Ozone pollution limits lung benefits of exercise in children, study finds
Vigorous physical activity promotes lung growth in children, but these benefits are reduced by ozone pollution, according to new research presented at the ATS 2026 International Conference. The findings suggest that the health ...
May 20, 2026
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Early CPAP struggles don't predict treatment failure, study finds
Many insurers stop covering continuous positive airway pressure or CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) devices if patients don't use them regularly in the first 90 days. But new research presented at the ATS 2026 International ...
May 20, 2026
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What we now know about how smoking stiffens lungs
For the first time, scientists have directly measured how smoking changes the mechanical behavior of human lung tissue. Published in the Journal of the Royal Society Interface, the study, directed by UC Riverside mechanical ...
May 19, 2026
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Antibiotic proves ineffective in treating wheezing in young children in the emergency room
A study led by researchers at the University of Arizona College of Medicine—Tucson showed that giving the antibiotic azithromycin did not help preschool children seen in the hospital emergency room with bouts of severe wheezing.
May 19, 2026
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Severe asthma links to three recurring illness clusters across 2,700 patients in 11 countries
Most people living with severe asthma are also battling other health conditions that go under the radar, a major new study has found. Researchers analyzing data from thousands of patients discovered that the additional illnesses—which ...
May 19, 2026
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Comparison study of leading targeted therapies for ALK+ lung cancer could lead to better treatment decisions
A team of researchers from the Keck School of Medicine of USC, the USC Alfred E. Mann School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences and the USC Shaeffer Center for Health Policy & Economics have conducted a head-to-head ...
May 19, 2026
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Study finds outcomes for lung conditions worse at private equity-owned hospitals
A large study presented at the 2026 ATS International Conference shows that patients treated for COPD or pneumonia experience worse outcomes across several important measures when they are treated at hospitals that have been ...
May 19, 2026
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Once-nightly pill treats causes of airway collapse to control obstructive sleep apnea in large clinical trial
A once-nightly oral pill helped control obstructive sleep apnea in a large, Phase III clinical trial presented at the 2026 ATS International Conference. The drug, called AD109, is the first therapy to treat OSA by addressing ...
May 18, 2026
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Clinical trial shows tezepelumab controls asthma in diverse patient population
The drug tezepelumab was shown to significantly reduce exacerbations in people with severe asthma in clinical trials. Now, a new study presented at the 2026 ATS International Conference shows that it is also safe and effective ...
May 18, 2026
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ATS: City-Wide mold intervention can reduce ED asthma visits
A city-wide mold intervention in public housing can reduce asthma emergency department (ED) visits, according to a study presented at the American Thoracic Society 2026 International Conference, held from May 15 to 20 in ...
May 18, 2026
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Public housing mold intervention program in New York reduces asthma-related emergency visits
The New York City Housing Authority developed Mold Busters, a mold-removal program, in response to a 2013 class-action lawsuit filed by residents suffering from asthma due to mold in their apartments. New research presented ...
May 17, 2026
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Pediatric pulmonary rehab improves exercise ability, quality of life
New research presented at the 2026 ATS International Conference shows that pulmonary rehabilitation (PR) significantly improves functioning and quality of life in children with chronic respiratory conditions, regardless of ...
May 17, 2026
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How lungs balance defense and damage by tuning responses to deeper threats
Barrier organs that form boundaries between the body and the outside environment, such as the lungs, skin, and intestines, face a difficult balancing act. They must respond quickly to threats such as infection, but they also ...
May 16, 2026
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Air pollution is hurting athletic performance and health
As worsening air quality and wildfire events increasingly impact communities worldwide, a study recognized by the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) as a 2025 Paper of the Year is drawing attention to a growing but ...
May 16, 2026
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Study links use of new obesity drugs to reduction of asthma exacerbations and inhaler use
New research presented at the European Congress on Obesity in Istanbul, Turkey (May 12–15) shows the use of the new GLP-1 class of obesity drugs in people with asthma is associated with a 26% fall in the number of asthma ...
May 15, 2026
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Ultra-processed foods tied to nearly fourfold asthma risk in children
Children who get more than 30% of their daily energy from ultra-processed foods (UPFs), such as soda drinks, packaged snacks, and sweetened breakfast cereals, have a nearly fourfold risk of developing asthma in their early ...
May 14, 2026 report
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Urine nanosensor tracks lung cancer signals and early fibrosis, moving toward clinical trials
A urine test developed by scientists at the University of Cambridge has moved a step closer to clinical use following new findings revealing it could do more than first thought. Originally designed to detect early signs of ...
May 13, 2026
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Combined short-term effects of air pollutants linked to 146,500 premature deaths per year in Europe
Fine particles (PM₂.₅) were associated with around 79,000 preventable deaths, followed by nitrogen dioxide (NO₂), ozone (O₃) and coarser particles (PM₂.₅-₁₀, particles with a diameter between 2.5 and 10 micrometers). These ...
May 13, 2026
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A simple X-ray measure linked to survival in lung cancer surgery patients
A new study shows that a simple measurement from routine chest X-rays can help predict survival among patients with lung cancer and breathing disorders. Researchers found that lower diaphragmatic dome height (DDH) before ...
May 13, 2026
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Novel vision-language model to support diagnosis using CT scans
Lung cancer remains one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths worldwide, making early and accurate diagnosis essential for improving patient outcomes. Chest computed tomography (CT) scans are widely used to detect ...
May 12, 2026
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Visual measure of illness perception paints a picture of quality of life
Asking patients with chronic lung illnesses to paint a picture, of sorts, that shows how they perceive the extent of their lung disease can tell clinicians as much about their symptom-related quality of life as pulmonary ...
May 12, 2026
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New statement identifies critical gaps in the science guiding e-cigarette regulation
A new research statement published in the May 2026 issue of the journal CHEST, highlights significant gaps in the scientific evidence needed to effectively regulate electronic cigarettes (ECs) and protect public health. The ...
May 11, 2026
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Student team devises cool device to protect donor lungs
Every minute counts when a donor organ is being transported for a transplant surgery. Historically, donor organs—usually stored on ice in coolers—have a limited window before they become unusable.
May 11, 2026
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