of almost all antidepressants during pregnancy and an increased risk of neurodevelopmental disorders, including autism and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder ...
May 14, 2026
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Heart disease risk may start in the womb
A child's future heart health may be partially shaped before they are born, reports a new Northwestern Medicine study that found pregnancy complications are linked to poorer cardiovascular health in offspring more than 20 ...
May 14, 2026
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Common NSAIDs in first trimester show no birth defect link, data suggest
Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), such as ibuprofen and naproxen, taken during the first trimester of pregnancy are not associated with an increased risk of major birth defects, according to a new study published ...
May 14, 2026
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Immune system overreaction linked to deadly flu in pregnancy
In most people, influenza stays in the upper respiratory tract—mainly the nose—and clears without spreading further. But during pregnancy, the virus can extend beyond the lungs into the cardiovascular system, increasing the ...
May 14, 2026
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Prenatal exposure to chemical mixtures may influence fetal growth through the placenta
Common environmental chemicals could affect birthweight and placental function, according to a study published in Environmental Science & Technology and led by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal). Conducted ...
May 14, 2026
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Women's experiences are forgotten in research on childbirth and breastfeeding
In the field of reproductive medicine, there is high awareness of the quality of breast milk, neonatal indicators and risk profiles. But 20% of women in the province of Québec describe coercive pressure, non-consensual acts ...
May 14, 2026
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