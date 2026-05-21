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Nitric oxide rewires gene expression in the brain, offering new insight into Alzheimer's disease

Healthy aging news

Nitric oxide rewires gene expression in the brain, offering new insight into Alzheimer's disease

Genes undergo extensive editing through a process called alternative splicing, which greatly increases the size of the functional genome—the working portion of our DNA that helps make each person unique. Put simply, a single ...

22 hours ago

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Why energy fades with age: Missing membrane lipid may destabilize mitochondria

Why do cells age—and why do we lose our energy and vitality as we get older? This question is one of the central challenges of modern biomedicine. The focus is particularly on mitochondria—tiny cellular organelles long known ...

May 21, 2026

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Finding the early signs of Alzheimer's disease

New research from the University of Otago—Ōtākou Whakaihu Waka has uncovered another clue to potentially identifying Alzheimer's disease early. Using data from the Dunedin Multidisciplinary Health and Development Study's ...

May 21, 2026

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UK heat risk leaves vulnerable people dangerously exposed

Older people, care home residents and those living in poor-quality housing are facing growing danger from extreme heat, as new research warns that the UK is failing to protect those most at risk. The work is published in ...

May 21, 2026

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Dementia risk factors may depend on which country you live in

A new study led by Curtin University has revealed millions of dementia cases across the Western Pacific Region could potentially be prevented by implementing country-specific strategies to address key risk factors such as ...

May 19, 2026

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Brain inflammation is unlikely to explain persistent long COVID symptoms, neuroimaging study finds

18 hours ago

Psilocybin cuts nerve pain for weeks and boosts gabapentin in mice

19 hours ago

Cholesterol-craving cancers need lipid enzymes to use metabolites for growth, study shows

19 hours ago

How a father's obesity affects his children's metabolism

19 hours ago

A once-daily pill takes aim at measles, croup and other dangerous viruses

19 hours ago

Mitochondria may control immune cell activation and the effectiveness of immunotherapy

19 hours ago

How the gut rewires the brain to drive cravings for essential nutrients

20 hours ago

Running the numbers shows ivermectin could help beat malaria

21 hours ago

3D-printed trays help human gut organoids self-build nerves and mature twice as fast

20 hours ago

Common epilepsy drug disrupts early brain growth in human organoids after 30-day exposure

21 hours ago

Ovarian cancer cells use stress hormone signaling to shut down immune system, research reveals

22 hours ago

DKA may trigger lingering inflammatory surge in children with type 1 diabetes

17 hours ago

Study reveals brain changes linked to alcohol addiction recovery

22 hours ago

Weight loss drug semaglutide helps patients who do not respond to bariatric surgery, research finds

21 hours ago

A single dose of psilocybin eased depression symptoms for months, our study found

23 hours ago

Gut-lung microbe shifts may explain clozapine's severe bowel and lung side effects

May 22, 2026

COVID-19 mRNA vaccine plus immune system enhancer may reduce need for repeated boosters, say researchers

May 22, 2026

Researchers identify avenue for enhanced GLP-1-induced weight loss

May 22, 2026

As GLP-1 drugs surge in popularity, bariatric surgery rates plunge across the US

May 21, 2026

Mental disorders have nearly doubled since 1990, now affecting 1.2 billion people worldwide

May 21, 2026
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