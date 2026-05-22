Brain inflammation is unlikely to explain persistent long COVID symptoms, neuroimaging study finds
A new brain imaging study has found no evidence of widespread brain inflammation in patients suffering from prolonged symptoms after COVID-19 infection. Instead, the most severe long COVID symptoms were associated with increased ...
18 hours ago
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A once-daily pill takes aim at measles, croup and other dangerous viruses
A new oral antiviral drug candidate has been developed for the treatment of diseases caused by orthoparamyxoviruses, such as measles and croup syndrome, according to a study published by researchers in the Center for Translational ...
19 hours ago
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Running the numbers shows ivermectin could help beat malaria
When a stranger from Spain called Cassidy Rist in her first months at Virginia Tech, she almost didn't take the meeting. The caller was Carlos Chaccour, a physician at the University of Navarra who worked on global health ...
21 hours ago
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Sunscreen confusion puts more Americans at risk for Melanoma
Melanoma—the most serious form of skin cancer—doesn't just happen at the beach or in a tanning booth.
13 hours ago
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WHO says new hantavirus case among Hondius ship's crew
A member of the MV Hondius cruise ship crew who disembarked in Spain's Canary Islands and was repatriated to the Netherlands was confirmed Friday as a new hantavirus case, the WHO said.
18 hours ago
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Gut-lung microbe shifts may explain clozapine's severe bowel and lung side effects
Schizophrenia is a severe mental health disorder characterized by hallucinations, false and rigid beliefs (i.e., delusions), impaired mental functions, disorganized speech and, in some cases, repetitive body movements. This ...
May 22, 2026 feature
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Ebola risk now at highest level in DR Congo, says WHO
The risk from the deadly Ebola outbreak has been raised to the highest level for the Democratic Republic of Congo, the World Health Organization said Friday, as the toll continued to rise.
18 hours ago
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ACC issues decision pathway for postpartum cardiovascular care
A new Expert Consensus Decision Pathway by the American College of Cardiology (ACC) provides recommended strategies for improving postpartum care for individuals with and at risk for short- and long-term cardiovascular disease ...
22 hours ago
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Advocacy is key to preserving vital vaccine research, researchers say
Scientists and physicians should advocate to protect the vaccine research infrastructure that has saved an estimated 154 million lives over the past 50 years, according to a new commentary by researchers at Weill Cornell ...
22 hours ago
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COVID-19 mRNA vaccine plus immune system enhancer may reduce need for repeated boosters, say researchers
In a new study published in Nature Immunology, researchers at Boston Children's Hospital demonstrated that pairing the original COVID-19 mRNA vaccine with an immune system enhancer, known as an adjuvant, improved the duration ...
May 22, 2026
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How does Andes hantavirus spread between people?
In April 2026, a passenger boarded a Dutch cruise ship in Ushuaia, Argentina after a bird-watching trip. Ten days later, he died. The cause of his death, while initially unclear, was determined to be Andes hantavirus (ANDV), ...
May 22, 2026
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5 things to know about the Ebola outbreak
Michele Barry, director of the Stanford Center for Innovation in Global Health, explains how this strain differs, why public risk outside the DRC remains low, and what a global response requires.
May 22, 2026
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Why does motor neuron disease take so long to diagnose? And can it be treated?
Rugby league player Jai Arrow's recently announced diagnosis of motor neuron disease has again brought this devastating disease to public attention.
May 22, 2026
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Deadly DR Congo Ebola outbreak spreads to M23-held South Kivu
An Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has spread to eastern South Kivu province in an area under the control of the Rwanda-backed M23 militia, the group's spokesman said Thursday, heightening fears of the ...
May 22, 2026
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Child death rates in the United States have increased, study finds
The overall death rate of children and adolescents in the United States increased 6.6% between 2020 and 2023, researchers reported on May 13 in the New England Journal of Medicine. Many of the top causes of death in young ...
May 21, 2026
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Smartphone data predict smoking cravings and lapses, with potential to treat addiction and other conditions
Minuscule movement patterns collected from smartphones and often undetectable to humans have been used to predict cravings and compulsive behaviors with groundbreaking accuracy—potentially offering timely and bespoke treatment ...
May 21, 2026
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Decoding inflammatory bowel disease—on a chip
Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), which comprises the inflammatory conditions Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, affects about 1.6 million Americans, many of whom cannot be effectively treated. This is mostly due to ...
May 21, 2026
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Scientists discover how to harness T cells to combat entire viral families
Scientists at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) have discovered that combining key vaccine ingredients could give the body the tools it needs to fight the entire family of arenaviruses with a single vaccine. This "pan-arenavirus" ...
May 21, 2026
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High prevalence of hantavirus in some areas of the Pacific Northwest
The Sin Nombre virus—a hantavirus that can cause a deadly respiratory disease in humans—may be more widespread among rodent populations in parts of the Pacific Northwest than previously recognized. A recent study conducted ...
May 21, 2026
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Early detection of type 1 diabetes in children is feasible from routine pediatric care
For ten years, the Fr1da study, coordinated by Helmholtz Munich, has been investigating whether early stages of type 1 diabetes in children can be detected in routine pediatric care. The latest evaluation shows that the screening ...
May 21, 2026
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Very fit men may face smaller atrial fibrillation risk than feared, with heart benefits growing over time
A number of previous studies have shown that young male endurance athletes and young men in general with high fitness levels appear to have an increased risk of developing atrial fibrillation later in life compared to non-athletes ...
May 21, 2026
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Gestational diabetes increases risk of type 2 diabetes—even at normal weight
Gestational diabetes is a special type of diabetes that can affect pregnant women. The condition is defined as elevated blood sugar levels, without previously known diabetes. Treatment involves self-monitoring of blood sugar, ...
May 21, 2026
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Bacterial STIs reach record highs in Europe, and congenital syphilis cases nearly double
The latest Annual Epidemiological Reports from ECDC indicate a surge in bacterial sexually transmitted infections (STIs) across Europe. In 2024, notifications of gonorrhea and syphilis, alongside congenital syphilis, reached ...
May 21, 2026
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