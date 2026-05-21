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Spinal stimulation data reveal why high-frequency pulses may miss key nerve pathways

Physiatry news

Spinal stimulation data reveal why high-frequency pulses may miss key nerve pathways

Electrical stimulation of the spinal cord, such as following a spinal cord injury, has made great strides in recent years. However, high-frequency stimulation pulses, which are used in many current applications, appear less ...

May 21, 2026

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Wearable knee robot could help children with muscle weakness

A lightweight robotic device that facilitates neuromuscular recovery in children with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), helping them to stand unassisted, is published in Nature this week. Improved function persists after discontinuing ...

May 21, 2026

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Emotion recognition issues linked to chronic pain

A large, two-year study led by researchers at Johns Hopkins Medicine and consisting of more than 1,400 adults living with chronic pain across the United States found that people who struggle to identify and describe their ...

Apr 28, 2026

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Using augmented reality to motivate prosthesis training

Artificial limbs look and function more like real limbs than ever before—but that's only helpful if they are used as intended. One of the main reasons amputees give for not using their body-powered prosthesis is a lack of ...

Apr 2, 2026

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Open data to help create adaptive systems for stroke recovery

A team of researchers from Skoltech, the Federal Center for Brain and Neurotechnologies (FMBA of Russia), Lomonosov Moscow State University, and other leading organizations has released a dataset that will enable deeper study ...

Mar 3, 2026

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Brain inflammation is unlikely to explain persistent long COVID symptoms, neuroimaging study finds

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