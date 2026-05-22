Advocacy is key to preserving vital vaccine research, researchers say
Scientists and physicians should advocate to protect the vaccine research infrastructure that has saved an estimated 154 million lives over the past 50 years, according to a new commentary by researchers at Weill Cornell ...
22 hours ago
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5 things to know about the Ebola outbreak
Michele Barry, director of the Stanford Center for Innovation in Global Health, explains how this strain differs, why public risk outside the DRC remains low, and what a global response requires.
May 22, 2026
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Deadly DR Congo Ebola outbreak spreads to M23-held South Kivu
An Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has spread to eastern South Kivu province in an area under the control of the Rwanda-backed M23 militia, the group's spokesman said Thursday, heightening fears of the ...
May 22, 2026
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Child death rates in the United States have increased, study finds
The overall death rate of children and adolescents in the United States increased 6.6% between 2020 and 2023, researchers reported on May 13 in the New England Journal of Medicine. Many of the top causes of death in young ...
May 21, 2026
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Early detection of type 1 diabetes in children is feasible from routine pediatric care
For ten years, the Fr1da study, coordinated by Helmholtz Munich, has been investigating whether early stages of type 1 diabetes in children can be detected in routine pediatric care. The latest evaluation shows that the screening ...
May 21, 2026
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Bacterial STIs reach record highs in Europe, and congenital syphilis cases nearly double
The latest Annual Epidemiological Reports from ECDC indicate a surge in bacterial sexually transmitted infections (STIs) across Europe. In 2024, notifications of gonorrhea and syphilis, alongside congenital syphilis, reached ...
May 21, 2026
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UK's younger generations likelier to experience poor health earlier in life than previous cohorts, research shows
Younger generations appear to be experiencing poorer health earlier in life than previous generations, according to a review of studies comparing national birth cohort datasets involving tens of thousands of people across ...
May 21, 2026
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Survey highlights persistent uncertainty on STI vaccines
While data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that the total number of U.S. cases of three sexually transmitted infections (STIs) declined from 2022-24, infection rates remain 13% higher than a ...
May 21, 2026
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The secret to keeping ticks at bay this summer: Woodchips
New research has shown woodchips to be the secret weapon to keeping ticks off recreational woodland trails, including eliminating nearly all Lyme disease-carriers when treated with insecticide. The two-year experimental field ...
May 21, 2026
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Can engaging in the arts slow aging, as a recent study suggested?
Can spending more time engaging with the arts, such as visiting galleries, museums, singing or painting, really lead to a longer and healthier life? It's certainly an appealing idea. And it's not implausible.
May 21, 2026
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Study targets alcohol marketing that downplays breast cancer risk
Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start of summer, is a peak holiday for alcohol consumption, with nearly half of celebrants reporting they plan to buy alcoholic beverages. Public health experts are raising concern that ...
May 21, 2026
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Buying your way to better health can come at the expense of others
People with private health insurance can jump the public health care queue by using private health services instead. Is there really anything wrong with that? There are two main theories: 1) If the wealthiest people use private ...
May 21, 2026
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UK heat risk leaves vulnerable people dangerously exposed
Older people, care home residents and those living in poor-quality housing are facing growing danger from extreme heat, as new research warns that the UK is failing to protect those most at risk. The work is published in ...
May 21, 2026
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New study shows drinking water filtration systems may add months to lifespan
As more than two billion people worldwide still lack access to safely managed drinking water, new research from the La Follette School of Public Affairs at UW–Madison investigates the effects of early-life exposure to citywide ...
May 21, 2026
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Common food preservatives linked to high blood pressure and heart disease
Eating foods that contain common preservative food additives may increase the risks of high blood pressure and cardiovascular disease, according to research published in the European Heart Journal.
May 20, 2026
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Calcium and vitamin D supplements offer little to no meaningful benefit on fracture, fall prevention, review concludes
Calcium, vitamin D, or combined supplements offer little to no clinically meaningful benefit for fracture and fall prevention in most older people, finds an in-depth review of the latest evidence published by The BMJ.
May 20, 2026
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Hospital wastewater reveals drug-resistant fungus strains months before patients show symptoms
A new UNLV-led wastewater surveillance study brings scientists one step closer in the global race to detect and deter skyrocketing cases of a potentially deadly drug-resistant fungus that puts hospital patients at risk of ...
May 20, 2026
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Quitting smoking associated with lower dementia risk, but weight gain may reduce the benefit
Quitting smoking may be associated with a lowered risk of dementia, especially for people who avoid major weight gain after quitting, according to a study published in Neurology. The study does not prove that quitting smoking ...
May 20, 2026
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HPV self-collection boosts screening completion and cuts pelvic exams by one-third
A Kaiser Permanente study published by NEJM Catalyst Innovations in Care Delivery provides real-world data on a new approach to cervical cancer screening: giving patients the option to skip the traditional pelvic exam and ...
May 20, 2026
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Can supplements containing NMN, NAD+ and resveratrol really slow aging? Here's what the evidence says
As more people look for ways to stay younger for longer, the supplement industry has moved beyond creams and cosmetic fixes to something more ambitious: products that claim to slow aging by acting on cellular processes.
May 20, 2026
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Hantavirus quarantine has started—two infection control experts explain what to expect
Six passengers from the hantavirus cruise ship have started their quarantine at Australia's purpose-built facility in Western Australia.
May 20, 2026
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China's health care use has not fully recovered after Zero-COVID policy, with rural regions lagging most
A PLOS Medicine analysis led by Fred Hutch Cancer Center researchers quantified the enduring impact that China's health policies during the COVID-19 pandemic had on overall health care utilization. As the first country to ...
May 20, 2026
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Rollback of PFAS drinking water standards raises safety fears
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said Monday it wants to roll back some regulations on "forever chemicals" in drinking water put into place in 2024.
May 20, 2026
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