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Health care is facing a moral emergency, argue experts

Hospital medicine news

Health care is facing a moral emergency, argue experts

Health care has lost its human, moral, and relational foundations and must reconnect with its core values to improve both patient and staff well-being, argue experts in The BMJ. Despite unprecedented advances in diagnostic ...

May 20, 2026

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Study finds outcomes for lung conditions worse at private equity-owned hospitals

A large study presented at the 2026 ATS International Conference shows that patients treated for COPD or pneumonia experience worse outcomes across several important measures when they are treated at hospitals that have been ...

May 19, 2026

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FDA approves early warning system for sepsis

An early warning system for sepsis, one of the deadliest infections for hospital patients, has been approved for use by the FDA, one of the first AI-based medical tools to get clearance. The tool, developed by Johns Hopkins ...

May 12, 2026

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Novel in-hospital screening method detects cognitive issues

More than 40% of older people admitted to U.S. hospitals have dementia, yet only half of them have been diagnosed with memory and cognitive difficulty. Cedars-Sinai Health Sciences University investigators have developed ...

May 4, 2026

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Can virtual mirrors fix hospital patient bottlenecks?

An article titled "How Digital Twins Can Improve Health System Operations," written by Mark Crawford, explores how virtual replicas of entire hospital ecosystems are allowing administrators to test high-risk operational changes ...

Apr 28, 2026

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Remote monitoring may improve hospital overcrowding

A new featured report details how advances in remote monitoring and portable medical technology are dismantling the traditional hospital walls. The article, "Hospital-at-Home: New Technology Brings Acute Care to Patients' ...

Apr 21, 2026

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Hospital delirium a 'red flag' for severe health decline

A single episode of delirium—a state of confusion and agitation—in hospitalized older adults is a significant risk factor for other serious health complications including fractures, stroke and sepsis, a University of Queensland ...

Apr 14, 2026

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How disinfectants influence microbes across hospital rooms

Just because a topical antiseptic is swabbed on the skin doesn't mean it stays on the skin. In a new study, Northwestern University scientists studied how a powerful antiseptic, called chlorhexidine, affects bacteria in hospital ...

Apr 2, 2026

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Hospitals are failing to identify malnutrition

Malnutrition not only negatively impacts health, but also causes poor healing and increased infection risks, lengthening hospital stays and further burdening an under-resourced system. One in three hospital patients are not ...

Mar 31, 2026

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Brain inflammation is unlikely to explain persistent long COVID symptoms, neuroimaging study finds

18 hours ago

Psilocybin cuts nerve pain for weeks and boosts gabapentin in mice

19 hours ago

Cholesterol-craving cancers need lipid enzymes to use metabolites for growth, study shows

19 hours ago

How a father's obesity affects his children's metabolism

19 hours ago

A once-daily pill takes aim at measles, croup and other dangerous viruses

19 hours ago

Mitochondria may control immune cell activation and the effectiveness of immunotherapy

19 hours ago

How the gut rewires the brain to drive cravings for essential nutrients

20 hours ago

Nitric oxide rewires gene expression in the brain, offering new insight into Alzheimer's disease

22 hours ago

Running the numbers shows ivermectin could help beat malaria

21 hours ago

3D-printed trays help human gut organoids self-build nerves and mature twice as fast

20 hours ago

Common epilepsy drug disrupts early brain growth in human organoids after 30-day exposure

21 hours ago

Ovarian cancer cells use stress hormone signaling to shut down immune system, research reveals

22 hours ago

DKA may trigger lingering inflammatory surge in children with type 1 diabetes

17 hours ago

Study reveals brain changes linked to alcohol addiction recovery

22 hours ago

Weight loss drug semaglutide helps patients who do not respond to bariatric surgery, research finds

21 hours ago

A single dose of psilocybin eased depression symptoms for months, our study found

23 hours ago

Gut-lung microbe shifts may explain clozapine's severe bowel and lung side effects

May 22, 2026

COVID-19 mRNA vaccine plus immune system enhancer may reduce need for repeated boosters, say researchers

May 22, 2026

Researchers identify avenue for enhanced GLP-1-induced weight loss

May 22, 2026

As GLP-1 drugs surge in popularity, bariatric surgery rates plunge across the US

May 21, 2026
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