Clinical trial points to safer care for critically ill patients in ICUs
A B.C.-led clinical research team is behind a study that could help improve care for critically ill patients in intensive care units worldwide. Researchers from Royal Columbian Hospital and Simon Fraser University have published ...
May 19, 2026
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New smart technology in wearable wristband may detect cardiac arrest
A smart-technology wearable wristband device may be able to automatically detect cardiac arrest, which could lead to faster medical assistance and increased survival odds when cardiac arrest occurs outside of a hospital, ...
May 19, 2026
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AI-powered CPR coach outperforms 911 dispatchers in guiding bystander resuscitation
A new study from scientists at the University of California San Diego in collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University, and other institutions, demonstrates that an artificial ...
May 18, 2026
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Prehospital trauma care gets flexible option as whole blood matches components in nationwide trial
Giving whole blood or the component parts of blood are equally effective options for paramedics and emergency medical technicians to use in treating patients with severe, traumatic bleeding before arriving at the hospital, ...
May 18, 2026
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French hantavirus patient is critically ill and on an artificial lung as outbreak grows to 11
A French woman infected in the deadly hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship is critically ill and being treated with an artificial lung, a doctor at the Paris hospital caring for the sickened passenger said Tuesday. The outbreak ...
May 13, 2026
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FDA approves early warning system for sepsis
An early warning system for sepsis, one of the deadliest infections for hospital patients, has been approved for use by the FDA, one of the first AI-based medical tools to get clearance. The tool, developed by Johns Hopkins ...
May 12, 2026
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Study identifies post-extubation pneumonia as a distinct condition after surgery and determines key risk factors
A Hiroshima University study of more than 31,000 patients found that pneumonia occurred more often after breathing tubes were removed than during ventilation, with most cases developing within a 1–2 week window after surgery. ...
May 7, 2026
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Q&A: Investigating the body's clotting system for severe bleeding after trauma
Severe bleeding after trauma can rapidly become life-threatening. In a new doctoral thesis from Karolinska Institutet, Marcus Wannberg examines how the body's coagulation system begins to fail early after injury, which injuries ...
May 6, 2026
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First-ever freeze-dried artificial platelets are shelf-stable and portable—a major advance for field medicine
Platelets, which allow blood to clot, can save patients in danger of bleeding to death from traumatic injuries. But donated platelets can only be given to patients in a hospital and last only a few days at room temperature ...
Apr 28, 2026
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Noninvasive skull sensor prevents brain injuries in critically ill ICU patients
In neurological intensive care, it is understood that the brain cannot wait. As the most sensitive organ in the human body, it can sustain irreversible damage after just a few minutes of severe hypoxia. By comparison, a muscle ...
Apr 27, 2026
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Large international study confirms similar efficacy and safety of common fluid treatments for pediatric sepsis
A major study, led by researchers at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Nemours Children's Health, and Children's National Hospital and involving an extensive network of medical centers across the United States and abroad, ...
Apr 24, 2026
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Tiny fiber probe monitors three key biomarkers at once, offering faster patient insight
A new fiber probe developed by researchers at The University of Texas at Austin delivers two major innovations in health monitoring to help both patients around the world and the clinicians who care for them. The probe can ...
Apr 23, 2026
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Shock initiative demonstrates over 70% survival in patients with cardiogenic shock
Findings from the Can Escalation Reduce Acute Myocardial Infarction Mortality in Cardiogenic Shock (CERAMICS) registry demonstrate that early use of a small heart pump improves outcomes in patients experiencing a severe form ...
Apr 23, 2026
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How a free medical telesimulation platform is saving children's lives
A new study on sepsis training in Ghana builds on prior research showing the impact of Annenberg Hotkeys, a free platform developed in 2020. It is being used in other medical settings—and its co-creator sees potential in ...
Apr 22, 2026
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Silence in health care still kills: Communication failures continue to threaten patients and health care innovation
Cultures of silence among health care professionals remain a significant threat to patients and health care innovation, according to results from a national survey of more than 3,500 clinicians and health care administrators.
Apr 21, 2026
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Do low thyroid hormone levels contribute to heart dysfunction?
Thyroid hormones play a fundamental role in cardiovascular function. They influence how the heart responds to adrenaline, how the heart uses energy and how constricted or relaxed blood vessels are. However, their effect on ...
Apr 15, 2026
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After the ICU, some older adults less likely to receive home-based rehabilitation
Home is often where recovery begins after being hospitalized for a serious illness. But for some people, it may also be where gaps in care arise. In a recent study, Yale School of Medicine's Snigdha Jain, MD, MHS, and colleagues ...
Apr 15, 2026
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New study shows limitations of naloxone in reversing overdoses from powerful synthetic opioids
A new study exposes challenges in reversing opioid overdoses with naloxone when potent synthetic drugs like fentanyl and sufentanil are involved, according to a study published in the May 2026 issue of Anesthesiology. The ...
Apr 13, 2026
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Pilot study confirms cost-effective way to combat ICU drug-resistant infections
A QUT-led pilot study has shown the use of a relatively simple and cost-effective method of monitoring the presence of infectious disease-causing bacteria in intensive care units and their sites of transmission. The collaborative ...
Apr 8, 2026
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Novel treatment protocol targets the deadliest cases of C. difficile infection
A new study from the University of Minnesota Medical School has demonstrated that fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) can rapidly reverse systemic inflammation and improve survival in patients with fulminant Clostridioides ...
Apr 6, 2026
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Pediatric ICU study finds communication time doubles when families initiate access to interpreters
Language barriers may be particularly harmful in the pediatric intensive care unit (PICU), where families encounter challenging, often life-changing medical decisions. In many hospitals, a member of the health care team, ...
Apr 3, 2026
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Health literacy initiative improves discharge education, readmission rates
Assessing health literacy levels soon after hospital admission and adjusting discharge instructions accordingly helped reduce readmission rates for pediatric patients after heart surgery and improve caregiver satisfaction ...
Apr 1, 2026
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New trauma center cut gunshot travel time by 10 minutes, deaths fell 3.9%
For decades, Chicago's South Side neighborhoods have experienced high rates of firearm violence, making speedy access to expert trauma care a matter of life and death. A recent study in JAMA Surgery helps quantify the impact ...
Mar 29, 2026
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