How the gut rewires the brain to drive cravings for essential nutrients
Eating is not only about getting enough calories. Animals also need to choose the right nutrients. When the body lacks protein, it must seek essential amino acids—the protein building blocks that cannot be made internally ...
20 hours ago
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Nitric oxide rewires gene expression in the brain, offering new insight into Alzheimer's disease
Genes undergo extensive editing through a process called alternative splicing, which greatly increases the size of the functional genome—the working portion of our DNA that helps make each person unique. Put simply, a single ...
22 hours ago
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Common epilepsy drug disrupts early brain growth in human organoids after 30-day exposure
It is known that the antiepileptic drug valproate increases the risk of developmental disorders in unborn children. A study conducted by the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT), the Heidelberg Academy of Sciences and ...
21 hours ago
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Study reveals brain changes linked to alcohol addiction recovery
Scientists say they've uncovered striking new evidence of how alcohol addiction impacts the brain's learning systems—and how those systems may slowly adapt during recovery—in a new study published in Clinical Neurophysiology ...
22 hours ago
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Q&A: Using advanced imaging to improve brain cancer treatment
Glioblastoma is one of the most treatment-resistant brain tumors, making it especially difficult to treat. Part of that resistance stems from its unique tumor microenvironment—the complex mix of cells and biological activity ...
16 hours ago
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Overloaded brain cleanup cells may mark severe multiple sclerosis progression
Researcher Daan van der Vliet, together with colleagues from the Netherlands Institute for Neuroscience, Leiden University, and Utrecht University, has discovered an important mechanism that may be linked to severe progression ...
19 hours ago
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Researchers identify avenue for enhanced GLP-1-induced weight loss
A team of researchers at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) have unveiled new details about the events GLP-1 receptor agonists trigger within neurons, which have been largely unexplored until now. A study in mice identified ...
May 22, 2026
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Why does motor neuron disease take so long to diagnose? And can it be treated?
Rugby league player Jai Arrow's recently announced diagnosis of motor neuron disease has again brought this devastating disease to public attention.
May 22, 2026
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The brain's night shift: How sleep, waste clearance and dementia may be linked
Why are conditions such as chronic stress, depression, cardiovascular disease, fragmented sleep, and aging all associated with a higher risk of dementia? In a new review piece in Science, University of Rochester Medicine ...
May 21, 2026
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'Pink noise' can help make anesthesia work better during surgery
In the brain, specific electrical waves are associated with different states of consciousness. For instance, delta waves—also known as slow waves—are especially prevalent during deep sleep, as well as during states of unconsciousness ...
May 21, 2026
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Duration of depression may influence how severely the disease alters the brain
Depression affects about 5.8% of the Brazilian population and presents a wide range of symptoms, intensities, and durations. A study published in Scientific Reports involving patients with major depressive disorder demonstrated ...
May 21, 2026
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The bigger the reward, the faster we learn, researchers find
Scientists long assumed that learning speed depends primarily on our experience—how many times we try and succeed—not the size of the reward. We become better at poker because we keep playing and winning, regardless of the ...
May 21, 2026
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'Origami' method could speed up diagnosis of neurodegenerative disease
Researchers have developed a technique that can identify errors caused by mutations linked to a range of genetic disorders, including forms of muscular dystrophy, Huntington's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), ...
May 21, 2026
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Simple blood test could catch Alzheimer's and Parkinson's early by spotting misfolded proteins
For the first time, therapeutically effective medications are now available for Alzheimer's disease. Effective symptomatic therapies also exist for Parkinson's disease; however, a prerequisite for successful treatment is ...
May 21, 2026
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Scientists identify brain circuit that helps us 'change gears'
Most people have experienced the feeling: switching from one task to another, only to find the brain momentarily stuck in the old mode of thinking. Sometimes, even after realizing a strategy no longer works, the mind keeps ...
May 21, 2026
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Brain's 'tumor hotspots' uncovered in fruit fly study
New research from Peter Mac has uncovered why some parts of the brain may be more vulnerable to tumor growth than others, offering new clues into how brain cancers begin and how they could one day be stopped. Published in ...
May 21, 2026
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Exercise hormone irisin could offer neuroprotective effects in multiple sclerosis
A new study offers clues as to why exercise can improve neurological symptoms in people with multiple sclerosis (MS). The study, led by investigators from Mass General Brigham and University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf ...
May 21, 2026
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Spinal stimulation data reveal why high-frequency pulses may miss key nerve pathways
Electrical stimulation of the spinal cord, such as following a spinal cord injury, has made great strides in recent years. However, high-frequency stimulation pulses, which are used in many current applications, appear less ...
May 21, 2026
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Wearable knee robot could help children with muscle weakness
A lightweight robotic device that facilitates neuromuscular recovery in children with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), helping them to stand unassisted, is published in Nature this week. Improved function persists after discontinuing ...
May 21, 2026
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Dementia drug may help treat alcohol withdrawal
A new study from researchers at the University of Kentucky's Sanders-Brown Center on Aging is exploring whether a drug originally developed to combat neuroinflammation in dementia could also help reduce the harmful brain ...
May 21, 2026
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Finding the early signs of Alzheimer's disease
New research from the University of Otago—Ōtākou Whakaihu Waka has uncovered another clue to potentially identifying Alzheimer's disease early. Using data from the Dunedin Multidisciplinary Health and Development Study's ...
May 21, 2026
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Linking lysosomal dysfunction to severe neurological disorders
A new study has identified mutations in a single gene as the cause of a previously unrecognized spectrum of severe neurological disorders ranging from fatal prenatal conditions to progressive neurodegenerative disease in ...
May 21, 2026
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Researchers develop index to analyze uneven atrophy of brain regions due to Alzheimer's disease
Alzheimer's disease begins to weave a web in the brain and remodel neuronal tissue 15 to 20 years before the first symptoms appear. From the time this happens, however, until the disease is diagnosed and, later, enters an ...
May 21, 2026
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