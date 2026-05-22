Vitiligo affects around 1 in 100 people worldwide, yet the skin condition remains misunderstood
Around one in every 100 people worldwide has vitiligo—a chronic, autoimmune skin condition that causes the skin to appear lighter in patches.
May 20, 2026
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What's the risk of infection from manicures and pedicures?
Manicures and pedicures are big business, with the global nail care market estimated to be worth US$23.5 billion. But sometimes clients visiting nail salons come away with more than beautiful nails. Several women from Perth ...
May 19, 2026
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Grape consumption linked to changes in gene expression and improved skin health
Clinical trials have shown that consumption of grapes can increase the resilience of skin to UV irradiation in about 30%–50% of the subject population. A new study published in the current issue of the journal ACS Nutrition ...
May 17, 2026
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Friendly skin bacteria shut down inflammatory driver of eczema
Friendly skin bacteria could hold the key to stopping eczema in its tracks, according to a breakthrough by a team of UK and Japanese scientists. Their new study reveals harmless microbes living on our skin release powerful ...
May 14, 2026
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Chronic sunlight exposure can disrupt body clocks in skin
Years of chronic exposure of human skin to sunlight strongly disrupts its body-clock rhythm, according to a pioneering study led by University of Manchester, No7 Beauty Company, a member of The Boots Group, and University ...
May 6, 2026
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New study helps distinguish sensitive skin syndrome from rosacea at the biological level
New research from the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences provides evidence that sensitive skin syndrome (SSS) is biologically distinct from rosacea, helping clarify a long-standing debate ...
May 5, 2026
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Online misinformation adding to Americans' skin cancer risk, survey finds
Misinformation is putting more than 16 million Americans at increased risk for skin cancer, a new American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) survey has concluded.
May 4, 2026
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Q&A: Coniferous resin and its extracts in wound healing—from folk tradition to modern medicine
Interest in plant-based wound treatments has grown due to traditional method limitations, antimicrobial resistance, and the need for safer options. Coniferous resin from Norway spruce (Picea abies) has been used in Northern ...
Apr 30, 2026
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Why do so many African women bleach their skin? Study looks beyond what they tell researchers
In some African countries, more than 50% of women regularly use skin-lightening products. In South Africa, the rate is 32%, while in Nigeria it's 77%. This dwarfs rates in other regions of the world.
Apr 28, 2026
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Does menopause cause a 'collagen cliff'? What you need to know
Collagen has become a staple of skincare advertising and social media wellness trends. But it is not just a buzzword.
Apr 27, 2026
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Teen views on tanning and sunscreen shape skin cancer risk behaviors
A new study finds that how high school students perceive the "costs" of sun protection and the "rewards" of tanning play a significant role in whether they practice sun-safe behaviors. The work will help inform more effective ...
Apr 21, 2026
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Australian bee glue delivers a scar-fighting compound that shuts down raised scars before they take hold
A natural compound made by Australian bees to seal their hives may help stop scarring in human skin after surgery, injury and burns, according to University of the Sunshine Coast researchers. The scientists say the laboratory ...
Apr 15, 2026
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Smart OLED patch uses light to automate drug delivery, doubling healing speed
Instead of applying ointment and attaching a bandage, a "smart patch that regulates treatment intensity on its own just by being attached" has appeared. A research team has developed a "self-regulating OLED wound healing ...
Apr 13, 2026
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Injectable peptides are the new anti‑aging trend. But what evidence do we have they're safe for humans?
Injectable peptides are the new anti-aging trend sweeping the beauty industry. These compounds are promoted on social media as tools for skin repair, collagen production and "cellular rejuvenation." They are widely available ...
Apr 11, 2026
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Skin protein K16 found to control inflammation in stressed skin
Keratin is the fibrous, waterproof protein that builds everything from our hair and nails to a rhino's horn. However, a tiny glitch in it can have problematic outcomes. A new study has found that changes in a keratin gene ...
Apr 10, 2026 report
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Hidden skin microbe activity revealed in real time with RNA method
Scientists have long known that our skin is home to vast communities of bacteria, fungi and viruses. But knowing which microbes are present only tells part of the story. What matters just as much is which microbes are active, ...
Apr 10, 2026
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Hair growth product recalled over child poisoning risk
A hair growth product is being recalled because it could pose a serious risk to kids.
Apr 10, 2026
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What is 'sardinemaxxing,' and should you try it?
They're oily. They're bony. They have a strong fishy smell, salty taste and soft texture that doesn't appeal to many. Yet, canned sardines appear to be having a moment.
Apr 9, 2026
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There are no good ways to avoid childhood eczema but many treatment options, say researchers
There's very little parents can do to prevent their kids from developing eczema, according to new guidelines from the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD). Research hasn't shown that common tactics like special diets, skipping ...
Apr 9, 2026
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Sun safety ad balancing visuals and messaging gets young people to listen
Research behind the skin cancer prevention campaign "If You Could See UV" has found that evoking fear of ultraviolet (UV) radiation exposure—through a visually striking metaphor—helped motivate young adults to protect their ...
Apr 6, 2026
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Uncontrolled scarring: Study reveals the cell sensor that turns healing into harm
Fibrosis is the body's way of patching up damage—a bit like fixing a pothole. When skin is cut or a muscle is injured, fibroblast cells rush in to make fibronectin and collagen, which are two major extracellular matrix proteins ...
Apr 2, 2026
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New pill could change plaque psoriasis treatment
Folks with severe plaque psoriasis often have to choose between convenient pills that don't work very well or highly effective injections that come with the hassle of needles. That trade-off may soon change. New clinical ...
Apr 2, 2026
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Algae-derived sugars show anti-inflammatory effects and support skin repair
Chronic wounds affect approximately 2% of the population in developed countries. Existing treatments are expensive and may cause side effects. In his doctoral thesis, Amal D. Premarathna shows that a promising alternative ...
Mar 31, 2026
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