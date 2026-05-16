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Japan pharmaceutical firm warns against rare diseases drug after deaths

Rheumatology news

Japan pharmaceutical firm warns against rare diseases drug after deaths

A Japanese pharmaceutical firm has warned doctors against prescribing a drug for rare autoimmune diseases to new patients following the deaths of 20 people who took it.

May 16, 2026

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Blood protein study of 78,000 people uncovers disease mechanisms and drug repurposing leads

Involving a collaboration with 118 investigators contributing from 89 institutions, scientists from Queen Mary University of London's Precision Healthcare University Research Institute and Berlin Institute of Health (BIH) ...

May 6, 2026

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High levels of gut bacterial toxin trigger lupus nephritis

The body's immune reaction to increased levels of a toxic molecule, part of a bacterial species in the human gut, may reveal who is most at risk of developing lupus nephritis, according to a new study led by NYU Langone Health. ...

Apr 23, 2026

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How an overactive immune system can drive cancer

The immune system is designed to protect us against viruses and bacteria. In autoimmune diseases, however, the immune system instead attacks the body's own cells. Conditions such as systemic lupus erythematosus (lupus) and ...

Apr 9, 2026

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Brain inflammation is unlikely to explain persistent long COVID symptoms, neuroimaging study finds

18 hours ago

Psilocybin cuts nerve pain for weeks and boosts gabapentin in mice

19 hours ago

Cholesterol-craving cancers need lipid enzymes to use metabolites for growth, study shows

19 hours ago

How a father's obesity affects his children's metabolism

19 hours ago

A once-daily pill takes aim at measles, croup and other dangerous viruses

19 hours ago

Mitochondria may control immune cell activation and the effectiveness of immunotherapy

19 hours ago

How the gut rewires the brain to drive cravings for essential nutrients

20 hours ago

Nitric oxide rewires gene expression in the brain, offering new insight into Alzheimer's disease

22 hours ago

Running the numbers shows ivermectin could help beat malaria

21 hours ago

3D-printed trays help human gut organoids self-build nerves and mature twice as fast

20 hours ago

Common epilepsy drug disrupts early brain growth in human organoids after 30-day exposure

21 hours ago

Ovarian cancer cells use stress hormone signaling to shut down immune system, research reveals

22 hours ago

DKA may trigger lingering inflammatory surge in children with type 1 diabetes

17 hours ago

Study reveals brain changes linked to alcohol addiction recovery

22 hours ago

Weight loss drug semaglutide helps patients who do not respond to bariatric surgery, research finds

21 hours ago

A single dose of psilocybin eased depression symptoms for months, our study found

23 hours ago

Gut-lung microbe shifts may explain clozapine's severe bowel and lung side effects

May 22, 2026

COVID-19 mRNA vaccine plus immune system enhancer may reduce need for repeated boosters, say researchers

May 22, 2026

Researchers identify avenue for enhanced GLP-1-induced weight loss

May 22, 2026

As GLP-1 drugs surge in popularity, bariatric surgery rates plunge across the US

May 21, 2026
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