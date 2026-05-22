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Q&A: Using advanced imaging to improve brain cancer treatment

Neurology news

Brain inflammation is unlikely to explain persistent long COVID symptoms, neuroimaging study finds

A new brain imaging study has found no evidence of widespread brain inflammation in patients suffering from prolonged symptoms after COVID-19 infection. Instead, the most severe long COVID symptoms were associated with increased ...

18 hours ago

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Psilocybin cuts nerve pain for weeks and boosts gabapentin in mice

A single dose of psilocybin, the active compound in magic mushrooms, reduces nerve pain for up to a month and makes a widely used painkiller work more effectively, University of Reading research has found.

19 hours ago

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Q&A: Using advanced imaging to improve brain cancer treatment

Glioblastoma is one of the most treatment-resistant brain tumors, making it especially difficult to treat. Part of that resistance stems from its unique tumor microenvironment—the complex mix of cells and biological activity ...

16 hours ago

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'Pink noise' can help make anesthesia work better during surgery

In the brain, specific electrical waves are associated with different states of consciousness. For instance, delta waves—also known as slow waves—are especially prevalent during deep sleep, as well as during states of unconsciousness ...

May 21, 2026

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The bigger the reward, the faster we learn, researchers find

Scientists long assumed that learning speed depends primarily on our experience—how many times we try and succeed—not the size of the reward. We become better at poker because we keep playing and winning, regardless of the ...

May 21, 2026

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Brain's 'tumor hotspots' uncovered in fruit fly study

New research from Peter Mac has uncovered why some parts of the brain may be more vulnerable to tumor growth than others, offering new clues into how brain cancers begin and how they could one day be stopped. Published in ...

May 21, 2026

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Wearable knee robot could help children with muscle weakness

A lightweight robotic device that facilitates neuromuscular recovery in children with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), helping them to stand unassisted, is published in Nature this week. Improved function persists after discontinuing ...

May 21, 2026

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Dementia drug may help treat alcohol withdrawal

A new study from researchers at the University of Kentucky's Sanders-Brown Center on Aging is exploring whether a drug originally developed to combat neuroinflammation in dementia could also help reduce the harmful brain ...

May 21, 2026

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Finding the early signs of Alzheimer's disease

New research from the University of Otago—Ōtākou Whakaihu Waka has uncovered another clue to potentially identifying Alzheimer's disease early. Using data from the Dunedin Multidisciplinary Health and Development Study's ...

May 21, 2026

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Cholesterol-craving cancers need lipid enzymes to use metabolites for growth, study shows

19 hours ago

How a father's obesity affects his children's metabolism

19 hours ago

A once-daily pill takes aim at measles, croup and other dangerous viruses

19 hours ago

Mitochondria may control immune cell activation and the effectiveness of immunotherapy

19 hours ago

Running the numbers shows ivermectin could help beat malaria

21 hours ago

3D-printed trays help human gut organoids self-build nerves and mature twice as fast

20 hours ago

Ovarian cancer cells use stress hormone signaling to shut down immune system, research reveals

22 hours ago

DKA may trigger lingering inflammatory surge in children with type 1 diabetes

17 hours ago

Weight loss drug semaglutide helps patients who do not respond to bariatric surgery, research finds

21 hours ago

A single dose of psilocybin eased depression symptoms for months, our study found

23 hours ago

Gut-lung microbe shifts may explain clozapine's severe bowel and lung side effects

May 22, 2026

COVID-19 mRNA vaccine plus immune system enhancer may reduce need for repeated boosters, say researchers

May 22, 2026

As GLP-1 drugs surge in popularity, bariatric surgery rates plunge across the US

May 21, 2026

Why energy fades with age: Missing membrane lipid may destabilize mitochondria

May 21, 2026

Mental disorders have nearly doubled since 1990, now affecting 1.2 billion people worldwide

May 21, 2026

Child death rates in the United States have increased, study finds

May 21, 2026

Scientists capture 'housekeeping' immune cells attacking live melanoma

May 21, 2026

Smartphone data predict smoking cravings and lapses, with potential to treat addiction and other conditions

May 21, 2026

Both heart chambers are more severely affected in atrial fibrillation than previously thought, study reveals

May 21, 2026

Decoding inflammatory bowel disease—on a chip

May 21, 2026
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