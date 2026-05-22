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Sunscreen confusion puts more Americans at risk for Melanoma

Healthy living news

How a father's obesity affects his children's metabolism

The scientific literature already contains robust evidence that obesity, whether maternal or paternal, can lead to metabolic changes in offspring that increase their risk of developing diseases. A new study published in the ...

19 hours ago

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Sunscreen confusion puts more Americans at risk for Melanoma

Melanoma—the most serious form of skin cancer—doesn't just happen at the beach or in a tanning booth.

13 hours ago

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Lipedema: The painful condition too often dismissed as obesity

For many women with lipedema, the diagnosis comes after years of being told the same thing: eat less, not more. The problem is that the fat accumulating around their hips and legs isn't responding to diet or exercise, because ...

May 19, 2026

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Brain inflammation is unlikely to explain persistent long COVID symptoms, neuroimaging study finds

18 hours ago

Psilocybin cuts nerve pain for weeks and boosts gabapentin in mice

19 hours ago

Cholesterol-craving cancers need lipid enzymes to use metabolites for growth, study shows

19 hours ago

A once-daily pill takes aim at measles, croup and other dangerous viruses

19 hours ago

Mitochondria may control immune cell activation and the effectiveness of immunotherapy

19 hours ago

How the gut rewires the brain to drive cravings for essential nutrients

20 hours ago

Nitric oxide rewires gene expression in the brain, offering new insight into Alzheimer's disease

22 hours ago

Running the numbers shows ivermectin could help beat malaria

21 hours ago

3D-printed trays help human gut organoids self-build nerves and mature twice as fast

20 hours ago

Common epilepsy drug disrupts early brain growth in human organoids after 30-day exposure

21 hours ago

Ovarian cancer cells use stress hormone signaling to shut down immune system, research reveals

22 hours ago

DKA may trigger lingering inflammatory surge in children with type 1 diabetes

17 hours ago

Study reveals brain changes linked to alcohol addiction recovery

22 hours ago

Weight loss drug semaglutide helps patients who do not respond to bariatric surgery, research finds

21 hours ago

A single dose of psilocybin eased depression symptoms for months, our study found

23 hours ago

Gut-lung microbe shifts may explain clozapine's severe bowel and lung side effects

May 22, 2026

COVID-19 mRNA vaccine plus immune system enhancer may reduce need for repeated boosters, say researchers

May 22, 2026

Researchers identify avenue for enhanced GLP-1-induced weight loss

May 22, 2026

As GLP-1 drugs surge in popularity, bariatric surgery rates plunge across the US

May 21, 2026

Mental disorders have nearly doubled since 1990, now affecting 1.2 billion people worldwide

May 21, 2026
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