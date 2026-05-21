Teen attitudes to exercise shape fitness years later
Teenagers who see exercise as fun, social and good for their health are significantly fitter by late adolescence than those driven by competition, pressure or fear of judgment, new research led by Flinders University shows. ...
May 21, 2026
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Creatine improves physical performance but does not necessarily reduce inflammation, finds study
Creatine, one of the most popular supplements among gym-goers and athletes, does not appear to have the anti-inflammatory effect that many imagine. This conclusion comes from a systematic review and meta-analysis conducted ...
May 18, 2026
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High prevalence of gambling problems found among young elite soccer players
A new study shows that gambling is common among Swedish junior elite soccer players, including underage players. The prevalence of gambling problems is considerably higher than in the general population, while awareness of ...
May 18, 2026
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The yips: When 'choking' in sport can go next level
Legendary 18-time major winner Jack Nicklaus once stated golf was "90% mental and 10% physical." That's because, unlike most other ball sports, a golfer spends most of the time thinking about their game instead of actually ...
May 16, 2026
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Air pollution is hurting athletic performance and health
As worsening air quality and wildfire events increasingly impact communities worldwide, a study recognized by the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) as a 2025 Paper of the Year is drawing attention to a growing but ...
May 16, 2026
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Popular workout supplement may blunt heart benefits of exercise in women
A supplement widely promoted for athletic performance may interfere with some of the heart's beneficial adaptations to exercise, according to new Dalhousie University research published in Scientific Reports.
May 15, 2026
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Energy gels: Here's what runners need to know
Sebastian Sawe ripped open a carbohydrate gel sachet and slurped it five minutes before the start of the 2026 London Marathon. Sixty minutes later, he inhaled another one before smashing through the two-hour marathon barrier.
May 15, 2026
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New ACL surgery approach helps most patients return to activity
New research from orthopedic specialists at Marshall Health Network and the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine demonstrates promising outcomes for patients undergoing anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstruction ...
May 14, 2026
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Supported training improves injury prevention, new study shows
Serious knee injuries, including anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) ruptures in women's and girls' football, can be reduced through using injury prevention training, according to a new study by La Trobe University researchers.
May 14, 2026
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Once-weekly brisk interval walk rivals thrice-weekly for fat loss with the same total workout time
A research team from the School of Public Health at the LKS Faculty of Medicine, the University of Hong Kong (HKUMed), has found that brisk interval walking performed once a week can significantly improve body fat reduction ...
May 12, 2026
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Are you exercising at the wrong time? How your body clock can affect your workouts
While some people can spring out of bed at six in the morning and go straight into their day, others prefer to wake up later as they're most productive in the afternoon or evening. This difference is due to your chronotype—the ...
May 12, 2026
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After-school sports an overall boon to children and teens, study shows
Children benefit in both body and mind when they participate in after-school sports, a new study says. Kids in after-school sports show measurable advantages in brainpower, mental health and physical fitness, researchers ...
May 12, 2026
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Enjoyment gap in exercise may help explain lower activity in obesity
A recent study conducted at the University of Jyväskylä investigated the emotions evoked by physical activity and what motivates people across different weight groups to exercise. The study found that individuals with obesity ...
May 12, 2026
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Australia has the world's highest rate of ACL reconstruction surgery—rehab may be just as good
If you've ever watched a game of Australian rules football, rugby league or basketball, you've probably seen it happen: a player lands awkwardly, grabs their knee, and doesn't get back up.
May 10, 2026
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Head impacts are associated with altered gut microbiome in football players
Non-concussive head impacts—hits to the head that don't cause clinically detectable symptoms—are correlated with subsequent changes to the gut microbiome in a small sample of US collegiate football players, according to a ...
May 9, 2026
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Can peptide injections help people recover from injuries? Here's what you need to know
It's tough to avoid the current hype about the health benefits of injecting peptides. Although these substances—essentially, synthetic bits of protein in solution—have long made the rounds in the fitness world, their popularity ...
May 7, 2026
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'Super shoes' can improve running performance but may contribute to injury
Researchers at Mass General Brigham have found that although advanced footwear technology (AFT), commonly known as "super shoes," may improve performance in elite runners, they also cause subtle changes in running mechanics ...
May 5, 2026
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High-intensity interval training shows strongest vascular benefits in cardiovascular patients
Endothelial dysfunction is a hallmark of cardiovascular disease (CVD) and plays a central role in vascular inflammation, thrombosis, and impaired vasodilation. A study led by researchers from Miguel Hernández University of ...
May 4, 2026
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Creatine is claimed to benefit body and mind: The potential benefits and limitations of the popular supplement
Creatine, a compound often associated with gym-goers and athletes, has long been touted as a performance-enhancing supplement. But beyond the hype, what does science actually reveal about its effects on the body and mind?
May 3, 2026
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High-intensity exercise after breast cancer surgery may help speed recovery
After breast cancer surgery, many women are told to limit how much—and how soon—they exercise.
May 1, 2026
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An endurance limit that surfaces in punishing races may begin at birth
A new study is raising questions about whether human endurance has biological limits shaped long before adulthood—possibly beginning at birth. Researchers are examining whether birth weight, a known risk factor for disease ...
Apr 30, 2026
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Swimming beats running for strengthening the heart, study finds
A study conducted on an animal model by researchers at the Federal University of São Paulo (UNIFESP) in Brazil demonstrated that swimming is more effective than running in promoting healthy heart growth and improving the ...
Apr 29, 2026
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Why omega‑3s may be vital to getting the most out of your daily workouts
Most people know omega-3 fish oils are good for health—especially heart health. But what many people might not realize is that these friendly fats can also be beneficial to your workouts.
Apr 29, 2026
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