Health on the esports circuit: Competitive video game players can face a range of injuries
Competing in esports, also known as electronic sports, can mean training for several hours a day in front of a screen. Whether people participate in video game competitions at the professional or amateur level, they face ...
May 21, 2026
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Human health appears unaffected by living near wind turbines
High-resolution data collected across the United States show negligible evidence of adverse health outcomes tied to wind turbine exposure, a study finds. Despite helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, wind turbine installations ...
May 20, 2026
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Positional therapy found to offer lasting benefits for most positional obstructive sleep apnea patients
Positional therapy can be a long-lasting and effective treatment for patients with positional obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), according to research presented at the 2026 ATS International Conference.
May 20, 2026
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How switching to smarter lighting can cut energy bills and boost your health
Lighting accounts for almost 8% of the world's energy usage. It makes up around 10–20% of domestic energy bills, with an even higher proportion in commercial premises like offices.
May 20, 2026
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Early CPAP struggles don't predict treatment failure, study finds
Many insurers stop covering continuous positive airway pressure or CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) devices if patients don't use them regularly in the first 90 days. But new research presented at the ATS 2026 International ...
May 20, 2026
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Which patients benefit most from tirzepatide GLP-1 for obesity and obstructive sleep apnea?
Tirzepatide GLP-1 medication is known to improve sleep apnea for people with both obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and obesity, but not all patients benefit equally. Now, new research presented at the 2026 ATS International ...
May 19, 2026
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Sleep disturbances during pregnancy associated with a risk of gestational diabetes
A study by Kuopio University Hospital and the University of Eastern Finland shows that sleep disturbances during pregnancy may be a significant risk factor for gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM).
May 19, 2026
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Once-nightly pill treats causes of airway collapse to control obstructive sleep apnea in large clinical trial
A once-nightly oral pill helped control obstructive sleep apnea in a large, Phase III clinical trial presented at the 2026 ATS International Conference. The drug, called AD109, is the first therapy to treat OSA by addressing ...
May 18, 2026
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More than a third of menopausal women lose sleep to hot flashes, waking during the night
While sleep is essential to health, women face unique challenges to getting quality sleep across key life stages. According to new survey results from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, more than a third of women ages ...
May 18, 2026
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Poor sleep tied to Alzheimer's risk in older women
Sleep complaints may be an important Alzheimer's disease risk factor in older women with a higher genetic predisposition to the disease, according to a new study from researchers at the University of California San Diego. ...
May 18, 2026
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Better brain health linked to resilience against early Alzheimer's in adults 65 to 80
A healthy brain may help protect thinking and memory skills from the early effects of Alzheimer's disease, a new study has found. Dementia is currently the leading cause of death in Australia and Alzheimer's disease is its ...
May 15, 2026
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Sleep and diet may matter more than exercise for buffering the health toll of chronic stress
When work gets stressful, the standard advice is familiar: exercise more, eat better, sleep more, and cut back on unhealthy habits. But our new research study suggests not all healthy habits offer the same protection from ...
May 14, 2026
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Too little sleep—and too much—associated with faster aging
An analysis of biological clocks throughout the human body suggests that too few hours of sleep—and too many—may speed aging in the brain, heart, lung, and immune system and is associated with a wide range of diseases.
May 13, 2026
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It's not just deep sleep: Anesthesia drives brain into a strange state doctors are only beginning to map
People often describe anesthesia as something that puts a patient in a "deep sleep." An anesthesiologist enters the operating room, and part of their mission is to ensure that the patient is completely unaware of what is ...
May 13, 2026
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Wearable polygraph tracks hidden stress through five body signals in real time
Northwestern University engineers have developed a small, wireless polygraph system you can wear. Unlike polygraphs used in television crime dramas, this wearable version isn't optimized to detect lies. Instead, engineers ...
May 13, 2026
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Today's teens are sleeping less than ever before
New research from the University of Minnesota School of Public Health shows that teenagers today are getting less sleep than any generation before them. This lack of sleep causes daily fatigue and reduced functioning, alongside ...
May 12, 2026
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Are you exercising at the wrong time? How your body clock can affect your workouts
While some people can spring out of bed at six in the morning and go straight into their day, others prefer to wake up later as they're most productive in the afternoon or evening. This difference is due to your chronotype—the ...
May 12, 2026
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Nature-based group outings cut loneliness in care homes within nine weeks
Nature-based group activities can reduce loneliness, improve sleep and cognition, and increase a sense of connection to nature in older adults living in care homes. Focusing on nature, including outdoor excursions and contacts ...
May 7, 2026
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Fish reveal four distinct sleep states, including three with eye movements
Humans and other mammals cycle through distinct sleep phases. One of them is easily recognized by the darting motion of the eyes behind closed lids, giving it its name: REM (rapid eye movement) sleep. This is the state in ...
May 6, 2026
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Sleep apnea compromises far more than a good night's rest
Annual medical checkups typically cover the basics: diet, exercise and mental state. Surprisingly, many primary care providers fail to ask about one of the fundamental contributors to well-being: sleep.
May 6, 2026
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Cognitive behavioral therapy shows promise managing menopausal insomnia and hot flashes
Insomnia is a common problem, affecting as many as 20% to 60% of perimenopausal and postmenopausal US women. Because of its possible severe physical and psychological effects, ongoing research is focused on identifying effective ...
May 6, 2026
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Why melatonin shouldn't be a bedtime go-to for kids
If your child has trouble falling asleep, you are not alone. And when a child does not sleep well, it can affect everyone's sleep in the home. Many families are looking for a simple solution, and melatonin often feels like ...
May 6, 2026
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How workplace stress hijacks the nervous system to cause headaches, and a neurologist's guide to managing them
Many people finish the workday not just tired but wired. Their mind keeps racing, their body feels tense, and even in moments that should be restful they feel a lingering sense of urgency. Conversations replay in their mind, ...
May 5, 2026
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