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Integrating substance use disorder treatment into clinic-based internal medicine expands access to care

Psychiatry news

Integrating substance use disorder treatment into clinic-based internal medicine expands access to care

Researchers at the University of Cincinnati have found that embedding addiction treatment into primary care training clinics may be a promising approach to addressing substance use disorders (SUDs). Published in the journal ...

1 hour ago

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Brain inflammation is unlikely to explain persistent long COVID symptoms, neuroimaging study finds

A new brain imaging study has found no evidence of widespread brain inflammation in patients suffering from prolonged symptoms after COVID-19 infection. Instead, the most severe long COVID symptoms were associated with increased ...

18 hours ago

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Dementia drug may help treat alcohol withdrawal

A new study from researchers at the University of Kentucky's Sanders-Brown Center on Aging is exploring whether a drug originally developed to combat neuroinflammation in dementia could also help reduce the harmful brain ...

May 21, 2026

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Can AI help predict how you might be feeling in the future?

From the weather to sports to the performance of the stock market, predictions are a regular feature of our lives. Most of these sectors rely on past data and models that can give us a decent sense of what to expect in the ...

May 21, 2026

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Psilocybin cuts nerve pain for weeks and boosts gabapentin in mice

19 hours ago

Cholesterol-craving cancers need lipid enzymes to use metabolites for growth, study shows

19 hours ago

How a father's obesity affects his children's metabolism

19 hours ago

A once-daily pill takes aim at measles, croup and other dangerous viruses

19 hours ago

Mitochondria may control immune cell activation and the effectiveness of immunotherapy

19 hours ago

How the gut rewires the brain to drive cravings for essential nutrients

20 hours ago

Nitric oxide rewires gene expression in the brain, offering new insight into Alzheimer's disease

22 hours ago

Running the numbers shows ivermectin could help beat malaria

21 hours ago

3D-printed trays help human gut organoids self-build nerves and mature twice as fast

20 hours ago

Common epilepsy drug disrupts early brain growth in human organoids after 30-day exposure

21 hours ago

Ovarian cancer cells use stress hormone signaling to shut down immune system, research reveals

22 hours ago

DKA may trigger lingering inflammatory surge in children with type 1 diabetes

17 hours ago

Weight loss drug semaglutide helps patients who do not respond to bariatric surgery, research finds

21 hours ago

COVID-19 mRNA vaccine plus immune system enhancer may reduce need for repeated boosters, say researchers

May 22, 2026

Researchers identify avenue for enhanced GLP-1-induced weight loss

May 22, 2026

As GLP-1 drugs surge in popularity, bariatric surgery rates plunge across the US

May 21, 2026

Why energy fades with age: Missing membrane lipid may destabilize mitochondria

May 21, 2026

Child death rates in the United States have increased, study finds

May 21, 2026

The brain's night shift: How sleep, waste clearance and dementia may be linked

May 21, 2026

'Pink noise' can help make anesthesia work better during surgery

May 21, 2026
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