Elderly people are more sexually active than most people think
Sexuality is an important part of life—even when we grow old. The idea that desire disappears with age is a myth that needs to be debunked, argues a psychologist who has researched older adults' sex lives.
May 19, 2026
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Sexual problems common after cancer in young adults
Each year, approximately 2,000 people aged 18–39 are diagnosed with cancer in Sweden. Most survive their illness, but for many, life continues with long-term consequences. In a new doctoral dissertation, Charlotta Bergström ...
May 19, 2026
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Blood test spots failing prostate cancer treatment within 6-12 weeks, study finds
A new blood test could help doctors identify whether a treatment for advanced prostate cancer is failing weeks earlier than current tests, according to a U.K.-wide study led by UCL researchers. The study, published in Nature ...
May 18, 2026
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AI-driven wearable patches help identify undetected hormone disruption in unexplained infertility
Men and women who appear hormonally "normal" may still have undetected disruptions in the timing and coordination of their reproductive hormones that could impair fertility, according to research presented at the 28th European ...
May 17, 2026
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Just two radiotherapy sessions given over eight days can treat prostate cancer without any extra side effects
Two larger doses of radiotherapy for prostate cancer cause no additional side effects compared to the standard five doses of radiotherapy, according to results presented at the Congress of the European Society for Radiotherapy ...
May 17, 2026
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Gestational diabetes may signal wider family health risks, including partners' chronic and mental illness
A study conducted by the University of Oulu found that partners of women with gestational diabetes more often had chronic diseases or injuries that complicate daily life compared with partners of women without gestational ...
May 16, 2026
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Experimental drug shows promise for some patients with advanced prostate cancer
For men with advanced prostate cancer that no longer responds to standard hormone therapies, treatment options are limited—and time matters. As the disease progresses, the window for effective, less intensive treatments begins ...
May 15, 2026
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Viagra could hold key to halting Peyronie's disease
Combining two widely prescribed drug classes could provide the first effective treatment for early-stage Peyronie's disease, according to a new study published in The Journal of Sexual Medicine.
May 14, 2026
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Mpox study reveals that hidden infections may fuel spread
A Kaiser Permanente study of nearly 8,000 men shows that in mid- to late 2024, mpox was far more common than previously thought among men who had sex with men. Individuals without symptoms accounted for most infections and ...
May 14, 2026
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Screening modestly reduces prostate cancer deaths, review finds
Blood tests to detect potential signs of prostate cancer likely reduce the risk of dying from prostate cancer, an updated review finds. This is a shift from the previous version of the review, which did not find sufficient ...
May 14, 2026
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Diagnostic marker aids diagnosis for aggressive prostate cancer
The FOXA1 protein is a potentially highly sensitive diagnostic marker for small cell carcinoma of the prostate and possibly other aggressive prostate cancer subtypes that are difficult to diagnose due to a loss of traditional ...
May 14, 2026
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Understanding the health paradox: Study explores factors influencing white men's well-being
While social and economic factors are often viewed as primary drivers of health, a new analysis in the American Journal of Public Health (AJPH) suggests that the relationship between societal position and physical well-being ...
May 13, 2026
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Men and women hear the world differently as hormones shift across life stages
Throughout medical history, men have generally been the target of studies, with results generalized to women. However, there are differences between the sexes in many aspects of human perception. Hormones influence the behavior ...
May 13, 2026
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Novel molecular marker may improve prostate cancer treatment
Most prostate cancers rely on male sex hormones, known as androgens, to grow. As a result, standard treatment focuses on lowering androgen levels or blocking their activity, but many tumors eventually become resistant and ...
May 12, 2026
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More than two million Australian middle-aged men are drinking at risky levels
The first national in-depth study to examine alcohol use among Australian middle-aged men has found that more than 2 million are drinking at levels that put their health at risk of harm. The new Flinders University research, ...
May 12, 2026
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Testosterone treatment found to improve sexual and physical function for men after prostate cancer surgery
Most men with low-grade prostate cancer have an excellent prognosis, with a five-year survival rate of more than 99%. But radical prostatectomy—surgery to remove the prostate—can lead to sexual and physical dysfunction, fatigue, ...
May 11, 2026
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Urine test outperforms MRI for monitoring low-risk prostate cancer in new study
A new urine test performed better than PSA-based testing and MRI for monitoring low-risk prostate cancers on active surveillance. Use of the test to determine the need for repeat "monitoring" biopsies would have avoided up ...
May 8, 2026
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Early-life chemical exposure may leave extra X and Y chromosomes in sperm
An estimated 7% of all men are affected by infertility. Multiple animal studies indicate that exposure to persistent environmental chemicals in early life can negatively impact male reproductive health, and now a human study ...
May 5, 2026
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A hidden crisis after childbirth is killing fathers, and most deaths never had to happen
It took the better part of a century for maternal mortality to be recognized, forgotten, and finally recognized again as an urgent public health crisis in the United States. In contrast, research shows fathers—particularly ...
May 4, 2026
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Study looks at outcomes of endoscopic surgery in men with BPH, overactive bladder
Patients with benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) with preoperative overactive bladder (OAB) have higher postoperative storage symptoms despite comparable overall symptom improvement, according to a review published online ...
Apr 28, 2026
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Scans uncover hidden prostate cancer progression when PSA stays stable
A large analysis of two major clinical trials has found that the spread of prostate cancer can be detected on imaging scans even when biomarkers remain stable in patients treated with androgen receptor inhibitors, according ...
Apr 27, 2026
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Gambling ads on social media reach more than twice as many men as women, finds study
Gambling companies are reaching young men—the group most likely to exhibit problem gambling behavior—on social media at more than double the rate of women, a study has found.
Apr 27, 2026
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Erectile disorder: How science is moving beyond Viagra
Erectile disorder (ED) refers to a persistent difficulty achieving or maintaining an erection sufficient for satisfying sexual activity. It affects millions of men worldwide, including up to 1 in 4 in the United States. Beyond ...
Apr 26, 2026
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