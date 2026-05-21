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Integrating substance use disorder treatment into clinic-based internal medicine expands access to care

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Integrating substance use disorder treatment into clinic-based internal medicine expands access to care

Researchers at the University of Cincinnati have found that embedding addiction treatment into primary care training clinics may be a promising approach to addressing substance use disorders (SUDs). Published in the journal ...

1 hour ago

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As GLP-1 drugs surge in popularity, bariatric surgery rates plunge across the US

For a very long time, bariatric surgery, in which doctors removed a portion of the stomach, was the standard procedure for helping patients lose weight and manage obesity, alongside metabolic disorders such as diabetes, high ...

May 21, 2026

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Lipedema: The painful condition too often dismissed as obesity

For many women with lipedema, the diagnosis comes after years of being told the same thing: eat less, not more. The problem is that the fat accumulating around their hips and legs isn't responding to diet or exercise, because ...

May 19, 2026

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New cholesterol guidelines aim to stop heart disease earlier

Doctors should consider treating high cholesterol much earlier and more aggressively than they have in the past, according to a new perspective by Weill Cornell Medicine, New York-Presbyterian and Yale School of Medicine ...

May 19, 2026

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Routine coastal flooding could become deadly for older adults

Routine high-tide flooding in coastal communities could lead to thousands of deaths among older adults by the end of the century, according to a new study co-authored by Florida State University researcher Mathew Hauer. Published ...

May 13, 2026

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Study finds major gap in pain diagnosis

Millions of Americans experience pain severe enough to interfere with daily life but never receive a medical diagnosis, according to a new study from The University of Texas at Arlington. Feinuo Sun, assistant professor of ...

May 13, 2026

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Rapid health tests boost patient confidence and understanding

For people living in regional and remote communities, where access to a GP or pathology services can involve long travel distances and large out-of-pocket expenses, point-of-care testing (POCT) offers a convenient way to ...

May 13, 2026

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Simple home test predicts mobility decline in older adults

Predicting whether a healthy 45-year-old will struggle to climb stairs or walk a decade later has long been a challenge for geriatric medicine. Now, a study published in JMIR Aging, reveals that early mobility decline can ...

May 12, 2026

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Brain inflammation is unlikely to explain persistent long COVID symptoms, neuroimaging study finds

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Psilocybin cuts nerve pain for weeks and boosts gabapentin in mice

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Cholesterol-craving cancers need lipid enzymes to use metabolites for growth, study shows

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How a father's obesity affects his children's metabolism

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A once-daily pill takes aim at measles, croup and other dangerous viruses

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Mitochondria may control immune cell activation and the effectiveness of immunotherapy

19 hours ago

How the gut rewires the brain to drive cravings for essential nutrients

20 hours ago

Nitric oxide rewires gene expression in the brain, offering new insight into Alzheimer's disease

22 hours ago

Running the numbers shows ivermectin could help beat malaria

21 hours ago

3D-printed trays help human gut organoids self-build nerves and mature twice as fast

20 hours ago

Common epilepsy drug disrupts early brain growth in human organoids after 30-day exposure

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Ovarian cancer cells use stress hormone signaling to shut down immune system, research reveals

22 hours ago

DKA may trigger lingering inflammatory surge in children with type 1 diabetes

17 hours ago

Study reveals brain changes linked to alcohol addiction recovery

22 hours ago

Weight loss drug semaglutide helps patients who do not respond to bariatric surgery, research finds

21 hours ago

A single dose of psilocybin eased depression symptoms for months, our study found

23 hours ago

Gut-lung microbe shifts may explain clozapine's severe bowel and lung side effects

May 22, 2026

COVID-19 mRNA vaccine plus immune system enhancer may reduce need for repeated boosters, say researchers

May 22, 2026

Researchers identify avenue for enhanced GLP-1-induced weight loss

May 22, 2026

Why energy fades with age: Missing membrane lipid may destabilize mitochondria

May 21, 2026
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