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Q&A: Using advanced imaging to improve brain cancer treatment

Diagnostic radiology news

Q&A: Using advanced imaging to improve brain cancer treatment

Glioblastoma is one of the most treatment-resistant brain tumors, making it especially difficult to treat. Part of that resistance stems from its unique tumor microenvironment—the complex mix of cells and biological activity ...

16 hours ago

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AI unlocks cardiac MRI reading without manual labels, beating general models by 35%

A team of researchers from Carnegie Mellon University, in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic's Cardiovascular Innovation Research Center, has developed an artificial intelligence (AI) system capable of interpreting some ...

May 21, 2026

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MRI technique enhances valve disease evaluation

A new cardiac magnetic resonance imaging-based measurement may improve how physicians assess a common heart valve condition, according to a study led by Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian investigators. The findings ...

May 21, 2026

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AI flags heart risks in breast cancer patients

UBC Okanagan researchers, working with scientists at BC Cancer–Kelowna, have developed a groundbreaking AI model that can help identify breast cancer patients who may face a double-threat—that of cancer and cardiovascular ...

May 20, 2026

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Doctors urge caution regarding elective MRI in new editorial

According to leading radiologists, elective MRI screenings are not recommended and can do more harm than good. In a new editorial in JAMA, experts from the University of Michigan Health and the University of Wisconsin School ...

May 6, 2026

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AI model analyzes body composition to predict health risks

Researchers used AI to analyze whole-body MRI scans from more than 66,000 participants to create the most detailed reference map to date of how fat and muscle are distributed in the human body across age, sex, and height. ...

May 5, 2026

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Brain inflammation is unlikely to explain persistent long COVID symptoms, neuroimaging study finds

18 hours ago

Psilocybin cuts nerve pain for weeks and boosts gabapentin in mice

19 hours ago

Cholesterol-craving cancers need lipid enzymes to use metabolites for growth, study shows

19 hours ago

How a father's obesity affects his children's metabolism

19 hours ago

A once-daily pill takes aim at measles, croup and other dangerous viruses

19 hours ago

Mitochondria may control immune cell activation and the effectiveness of immunotherapy

19 hours ago

How the gut rewires the brain to drive cravings for essential nutrients

20 hours ago

Nitric oxide rewires gene expression in the brain, offering new insight into Alzheimer's disease

22 hours ago

Running the numbers shows ivermectin could help beat malaria

21 hours ago

3D-printed trays help human gut organoids self-build nerves and mature twice as fast

20 hours ago

Common epilepsy drug disrupts early brain growth in human organoids after 30-day exposure

21 hours ago

Ovarian cancer cells use stress hormone signaling to shut down immune system, research reveals

22 hours ago

DKA may trigger lingering inflammatory surge in children with type 1 diabetes

17 hours ago

Study reveals brain changes linked to alcohol addiction recovery

22 hours ago

Weight loss drug semaglutide helps patients who do not respond to bariatric surgery, research finds

21 hours ago

A single dose of psilocybin eased depression symptoms for months, our study found

23 hours ago

Gut-lung microbe shifts may explain clozapine's severe bowel and lung side effects

May 22, 2026

COVID-19 mRNA vaccine plus immune system enhancer may reduce need for repeated boosters, say researchers

May 22, 2026

Researchers identify avenue for enhanced GLP-1-induced weight loss

May 22, 2026

As GLP-1 drugs surge in popularity, bariatric surgery rates plunge across the US

May 21, 2026
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