Two new tools to measure attitude towards cosmetic procedures
As non-surgical cosmetic procedures grow in popularity, accessibility and affordability, new Griffith University research has created two new measures to assess people's attitudes and motivations toward cosmetic procedures.
May 22, 2026
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Mental disorders have nearly doubled since 1990, now affecting 1.2 billion people worldwide
Nearly 1.2 billion people worldwide are living with a mental disorder, nearly double the number recorded in 1990. According to a new study, this stark rise has placed mental disorders as the leading cause of disability globally, ...
May 21, 2026
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Decoding inflammatory bowel disease—on a chip
Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), which comprises the inflammatory conditions Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, affects about 1.6 million Americans, many of whom cannot be effectively treated. This is mostly due to ...
May 21, 2026
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Gestational diabetes increases risk of type 2 diabetes—even at normal weight
Gestational diabetes is a special type of diabetes that can affect pregnant women. The condition is defined as elevated blood sugar levels, without previously known diabetes. Treatment involves self-monitoring of blood sugar, ...
May 21, 2026
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Bacterial STIs reach record highs in Europe, and congenital syphilis cases nearly double
The latest Annual Epidemiological Reports from ECDC indicate a surge in bacterial sexually transmitted infections (STIs) across Europe. In 2024, notifications of gonorrhea and syphilis, alongside congenital syphilis, reached ...
May 21, 2026
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Survey highlights persistent uncertainty on STI vaccines
While data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that the total number of U.S. cases of three sexually transmitted infections (STIs) declined from 2022-24, infection rates remain 13% higher than a ...
May 21, 2026
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Breast cancer drug is effective for treatment-resistant uterine cancer
Uterine cancer is the deadliest cancer of the female reproductive system. Currently, clinicians treat the disease by using a mix of surgery and chemotherapy. But not everyone responds to this line of treatment, and those ...
May 21, 2026
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Study targets alcohol marketing that downplays breast cancer risk
Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start of summer, is a peak holiday for alcohol consumption, with nearly half of celebrants reporting they plan to buy alcoholic beverages. Public health experts are raising concern that ...
May 21, 2026
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Heat tolerance tests fail to account for sex differences
A new study by researchers in the College of Agriculture, Health and Natural Resources (CAHNR) has demonstrated that a standard heat tolerance test does not work equally well to measure tolerance in males and females. This ...
May 21, 2026
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Early birth safer for mother and baby in high blood pressure pregnancies, researchers find
Planned early birth for pregnant women with high blood pressure cuts maternal complications by nearly half and reduces the risk of stillbirth, without increasing the likelihood of cesarean section, according to data published ...
May 20, 2026
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HPV self-collection boosts screening completion and cuts pelvic exams by one-third
A Kaiser Permanente study published by NEJM Catalyst Innovations in Care Delivery provides real-world data on a new approach to cervical cancer screening: giving patients the option to skip the traditional pelvic exam and ...
May 20, 2026
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A DNA-organizing protein offers new insight into infertility, IVF and generational health
The causes of male infertility can be hard to diagnose, with many tests failing to detect genetic defects. Sometimes, infertility doesn't even involve the genes themselves. It can arise from improper folding of the father's ...
May 19, 2026
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Low vitamin D levels linked to more pain after breast cancer surgery
Vitamin D deficiency is associated with more moderate to severe pain following breast cancer surgery and an increased consumption of opioid drugs, finds research published in the journal Regional Anesthesia & Pain Medicine.
May 19, 2026
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Sex differences in dementia risks reveal stronger cognitive impacts in women
Researchers from the University of California San Diego School of Medicine have found that women not only experience a higher burden of certain modifiable dementia risk factors, but also appear more vulnerable to their effects ...
May 19, 2026
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Elderly people are more sexually active than most people think
Sexuality is an important part of life—even when we grow old. The idea that desire disappears with age is a myth that needs to be debunked, argues a psychologist who has researched older adults' sex lives.
May 19, 2026
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Breast cancer deaths shift toward younger women as older patients see better survival
A national study analyzing U.S. breast cancer data spanning nearly 50 years has uncovered a major shift in outcomes and risk of developing the disease, highlighting urgent gaps in prevention and treatment for specific groups ...
May 19, 2026
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How different SSRIs affect metabolism in early brain development
A new study from Karolinska Institutet shows that different SSRI medications affect metabolic processes in developing nerve cells in distinct ways. Alterations in energy metabolism, oxidative stress and lipid profiles suggest ...
May 19, 2026
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Lipedema: The painful condition too often dismissed as obesity
For many women with lipedema, the diagnosis comes after years of being told the same thing: eat less, not more. The problem is that the fat accumulating around their hips and legs isn't responding to diet or exercise, because ...
May 19, 2026
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Q&A: One in five moms face untreated perinatal mental illness
Twenty percent of women experience mental health conditions such as depression or anxiety during pregnancy and the first year of parenthood. Kara Zivin, a professor of psychiatry and obstetrics and gynecology at the University ...
May 19, 2026
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Sexual problems common after cancer in young adults
Each year, approximately 2,000 people aged 18–39 are diagnosed with cancer in Sweden. Most survive their illness, but for many, life continues with long-term consequences. In a new doctoral dissertation, Charlotta Bergström ...
May 19, 2026
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One in five pregnancies slipped past a critical test as congenital syphilis surged over 10 years
According to new research in CMAJ, one in five pregnant women in Ontario did not receive timely syphilis screening, which is critical for preventing syphilis infection in newborns (Canadian Medical Association Journal)
May 19, 2026
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Nutrition support during pregnancy improves birth outcomes, global study finds
In parts of the world where daily nutrition is unstable, pregnancy and newborn health are more precarious. A recent study led by epidemiologist Dongqing Wang of the George Mason University College of Public Health adds to ...
May 18, 2026
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Age does not appear to drive cardiovascular risk in pregnancy
Underlying cardiovascular risk, rather than older age, drives complications such as venous thromboembolism, cardiomyopathy and heart failure during pregnancy, according to new Weill Cornell Medicine research. The findings ...
May 18, 2026
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