MRI technique enhances valve disease evaluation
A new cardiac magnetic resonance imaging-based measurement may improve how physicians assess a common heart valve condition, according to a study led by Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian investigators. The findings ...
May 21, 2026
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Early warning from low-risk cysts could help catch pancreatic cancer sooner
Catching pancreatic cancer early can increase the five-year survival rate from 15% to 80%. Patients with pancreatic cysts, frequently detected during unrelated abdominal CT or MRI imaging, can develop malignant pancreatic ...
May 20, 2026
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AI flags heart risks in breast cancer patients
UBC Okanagan researchers, working with scientists at BC Cancer–Kelowna, have developed a groundbreaking AI model that can help identify breast cancer patients who may face a double-threat—that of cancer and cardiovascular ...
May 20, 2026
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Harnessing brain imaging to shift the mental health paradigm
Stanford Medicine professor Leanne Williams talks about her work leveraging a data-driven approach to enhance the diagnosis and treatment of psychiatric conditions.
May 20, 2026
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Baseline MRI lets AI predict Alzheimer's progression without cognitive testing
Millions of people are diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease each year, comprising 60% to 70% of dementia cases worldwide. While cognitive impairment and structural brain changes are indicative of Alzheimer's disease progression, ...
May 18, 2026
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Helping more patients through a new production process for specific PET scan tracers
PET tracers are used in PET scans. PET scans make it possible to visualize and measure biological processes in the body. By injecting a small amount of radioactive tracer into the body, doctors can, for example, see how much ...
May 15, 2026
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Routine scans may reveal tumor aggressiveness in head and neck cancer—without additional tests
Medical imaging routinely used in cancer care may hold far more biological information than previously thought. An international study involving Umeå University guest professor Lukas Kenner shows that PET/CT scans can capture ...
May 13, 2026
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Comparing AI anatomy segmentation models when ground truth is missing
As large medical imaging datasets become widely available, researchers are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence to extract useful information from scans that were never manually annotated. Automated "anatomy segmentation" ...
May 13, 2026
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New position statement highlights the growing role of genicular artery embolization for knee osteoarthritis
A new Society of Interventional Radiology (SIR) position statement provides evidence-based support for the use of genicular artery embolization (GAE) as a minimally invasive treatment option for patients with symptomatic ...
May 12, 2026
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Novel vision-language model to support diagnosis using CT scans
Lung cancer remains one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths worldwide, making early and accurate diagnosis essential for improving patient outcomes. Chest computed tomography (CT) scans are widely used to detect ...
May 12, 2026
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Brain vein measurements could uncover hidden brain injury risk in very preterm babies
Why do some premature babies suffer brain damage and others not? A new study led by pediatrician and neonatologist Dr. Fleur Camfferman (VUB/UZ Brussel) takes us closer to the answer. By examining not the supply but the flow ...
May 11, 2026
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Laser-induced acoustic imaging maps hidden nerves and vessels during robot surgery
Surgery is a complicated endeavor. Even a successful surgery can lead to complications, and even the best surgeons sometimes have unsuccessful surgeries. A surgeon must rely on visual cues and their own experience to avoid ...
May 11, 2026
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Blood-brain barrier scans could personalize stroke care using existing MRI data
When a person first exhibits signs of having a stroke, the timing of treatment is critical to restore blood flow to the brain and support recovery. In addition to studying and implementing ways to treat patients faster, investigators ...
May 9, 2026
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New ultrasonic needle yields samples 2–3 times larger, potentially reshaping cancer diagnostics
Developed at Aalto University over several years, a new ultrasonic needle for tumor diagnostics has been trialed in collaboration with Helsinki University Hospital (HUS). According to the resulting peer-reviewed study, salivary ...
May 7, 2026
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New MRI technology maps 20-plus brain biomarkers in a single 14-minute scan
New multiplexed imaging technology using standard clinical MRI systems can simultaneously map more than 20 biomarkers in high resolution, providing a comprehensive view of the brain with a single scan.
May 6, 2026
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Doctors urge caution regarding elective MRI in new editorial
According to leading radiologists, elective MRI screenings are not recommended and can do more harm than good. In a new editorial in JAMA, experts from the University of Michigan Health and the University of Wisconsin School ...
May 6, 2026
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Hidden muscle fat poses danger to heart and metabolism, deep learning model reveals
Using a deep learning model to analyze the composition of large muscles on MRI, German researchers found that the proportions of intermuscular fat and lean muscle mass were associated with high blood pressure and unhealthy ...
May 5, 2026
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AI model analyzes body composition to predict health risks
Researchers used AI to analyze whole-body MRI scans from more than 66,000 participants to create the most detailed reference map to date of how fat and muscle are distributed in the human body across age, sex, and height. ...
May 5, 2026
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Ultrafast MRI uncovers brain signal direction: New scan may help decode autism, Alzheimer's and hallucinations
Researchers at the Champalimaud Foundation in Lisbon have for the first time managed to identify with an imaging technique whether nervous impulses in the brain of rats are flowing in a "bottom-up" (feedforward), carrying ...
May 4, 2026
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Light-powered link lets wireless endoscope stream 4K images in operating room
Medical imaging devices such as endoscopes transmit their data via cables to monitors and hospital information systems. In collaboration with partners, Fraunhofer researchers in the OWIMED project are working to make data ...
May 4, 2026
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New AI-powered robotic system performs heart ultrasounds without guidance
A Concordia-led team of researchers has developed a new AI-driven robotic system that can perform cardiac ultrasound scans autonomously. The researchers say this approach could expand access to cardiac imaging in remote or ...
Apr 30, 2026
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MRI reveals cerebrospinal fluid shifts after mild brain injury
Researchers at University of Tsukuba have found that cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) microdynamic motion shows region-specific alterations after mild traumatic brain injury (TBI). Using a specialized magnetic resonance imaging ...
Apr 30, 2026
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Lung scans can reveal important differences in sarcoidosis severity according to new study
A new study by researchers at National Jewish Health and collaborating institutions has found that different patterns seen on lung scans can signal how severe sarcoidosis may be, and how it affects breathing. The research ...
Apr 29, 2026
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