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New marker identifies patients with advanced prostate cancer more likely to benefit from combination immunotherapy

Urology news

New marker identifies patients with advanced prostate cancer more likely to benefit from combination immunotherapy

Researchers with the James P. Allison Institute at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center have discovered a new gene expression signature within tumors that can help identify patients with metastatic castration-resistant ...

May 21, 2026

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Reusable catheters are a safe choice that could cut antibiotic use and NHS costs

Reusable catheters are just as safe for patients as single-use ones and do not increase the risk of urinary tract infections, a new study has found.

May 20, 2026

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Viagra could hold key to halting Peyronie's disease

Combining two widely prescribed drug classes could provide the first effective treatment for early-stage Peyronie's disease, according to a new study published in The Journal of Sexual Medicine.

May 14, 2026

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Novel molecular marker may improve prostate cancer treatment

Most prostate cancers rely on male sex hormones, known as androgens, to grow. As a result, standard treatment focuses on lowering androgen levels or blocking their activity, but many tumors eventually become resistant and ...

May 12, 2026

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Kidney stones and AI: Can a chatbot replace a doctor?

More and more patients, instead of going straight to a doctor, first consult a chatbot about their symptoms. Artificial intelligence responds quickly, clearly, and without queues. But are its answers safe for patients?

May 6, 2026

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Cranberry juice may boost UTI antibiotics

More than 400 million people experience a urinary tract infection every year, and some epidemiological studies estimate that more than half of all women will develop at least one in their lifetime. Most UTIs are caused by ...

May 4, 2026

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Erectile disorder: How science is moving beyond Viagra

Erectile disorder (ED) refers to a persistent difficulty achieving or maintaining an erection sufficient for satisfying sexual activity. It affects millions of men worldwide, including up to 1 in 4 in the United States. Beyond ...

Apr 26, 2026

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Brain inflammation is unlikely to explain persistent long COVID symptoms, neuroimaging study finds

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Psilocybin cuts nerve pain for weeks and boosts gabapentin in mice

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Cholesterol-craving cancers need lipid enzymes to use metabolites for growth, study shows

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How a father's obesity affects his children's metabolism

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A once-daily pill takes aim at measles, croup and other dangerous viruses

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Mitochondria may control immune cell activation and the effectiveness of immunotherapy

19 hours ago

How the gut rewires the brain to drive cravings for essential nutrients

20 hours ago

Nitric oxide rewires gene expression in the brain, offering new insight into Alzheimer's disease

22 hours ago

Running the numbers shows ivermectin could help beat malaria

21 hours ago

3D-printed trays help human gut organoids self-build nerves and mature twice as fast

20 hours ago

Common epilepsy drug disrupts early brain growth in human organoids after 30-day exposure

21 hours ago

Ovarian cancer cells use stress hormone signaling to shut down immune system, research reveals

22 hours ago

DKA may trigger lingering inflammatory surge in children with type 1 diabetes

17 hours ago

Study reveals brain changes linked to alcohol addiction recovery

22 hours ago

Weight loss drug semaglutide helps patients who do not respond to bariatric surgery, research finds

21 hours ago

A single dose of psilocybin eased depression symptoms for months, our study found

23 hours ago

Gut-lung microbe shifts may explain clozapine's severe bowel and lung side effects

May 22, 2026

COVID-19 mRNA vaccine plus immune system enhancer may reduce need for repeated boosters, say researchers

May 22, 2026

Researchers identify avenue for enhanced GLP-1-induced weight loss

May 22, 2026

As GLP-1 drugs surge in popularity, bariatric surgery rates plunge across the US

May 21, 2026
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