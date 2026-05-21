The brain's night shift: How sleep, waste clearance and dementia may be linked
Why are conditions such as chronic stress, depression, cardiovascular disease, fragmented sleep, and aging all associated with a higher risk of dementia? In a new review piece in Science, University of Rochester Medicine ...
May 21, 2026
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UK's younger generations likelier to experience poor health earlier in life than previous cohorts, research shows
Younger generations appear to be experiencing poorer health earlier in life than previous generations, according to a review of studies comparing national birth cohort datasets involving tens of thousands of people across ...
May 21, 2026
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Can engaging in the arts slow aging, as a recent study suggested?
Can spending more time engaging with the arts, such as visiting galleries, museums, singing or painting, really lead to a longer and healthier life? It's certainly an appealing idea. And it's not implausible.
May 21, 2026
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Finding the early signs of Alzheimer's disease
New research from the University of Otago—Ōtākou Whakaihu Waka has uncovered another clue to potentially identifying Alzheimer's disease early. Using data from the Dunedin Multidisciplinary Health and Development Study's ...
May 21, 2026
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UK heat risk leaves vulnerable people dangerously exposed
Older people, care home residents and those living in poor-quality housing are facing growing danger from extreme heat, as new research warns that the UK is failing to protect those most at risk. The work is published in ...
May 21, 2026
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New study shows drinking water filtration systems may add months to lifespan
As more than two billion people worldwide still lack access to safely managed drinking water, new research from the La Follette School of Public Affairs at UW–Madison investigates the effects of early-life exposure to citywide ...
May 21, 2026
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Structured lifestyle programs may help slow aging in older adults, study finds
Researchers at Wake Forest University School of Medicine found evidence of slowed aging from lifestyle behaviors like healthy eating and exercise as part of a major clinical trial.
May 21, 2026
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Handwriting speed may be a sign of cognitive decline in older people
Handwriting requires a combination of fine motor control and a complex set of mental skills, such as selecting, organizing, and interpreting sensory information, making it a cognitively challenging task. Because of its high ...
May 20, 2026
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Calcium and vitamin D supplements offer little to no meaningful benefit on fracture, fall prevention, review concludes
Calcium, vitamin D, or combined supplements offer little to no clinically meaningful benefit for fracture and fall prevention in most older people, finds an in-depth review of the latest evidence published by The BMJ.
May 20, 2026
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In middle-aged and older adults, migraine with aura associated with higher stroke risk
Migraine with aura was associated with an increased risk of ischemic stroke in middle-aged and older people, according to a study published , in Neurology. Migraine without aura was not associated with an increased risk. ...
May 20, 2026
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Quitting smoking associated with lower dementia risk, but weight gain may reduce the benefit
Quitting smoking may be associated with a lowered risk of dementia, especially for people who avoid major weight gain after quitting, according to a study published in Neurology. The study does not prove that quitting smoking ...
May 20, 2026
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Can supplements containing NMN, NAD+ and resveratrol really slow aging? Here's what the evidence says
As more people look for ways to stay younger for longer, the supplement industry has moved beyond creams and cosmetic fixes to something more ambitious: products that claim to slow aging by acting on cellular processes.
May 20, 2026
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China's cleaner air cuts PM2.5, but dementia deaths still rise with aging
In a recent study from Peking University Health Science Center, doctoral student Kang Ning and colleagues found that air pollution reductions alone cannot offset the impact of rapid population aging on dementia deaths in ...
May 20, 2026
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Study suggests novel way to protect aging brains after surgery
Many people experience temporary cognitive impairment immediately after surgery. In people over age 60, however, about 1 in 10 continues to experience deficits in learning, memory, and executive function for more than three ...
May 20, 2026
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Sex differences in dementia risks reveal stronger cognitive impacts in women
Researchers from the University of California San Diego School of Medicine have found that women not only experience a higher burden of certain modifiable dementia risk factors, but also appear more vulnerable to their effects ...
May 19, 2026
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Elderly people are more sexually active than most people think
Sexuality is an important part of life—even when we grow old. The idea that desire disappears with age is a myth that needs to be debunked, argues a psychologist who has researched older adults' sex lives.
May 19, 2026
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Dementia risk factors may depend on which country you live in
A new study led by Curtin University has revealed millions of dementia cases across the Western Pacific Region could potentially be prevented by implementing country-specific strategies to address key risk factors such as ...
May 19, 2026
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Researchers map genetics of blood lipids with unprecedented precision
DZNE researchers have generated new insights into how the human genome shapes the chemical composition and concentration of blood lipids. Across the genome, they identified more than 50 regions whose relevance to lipid metabolism ...
May 19, 2026
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Written in the eye: How the retina's biological age could help predict osteoporosis risk
Eyes, the high-resolution biological devices that help us visualize the outside world, are now being used as a portal to assess our internal health. Scientists have found that a closer evaluation of how one's retina is aging ...
May 18, 2026 report
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A new way to recharge aging muscle stem cells by restoring a key metabolic component
Losing muscle strength is a natural part of aging. At the core of this decline is a drop in the number of muscle stem cells (MuSCs), the specialized cells responsible for maintaining and regenerating muscle tissue throughout ...
May 18, 2026 report
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Baseline MRI lets AI predict Alzheimer's progression without cognitive testing
Millions of people are diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease each year, comprising 60% to 70% of dementia cases worldwide. While cognitive impairment and structural brain changes are indicative of Alzheimer's disease progression, ...
May 18, 2026
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Medicare Advantage broker payments potentially hit $10 billion annually, study finds
New research offers one of the clearest pictures yet on just how large the Medicare Advantage insurance broker market has become. Published as a research letter in JAMA Internal Medicine, the study by health policy scholars ...
May 18, 2026
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How looking through static can help people with a common degenerative disease see better
Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the leading cause of irreversible blindness among aging people globally. Around one in seven Australians over the age of 50 have some signs of AMD.
May 18, 2026
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