Exercising in the open air is the best ally to combat winter vitamin D deficiency, study says
Vitamin D is important for the body to function properly: it balances the immune system, helps to keep bones healthy and benefits muscle regeneration. Yet, 1 billion people worldwide are vitamin D deficient. This is the case ...
May 21, 2026
0
3
What you eat as a teenager may shape food choices later in life
New research from the University of Aberdeen Rowett Institute suggests that an unhealthy diet during adolescence could have long-lasting effects on how the brain makes decisions about food—even after returning to a healthy ...
May 21, 2026
0
4
Common food preservatives linked to high blood pressure and heart disease
Eating foods that contain common preservative food additives may increase the risks of high blood pressure and cardiovascular disease, according to research published in the European Heart Journal.
May 20, 2026
0
299
Vitamin C may help prevent cancer, according to study of dietary patterns and water quality
A new study from the University of Waterloo uses mathematical modeling to examine how Vitamin C affects chemical reactions in the digestive system that are linked to cancer development. Over the last several decades, North ...
May 20, 2026
0
8
Q&A: What is in the new American Heart Association dietary recommendations?
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, and altering your diet is the most effective way to reduce the risk of heart disease, according to the American Heart Association. To that end, the American ...
May 20, 2026
0
3
Nutrition support during pregnancy improves birth outcomes, global study finds
In parts of the world where daily nutrition is unstable, pregnancy and newborn health are more precarious. A recent study led by epidemiologist Dongqing Wang of the George Mason University College of Public Health adds to ...
May 18, 2026
0
6
Healthy eating improves memory but sugary diets may cause lasting damage, animal study finds
As concern grows about the long-term health effects of modern diets, new research led by the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) has examined how changes in what we eat affect memory and brain function.
May 18, 2026
0
7
Polyendocrine metabolic syndrome doesn't end at menopause and neither should its care, research shows
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, which has just been renamed Polyendocrine Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS), is the most common hormonal and metabolic disorder affecting women of reproductive age, impacting up to 13% of this population ...
May 18, 2026
0
6
Wealth and health divide: Obesity rates plateau in rich nations but surge in developing world
Obesity has long been the invisible health crisis looming over humanity, with rates climbing globally. There is some positive news now emerging from a multi-decade study spanning several nations. A recent study published ...
May 17, 2026 report
0
34
Grape consumption linked to changes in gene expression and improved skin health
Clinical trials have shown that consumption of grapes can increase the resilience of skin to UV irradiation in about 30%–50% of the subject population. A new study published in the current issue of the journal ACS Nutrition ...
May 17, 2026
0
27
Pregnancy is a chance to reshape family eating habits before the baby arrives
Pregnancy is often regarded as a time to prepare the nursery, but it is also a useful moment to get the kitchen ready.
May 17, 2026
0
3
Ultra-processed foods are not all created equal, and new guidance could reshape school lunches and food rules
A new report underscores the significant variations in healthfulness of different types of processed foods. The report, released by Healthy Eating Research (HER), recommends that "healthy" ultra-processed foods be exempt ...
May 15, 2026
0
16
Should vitamin D be taken in the winter, or for bone or immune health?
It can be easy to think you get plenty of vitamin D when you live in a country bathed in sunshine, but the reality is more complicated. Almost one in four Australian adults have vitamin D deficiency. Vitamin D supplements ...
May 15, 2026
0
9
Energy gels: Here's what runners need to know
Sebastian Sawe ripped open a carbohydrate gel sachet and slurped it five minutes before the start of the 2026 London Marathon. Sixty minutes later, he inhaled another one before smashing through the two-hour marathon barrier.
May 15, 2026
0
3
Ultra-processed foods tied to nearly fourfold asthma risk in children
Children who get more than 30% of their daily energy from ultra-processed foods (UPFs), such as soda drinks, packaged snacks, and sweetened breakfast cereals, have a nearly fourfold risk of developing asthma in their early ...
May 14, 2026 report
1
20
Research shows individual protein needs vary widely, challenging the idea of a single daily target
Protein has become the star of the modern diet. From shakes, bars and powders to viral fitness advice, the message seems clear: more protein equals better health. But research from Texas A&M University suggests it's not that ...
May 14, 2026
0
81
Dinner at the door: Convenient healthy meals may ease depression symptoms
Making healthy meals more convenient through meal delivery services could improve depressive symptoms by removing some of the daily burdens that often accompany depression, according to a new University of Michigan study.
May 14, 2026
0
9
Sleep and diet may matter more than exercise for buffering the health toll of chronic stress
When work gets stressful, the standard advice is familiar: exercise more, eat better, sleep more, and cut back on unhealthy habits. But our new research study suggests not all healthy habits offer the same protection from ...
May 14, 2026
0
7
What is 'cycle syncing', and how might it affect menstruation?
Menstruation is once again a hot topic on social media, thanks to a new health trend known as "cycle syncing." It involves aligning your diet and exercise habits to each phase of your menstrual cycle. For example, you may ...
May 14, 2026
0
4
Kids remember veggie scents from womb, study finds
Experiencing bitter or non-bitter flavors before birth can shape taste likes or dislikes after being born, according to new research led by the Durham University Department of Psychology. Researchers found that young children ...
May 13, 2026
0
12
Red meat is evolution's double-edged sword, argue researchers
A new interdisciplinary review published in The Quarterly Review of Biology argues that red meat, once an essential component of human evolution, has become a significant threat to human health and planetary sustainability. ...
May 13, 2026
0
7
No cadmium please: French want less toxin in their baguettes
France is mulling how to prevent people from ingesting too much of the heavy metal cadmium, after a warning their breakfast cereal and baguettes could be contaminated with the toxin.
May 13, 2026
0
5
Analyzing individual food patterns for healthier gut microbiomes
University of Minnesota researchers are developing a personalized approach to track how individual food choices impact the gut microbiome. Researchers from the College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences and ...
May 13, 2026
0
4