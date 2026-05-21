What you eat as a teenager may shape food choices later in life
New research from the University of Aberdeen Rowett Institute suggests that an unhealthy diet during adolescence could have long-lasting effects on how the brain makes decisions about food—even after returning to a healthy ...
May 21, 2026
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UK's younger generations likelier to experience poor health earlier in life than previous cohorts, research shows
Younger generations appear to be experiencing poorer health earlier in life than previous generations, according to a review of studies comparing national birth cohort datasets involving tens of thousands of people across ...
May 21, 2026
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Calcium and vitamin D supplements offer little to no meaningful benefit on fracture, fall prevention, review concludes
Calcium, vitamin D, or combined supplements offer little to no clinically meaningful benefit for fracture and fall prevention in most older people, finds an in-depth review of the latest evidence published by The BMJ.
May 20, 2026
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Private equity acquisition can expand primary care use by expanding workforce, study finds
When health policy researchers at the Brown University School of Public Health tracked data from primary care practices that had been acquired by private equity firms, they found something surprising: not all of the changes ...
May 20, 2026
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BMI alone does not fully capture health risks linked to obesity, new study finds
Obesity is commonly diagnosed using BMI, but this approach has several limitations. Researchers at Lund University and AstraZeneca show that integrating measurements such as body fat percentage and waist circumference captures ...
May 19, 2026
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Nicotine e-cigarettes reduce harmful chemical exposure and help smokers quit, study finds
Cigarette smoking is the leading preventable cause of death in the United States, even as rates of cigarette smoking have fallen to an all-time low of approximately 10% in 2024. Some studies suggest that electronic cigarettes ...
May 19, 2026
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Lipedema: The painful condition too often dismissed as obesity
For many women with lipedema, the diagnosis comes after years of being told the same thing: eat less, not more. The problem is that the fat accumulating around their hips and legs isn't responding to diet or exercise, because ...
May 19, 2026
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1 in 7 people have used AI instead of seeing a health provider, study finds
AI is creating a significant shift in how people access health care, yet public attitudes to the technology remain deeply divided, according to a major new study by King's Health Partners, Responsible AI UK and the Policy ...
May 19, 2026
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New cholesterol guidelines aim to stop heart disease earlier
Doctors should consider treating high cholesterol much earlier and more aggressively than they have in the past, according to a new perspective by Weill Cornell Medicine, New York-Presbyterian and Yale School of Medicine ...
May 19, 2026
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Study questions usefulness of rapid microbiological point-of-care respiratory test
A rapid microbiological point-of-care test designed to help GPs identify whether a respiratory infection is caused by a virus did not lead to an expected overall reduction in same-day antibiotic prescribing, a University ...
May 18, 2026
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Why teen health visits still lack privacy, even when most parents support it
While most parents say it's important for health care providers to speak privately with teens during checkups, far fewer are putting that belief into practice, according to a new national poll.
May 18, 2026
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Wealth and health divide: Obesity rates plateau in rich nations but surge in developing world
Obesity has long been the invisible health crisis looming over humanity, with rates climbing globally. There is some positive news now emerging from a multi-decade study spanning several nations. A recent study published ...
May 17, 2026 report
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New obesity guidance urges dietitian-led care as GLP-1 drugs reshape treatment
Obesity and dietitian societies have joined forces to issue a new consensus statement on recommendations surrounding the use of obesity drugs for weight loss treatment. The consensus statement was presented at the European ...
May 15, 2026
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Should vitamin D be taken in the winter, or for bone or immune health?
It can be easy to think you get plenty of vitamin D when you live in a country bathed in sunshine, but the reality is more complicated. Almost one in four Australian adults have vitamin D deficiency. Vitamin D supplements ...
May 15, 2026
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Researchers explore making behavioral health care more accessible
A study published in the American Journal of Managed Care explores how integrating behavioral health care into primary care can improve outcomes and be cost-effective for adults with depression, anxiety and chronic pain who ...
May 15, 2026
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Clinical decision support system does not improve chronic kidney disease outcomes
A clinical decision support system (CDSS) for chronic kidney disease (CKD) does not improve physician behavior or patient outcomes over a control intervention, according to a study published online May 8 in JAMA Network Open.
May 14, 2026
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Restructured public hospitals kept more elderly patients local with fewer beds
Despite their crucial function, public hospitals often face limited resources and financial distress, and an aging population can further exacerbate any imbalances in medical resource distribution. Furthermore, the proportion ...
May 14, 2026
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Routine coastal flooding could become deadly for older adults
Routine high-tide flooding in coastal communities could lead to thousands of deaths among older adults by the end of the century, according to a new study co-authored by Florida State University researcher Mathew Hauer. Published ...
May 13, 2026
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Study finds major gap in pain diagnosis
Millions of Americans experience pain severe enough to interfere with daily life but never receive a medical diagnosis, according to a new study from The University of Texas at Arlington. Feinuo Sun, assistant professor of ...
May 13, 2026
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Rapid health tests boost patient confidence and understanding
For people living in regional and remote communities, where access to a GP or pathology services can involve long travel distances and large out-of-pocket expenses, point-of-care testing (POCT) offers a convenient way to ...
May 13, 2026
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Once-weekly brisk interval walk rivals thrice-weekly for fat loss with the same total workout time
A research team from the School of Public Health at the LKS Faculty of Medicine, the University of Hong Kong (HKUMed), has found that brisk interval walking performed once a week can significantly improve body fat reduction ...
May 12, 2026
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Rural–urban divide: Neighborhood conditions shape teen smoking
A new University of Michigan study highlights a distinct rural–urban gap in adolescent health. It reports that the link between neighborhood disadvantage and cigarette use appears only in rural areas. Teens in poor rural ...
May 12, 2026
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Simple home test predicts mobility decline in older adults
Predicting whether a healthy 45-year-old will struggle to climb stairs or walk a decade later has long been a challenge for geriatric medicine. Now, a study published in JMIR Aging, reveals that early mobility decline can ...
May 12, 2026
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