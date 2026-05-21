Blood test spots failing prostate cancer treatment within 6-12 weeks, study finds
A new blood test could help doctors identify whether a treatment for advanced prostate cancer is failing weeks earlier than current tests, according to a U.K.-wide study led by UCL researchers. The study, published in Nature ...
May 18, 2026
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Understanding treatment response in high-risk bladder cancer
A new study may pave the way toward more personalized treatments for patients with high-risk bladder cancer, according to a study published in European Urology.
May 18, 2026
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Just two radiotherapy sessions given over eight days can treat prostate cancer without any extra side effects
Two larger doses of radiotherapy for prostate cancer cause no additional side effects compared to the standard five doses of radiotherapy, according to results presented at the Congress of the European Society for Radiotherapy ...
May 17, 2026
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Experimental drug shows promise for some patients with advanced prostate cancer
For men with advanced prostate cancer that no longer responds to standard hormone therapies, treatment options are limited—and time matters. As the disease progresses, the window for effective, less intensive treatments begins ...
May 15, 2026
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Experimental drug shrinks advanced kidney tumors, clears cancer in one patient
A new Phase I clinical trial provides proof of concept for a potential therapy for treatment-resistant cancers, particularly kidney cancer. In the new study, published in Cell Reports Medicine, researchers tested a novel ...
May 14, 2026
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Viagra could hold key to halting Peyronie's disease
Combining two widely prescribed drug classes could provide the first effective treatment for early-stage Peyronie's disease, according to a new study published in The Journal of Sexual Medicine.
May 14, 2026
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Screening modestly reduces prostate cancer deaths, review finds
Blood tests to detect potential signs of prostate cancer likely reduce the risk of dying from prostate cancer, an updated review finds. This is a shift from the previous version of the review, which did not find sufficient ...
May 14, 2026
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Diagnostic marker aids diagnosis for aggressive prostate cancer
The FOXA1 protein is a potentially highly sensitive diagnostic marker for small cell carcinoma of the prostate and possibly other aggressive prostate cancer subtypes that are difficult to diagnose due to a loss of traditional ...
May 14, 2026
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Novel molecular marker may improve prostate cancer treatment
Most prostate cancers rely on male sex hormones, known as androgens, to grow. As a result, standard treatment focuses on lowering androgen levels or blocking their activity, but many tumors eventually become resistant and ...
May 12, 2026
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Study suggests immunotherapy may strengthen treatment for aggressive prostate cancer
Researchers at Moffitt Cancer Center report encouraging early results from a phase 2 study examining whether immunotherapy can improve results when added to a radiotherapy-based treatment regimen for men with aggressive prostate ...
May 12, 2026
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Testosterone treatment found to improve sexual and physical function for men after prostate cancer surgery
Most men with low-grade prostate cancer have an excellent prognosis, with a five-year survival rate of more than 99%. But radical prostatectomy—surgery to remove the prostate—can lead to sexual and physical dysfunction, fatigue, ...
May 11, 2026
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Laser-induced acoustic imaging maps hidden nerves and vessels during robot surgery
Surgery is a complicated endeavor. Even a successful surgery can lead to complications, and even the best surgeons sometimes have unsuccessful surgeries. A surgeon must rely on visual cues and their own experience to avoid ...
May 11, 2026
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Urine test outperforms MRI for monitoring low-risk prostate cancer in new study
A new urine test performed better than PSA-based testing and MRI for monitoring low-risk prostate cancers on active surveillance. Use of the test to determine the need for repeat "monitoring" biopsies would have avoided up ...
May 8, 2026
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Kidney stones and AI: Can a chatbot replace a doctor?
More and more patients, instead of going straight to a doctor, first consult a chatbot about their symptoms. Artificial intelligence responds quickly, clearly, and without queues. But are its answers safe for patients?
May 6, 2026
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Study surveys dysfunctional gene splicing in metastatic kidney disease
Researchers at City of Hope and TGen (part of City of Hope) have identified a significant correlation between a tumor's "splicing burden" and its clinical response to treatment for metastatic renal cell carcinoma (mRCC). ...
May 5, 2026
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Cranberry juice may boost UTI antibiotics
More than 400 million people experience a urinary tract infection every year, and some epidemiological studies estimate that more than half of all women will develop at least one in their lifetime. Most UTIs are caused by ...
May 4, 2026
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Blood test shows promise for detecting testicular cancer when standard markers miss
Mayo Clinic researchers have developed a blood-based method that may help detect germ cell tumors, the most common type of testicular cancer, including cases that do not show up on standard blood tests, according to a study ...
May 3, 2026
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Team targets the spinal cord to solve paralysis' most overlooked problem
Approximately 308,000 people in the United States live with spinal cord injury. Nearly all lose bladder control. And yet the vast majority of research and engineering attention in neurotech has poured into motor restoration—making ...
Apr 30, 2026
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Tumor bacteria inspire peptide that starves prostate cancer cells in preclinical tests
Researchers at the University of Illinois Chicago have developed an anti-cancer therapy inspired by bacteria found in cancer tumors. When tested in combination with radiation in animal models of prostate cancer, it was highly ...
Apr 29, 2026
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Study looks at outcomes of endoscopic surgery in men with BPH, overactive bladder
Patients with benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) with preoperative overactive bladder (OAB) have higher postoperative storage symptoms despite comparable overall symptom improvement, according to a review published online ...
Apr 28, 2026
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Scans uncover hidden prostate cancer progression when PSA stays stable
A large analysis of two major clinical trials has found that the spread of prostate cancer can be detected on imaging scans even when biomarkers remain stable in patients treated with androgen receptor inhibitors, according ...
Apr 27, 2026
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Bacteria-resistant coating on catheters reduces infection and need for antibiotics
A new study shares the results of a clinical trial into the use of a catheter coated with a bacteria-resistant material. The Camstent Coated Catheters feature a bacteria-resistant polymer coating developed by scientists at ...
Apr 27, 2026
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Erectile disorder: How science is moving beyond Viagra
Erectile disorder (ED) refers to a persistent difficulty achieving or maintaining an erection sufficient for satisfying sexual activity. It affects millions of men worldwide, including up to 1 in 4 in the United States. Beyond ...
Apr 26, 2026
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