Study finds pregnancy reduces odds of developing rheumatoid arthritis
Women who have given birth multiple times are less likely to develop rheumatoid arthritis, while no or fewer pregnancies was a risk factor along with obesity and smoking, a University of Queensland study has found.
May 5, 2026
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How bones make marrow: Newly identified 'organizer' cells also reappear after fractures
Bone marrow is the spongy tissue located within the hollow center of bones, serving as the primary site for the continuous production of red blood cells, platelets, and white blood cells. Despite its physiological importance, ...
Apr 28, 2026
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T cells, not B cells, are the culprit in kidney damage in lupus, study shows
Kidney damage is a serious complication affecting individuals with lupus, an autoimmune disease where immune B cells malfunction and produce antibodies that attack the body's own cells, tissues, and organs.
Apr 28, 2026
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Recommendations on physical activity in people with inflammatory arthritis or osteoarthritis
EULAR—the European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology—has updated its recommendations on physical activity in people with inflammatory arthritis or osteoarthritis. These align with current World Health Organization ...
Apr 27, 2026
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High levels of gut bacterial toxin trigger lupus nephritis
The body's immune reaction to increased levels of a toxic molecule, part of a bacterial species in the human gut, may reveal who is most at risk of developing lupus nephritis, according to a new study led by NYU Langone Health. ...
Apr 23, 2026
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Do drugs that similarly combat a disease have differing effects on quality of life?
A study published in Rheumatology & Autoimmunity challenges the assumption that achieving clinical remission in rheumatoid arthritis is sufficient, showing that patient-reported outcomes vary significantly by drug class even ...
Apr 22, 2026
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Common drug fails to ease knee osteoarthritis pain in largest trial yet
The University of Tasmania's Menzies Institute for Medical Research has found that the commonly prescribed medication, Diacerein, does not improve knee osteoarthritis symptoms, following a national study. Diacerein, a medication ...
Apr 21, 2026
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Therapy program for kids with lupus can change lives in 6 sessions
Often diagnosed in the teenage years, childhood-onset lupus is a serious, potentially fatal autoimmune disease that causes the body to attack itself. For as many as 10,000 U.S. youths, it can bring extreme fatigue, mood changes, ...
Apr 18, 2026
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Decade‑long wait for specialist NHS rheumatology referral from Wales to England reported
New research from Swansea University has identified significant delays and diagnostic barriers affecting rheumatology patients in Wales. The study is published in the Journal of Patient Experience.
Apr 17, 2026
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GLP-1 in joint fluid may let weight-loss drugs target arthritis directly
Arthritis includes a range of conditions that affect the joints, from inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis to more common conditions like osteoarthritis. Many people experience pain, ...
Apr 16, 2026
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This laser breakthrough supercharges osteoporosis treatment by exposing bone's hidden growth switch
A research team has discovered a new mechanism and drug combination strategy that can effectively treat osteoporosis, a representative disease of super-aging societies. The research findings were published on April 2 in Bone ...
Apr 14, 2026
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PEPITEM 'replacement therapy' shows potential for early-stage inflammatory arthritis
Scientists investigating the naturally occurring immunopeptide PEPITEM have shown reductions in arthritic joint swelling to a degree comparable to the current standard of care, and reduce the inflammatory changes that cause ...
Apr 13, 2026
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Nerve growth factor alone triggers osteoarthritis-like joint changes in healthy mice
Nerve growth factor (NGF) is a specialized protein, also called a neurotrophin, that is critical for the development and survival of nerves responsible for our senses and the body's fight-or-flight response. While the presence ...
Apr 12, 2026 report
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CAR-T therapy drives remission in patient with three autoimmune diseases
For the first time, scientists have used a modern cell therapy called CAR-T to treat a patient with three different life-threatening autoimmune diseases that had resisted years of treatment. The patient, who once required ...
Apr 9, 2026
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How an overactive immune system can drive cancer
The immune system is designed to protect us against viruses and bacteria. In autoimmune diseases, however, the immune system instead attacks the body's own cells. Conditions such as systemic lupus erythematosus (lupus) and ...
Apr 9, 2026
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Scientists test new ways to regrow joints damaged by arthritis
Good news: Scientists may be closer to a new way to treat arthritis.
Apr 7, 2026
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AAD: Significant benefits seen for brepocitinib 30 mg in dermatomyositis
For adults with dermatomyositis, brepocitinib, an oral tyrosine kinase 2/Janus kinase 1 inhibitor, demonstrates significant benefits at a 30-mg dose compared with placebo, according to a study published online March 28 in ...
Apr 1, 2026
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Cancer risk rises with autoimmune disorders but drops after anti-inflammatory therapy, finds study
When patients start getting treated for conditions like psoriatic arthritis, or connective tissue diseases like lupus and systemic sclerosis, their heightened risk of cancer gradually decreases, according to a new five-year ...
Mar 31, 2026
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Scientists pinpoint a skin alarm system pathway that links local damage to systemic immune responses
Skin, our largest organ, acts as a protective barrier against pathogens that try to invade our bodies while constantly monitoring for potential threats. In the skin's outermost layer, the epidermis, reside keratinocytes, ...
Mar 23, 2026 report
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Key protein found to protect cartilage, offering new hope for osteoarthritis treatment
Osteoarthritis, a condition that causes pain and reduced mobility in joints such as the knees and fingers, is one of the most common joint disorders worldwide, particularly among aging populations. The disease is characterized ...
Mar 20, 2026
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An immune signaling pathway drives pain in arthritis, researchers discover
Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic autoimmune disease that affects millions of people worldwide. This disease prompts the immune system to mistakenly attack body tissues, particularly joints, leading to inflammation, swelling, ...
Mar 20, 2026 feature
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Botox: A new therapeutic approach to treating finger ulcers and gangrene
Injections of botulinum toxin, commonly known as Botox, could be an effective and well-tolerated option for treating debilitating complications caused by reduced blood flow to the fingers, such as acute digital ischemia (which ...
Mar 20, 2026
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Study finds online Pilates program helps people with hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos syndrome
Research at Clarkson University is helping people with hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (hEDS) move with less pain and more confidence. The study, published in the Journal of Multidisciplinary Healthcare, looked at whether ...
Mar 17, 2026
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