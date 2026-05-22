Cancer, mood, anxiety, sleep: It's all connected, and yoga eases symptoms for survivors
University of Rochester Medicine is in the spotlight at a national meeting for a new discovery in integrative oncology: A special yoga intervention goes a step further than other therapies to improve four domains of physical ...
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Why energy fades with age: Missing membrane lipid may destabilize mitochondria
Why do cells age—and why do we lose our energy and vitality as we get older? This question is one of the central challenges of modern biomedicine. The focus is particularly on mitochondria—tiny cellular organelles long known ...
May 21, 2026
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Machine learning personalizes depression treatment with the help of wearable technology
More than 21% of U.S. adults experience depression, greatly impacting their quality of life. Many people with mild-to-moderate depression can improve their symptoms by adjusting daily habits like sleep, exercise, diet and ...
May 21, 2026
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Exercising in the open air is the best ally to combat winter vitamin D deficiency, study says
Vitamin D is important for the body to function properly: it balances the immune system, helps to keep bones healthy and benefits muscle regeneration. Yet, 1 billion people worldwide are vitamin D deficient. This is the case ...
May 21, 2026
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What you eat as a teenager may shape food choices later in life
New research from the University of Aberdeen Rowett Institute suggests that an unhealthy diet during adolescence could have long-lasting effects on how the brain makes decisions about food—even after returning to a healthy ...
May 21, 2026
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Very fit men may face smaller atrial fibrillation risk than feared, with heart benefits growing over time
A number of previous studies have shown that young male endurance athletes and young men in general with high fitness levels appear to have an increased risk of developing atrial fibrillation later in life compared to non-athletes ...
May 21, 2026
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Symptoms of depression and anxiety appear in just 14 days without these five daily habits
New research from Macquarie University has found removing everyday positive mental health behaviors for just two weeks can rapidly trigger symptoms of depression and anxiety in otherwise healthy adults. These symptoms then ...
May 21, 2026
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Can engaging in the arts slow aging, as a recent study suggested?
Can spending more time engaging with the arts, such as visiting galleries, museums, singing or painting, really lead to a longer and healthier life? It's certainly an appealing idea. And it's not implausible.
May 21, 2026
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Study targets alcohol marketing that downplays breast cancer risk
Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start of summer, is a peak holiday for alcohol consumption, with nearly half of celebrants reporting they plan to buy alcoholic beverages. Public health experts are raising concern that ...
May 21, 2026
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Health on the esports circuit: Competitive video game players can face a range of injuries
Competing in esports, also known as electronic sports, can mean training for several hours a day in front of a screen. Whether people participate in video game competitions at the professional or amateur level, they face ...
May 21, 2026
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Structured lifestyle programs may help slow aging in older adults, study finds
Researchers at Wake Forest University School of Medicine found evidence of slowed aging from lifestyle behaviors like healthy eating and exercise as part of a major clinical trial.
May 21, 2026
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Common food preservatives linked to high blood pressure and heart disease
Eating foods that contain common preservative food additives may increase the risks of high blood pressure and cardiovascular disease, according to research published in the European Heart Journal.
May 20, 2026
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Quitting smoking associated with lower dementia risk, but weight gain may reduce the benefit
Quitting smoking may be associated with a lowered risk of dementia, especially for people who avoid major weight gain after quitting, according to a study published in Neurology. The study does not prove that quitting smoking ...
May 20, 2026
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Can supplements containing NMN, NAD+ and resveratrol really slow aging? Here's what the evidence says
As more people look for ways to stay younger for longer, the supplement industry has moved beyond creams and cosmetic fixes to something more ambitious: products that claim to slow aging by acting on cellular processes.
May 20, 2026
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How switching to smarter lighting can cut energy bills and boost your health
Lighting accounts for almost 8% of the world's energy usage. It makes up around 10–20% of domestic energy bills, with an even higher proportion in commercial premises like offices.
May 20, 2026
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Q&A: What is in the new American Heart Association dietary recommendations?
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, and altering your diet is the most effective way to reduce the risk of heart disease, according to the American Heart Association. To that end, the American ...
May 20, 2026
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Aerobic exercise may lessen the health effects of exposure to nanoplastics
Using female zebrafish as a model, researchers have found that aerobic exercise may influence various connections in the body to lessen the damaging health impacts of environmental nanoplastics. In the study, published in ...
May 20, 2026
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For real heart protection, the weekly exercise number climbs far beyond current advice
Adults should aim to do between 560 and 610 minutes a week of moderate to vigorous physical activity to achieve a substantial reduction in the risk of heart attacks and stroke, suggest the findings of an observational study ...
May 19, 2026
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Kids who take risks at play make faster, smarter decisions in traffic
Children who take more risks on the playground make safe decisions more quickly when crossing a busy street. That's the central finding of a new study by researchers from UBC and Queen Maud University College in Norway, and ...
May 19, 2026
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Over half of type 2 diabetes cases could be preventable, study shows
A new study led by researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst suggests that even people with a high genetic risk for type 2 diabetes can substantially reduce their chances of developing the disease by adopting ...
May 19, 2026
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Nicotine e-cigarettes reduce harmful chemical exposure and help smokers quit, study finds
Cigarette smoking is the leading preventable cause of death in the United States, even as rates of cigarette smoking have fallen to an all-time low of approximately 10% in 2024. Some studies suggest that electronic cigarettes ...
May 19, 2026
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Ticks are 'spreading like wildfire'—and more of them are carrying Lyme
As millions of Americans head outside for camping trips, hiking, and backyard BBQs, billions of ticks are already waiting in the grass, ready to bite. Not only are their numbers growing, but today's ticks are more likely ...
May 19, 2026
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Lipedema: The painful condition too often dismissed as obesity
For many women with lipedema, the diagnosis comes after years of being told the same thing: eat less, not more. The problem is that the fat accumulating around their hips and legs isn't responding to diet or exercise, because ...
May 19, 2026
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