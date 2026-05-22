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Sunscreen confusion puts more Americans at risk for Melanoma

Skin & Hair care news

Sunscreen confusion puts more Americans at risk for Melanoma

Melanoma—the most serious form of skin cancer—doesn't just happen at the beach or in a tanning booth.

13 hours ago

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What to know about the Japanese-style scalp massages catching on in the US

Getting a scalp or face massage is often a relaxing highlight of getting a haircut or a facial. Now, head spas are popping up across the country offering deep cranial and facial relaxation.

May 22, 2026

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What's the risk of infection from manicures and pedicures?

Manicures and pedicures are big business, with the global nail care market estimated to be worth US$23.5 billion. But sometimes clients visiting nail salons come away with more than beautiful nails. Several women from Perth ...

May 19, 2026

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Chronic sunlight exposure can disrupt body clocks in skin

Years of chronic exposure of human skin to sunlight strongly disrupts its body-clock rhythm, according to a pioneering study led by University of Manchester, No7 Beauty Company, a member of The Boots Group, and University ...

May 6, 2026

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New pill could change plaque psoriasis treatment

Folks with severe plaque psoriasis often have to choose between convenient pills that don't work very well or highly effective injections that come with the hassle of needles. That trade-off may soon change. New clinical ...

Apr 2, 2026

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Brain inflammation is unlikely to explain persistent long COVID symptoms, neuroimaging study finds

18 hours ago

Psilocybin cuts nerve pain for weeks and boosts gabapentin in mice

19 hours ago

Cholesterol-craving cancers need lipid enzymes to use metabolites for growth, study shows

19 hours ago

How a father's obesity affects his children's metabolism

19 hours ago

A once-daily pill takes aim at measles, croup and other dangerous viruses

19 hours ago

Mitochondria may control immune cell activation and the effectiveness of immunotherapy

19 hours ago

How the gut rewires the brain to drive cravings for essential nutrients

20 hours ago

Nitric oxide rewires gene expression in the brain, offering new insight into Alzheimer's disease

22 hours ago

Running the numbers shows ivermectin could help beat malaria

21 hours ago

3D-printed trays help human gut organoids self-build nerves and mature twice as fast

20 hours ago

Common epilepsy drug disrupts early brain growth in human organoids after 30-day exposure

21 hours ago

Ovarian cancer cells use stress hormone signaling to shut down immune system, research reveals

22 hours ago

DKA may trigger lingering inflammatory surge in children with type 1 diabetes

17 hours ago

Study reveals brain changes linked to alcohol addiction recovery

22 hours ago

Weight loss drug semaglutide helps patients who do not respond to bariatric surgery, research finds

21 hours ago

A single dose of psilocybin eased depression symptoms for months, our study found

23 hours ago

Gut-lung microbe shifts may explain clozapine's severe bowel and lung side effects

May 22, 2026

COVID-19 mRNA vaccine plus immune system enhancer may reduce need for repeated boosters, say researchers

May 22, 2026

Researchers identify avenue for enhanced GLP-1-induced weight loss

May 22, 2026

As GLP-1 drugs surge in popularity, bariatric surgery rates plunge across the US

May 21, 2026
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