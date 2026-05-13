Multiple man-made 'forever chemicals' found in 98.5% of people tested
Man-made "forever chemicals" have been detected in 98.8% of blood tests, in a new study which examined more than 10,500 samples. The findings are the latest indication to suggest that nearly every single person in the US ...
May 8, 2026
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A preventable mining disease is still spreading through global pits as demand for critical minerals grows
Researchers from National Jewish Health have conducted what is believed to be the largest systematic review of silicosis in mineral miners. Silicosis is an irreversible lung disease caused by the inhalation of respirable ...
May 5, 2026
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Tunnel workers report being exposed to significant silica dust risks
The responses to a national survey have revealed tunnel construction workers across Australia say they face significant exposure to silica dust, a hazardous dust that can cause incurable diseases like silicosis and lung cancer.
Apr 30, 2026
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Cannabis and driving? Studies reveal big risks
Researchers at the Colorado School of Public Health (CSPH) are studying how cannabis use affects driving performance. Using a "video game-like" simulator, they measure how people drive before and after consuming cannabis.
Apr 25, 2026
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Asphalt is everywhere, but is it bad for our health?
If you piled all of Phoenix's pavement into one spot, it would be enough to cover San Francisco four times over. Roads, parking lots, and other paved surfaces blanket a lot of land—an estimated 40% of Arizona's capital city.
Apr 22, 2026
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Behind pro wrestling's spectacle lies a deadly toll few fans ever see coming
Professional wrestlers die nearly three years earlier than people of the same age and sex, new research from Macquarie University shows. The findings are published in the journal Occupational and Environmental Medicine. The ...
Apr 22, 2026
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Is it better for your health to work standing up or sitting down?
For years, we've been told that "sitting is the new smoking." It's a catchy phrase that seems to sum up a very real problem, but it's also a huge oversimplification. If sitting were always the worst option, we could solve ...
Apr 22, 2026
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Toxic paint still reaches shelves in Mexico, with some products containing up to 29% lead
A new study finds that lead chromate pigments are used in more than 90% of the lead paints that are being sold in Mexico. Lead Chromate is a well-known human carcinogen and a lead poisoning hazard.
Apr 21, 2026
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Transparency needed in addressing physician sexual misconduct, say researchers
A new study on physician misconduct using publicly available data on 208 physicians involved in cases of sex- or gender-based violence, harassment, or discrimination found gaps in how physicians were monitored and sanctioned. ...
Apr 20, 2026
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Over 80% of women face menopause symptoms—so why are workplaces still ignoring it?
Menopause has long been treated as something private, but the silence surrounding it is increasingly at odds with demographic reality. Women over 50 are the fastest-growing group in the workforce in many countries, and most ...
Apr 15, 2026
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Study finds no increased risk of respiratory cancers from asbestos-free talc exposure
In a systematic review and meta-analysis, researchers found that occupational exposure to talc that is not contaminated with asbestos is not associated with an increase in the risk of lung cancer, mesothelioma, or laryngeal ...
Apr 11, 2026
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A fast, accurate test enables improved assessment of airborne chemical risk to human lungs
A multidisciplinary research team has identified a faster way to determine which airborne chemicals pose a threat to human lungs. Led by an environmental health researcher with the Texas A&M University School of Public Health, ...
Apr 6, 2026
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Five ways future health care leaders can tackle burnout in the workforce
The fight against widespread burnout in the health care workforce should begin with the training of future health care administrators, according to a new paper from the George Mason University College of Public Health. Published ...
Mar 29, 2026
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Night shifts worsen type 2 diabetes management, study finds
Night shift workers living with type 2 diabetes (T2D) face challenges in maintaining a healthy diet and managing their condition. The findings by King's College London, as part of a series of studies published in Diabetic ...
Mar 28, 2026
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Preventing workplace violence in health care requires paradigm shift
Efforts to address workplace violence against health care professionals need to evolve beyond preventing individual incidents to confronting systemic challenges that impede patient-centered, trauma-informed care, according ...
Mar 25, 2026
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Medical societies call for 'ALARA+' safety standard to reduce radiation and injury risks in fluoroscopy labs
Nine leading medical societies are calling for updated safety standards in fluoroscopy laboratories, often called "cath labs," where clinicians performing minimally invasive procedures face radiation exposure and orthopedic ...
Mar 24, 2026
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Physical activity improves work ability: Study shows lifelong influence from childhood to the end of career
A study conducted at the University of Jyväskylä shows that regular leisure-time physical activity started at a young age prevents a decrease in work ability at the end of a career. The result is societally significant, as ...
Mar 19, 2026
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Sensor suits map injury risk in pro dancers
Ballet is an art of illusion: dancers seem to float across the stage and, in their leaps, appear to defy gravity for a moment. The effort behind this lightness and grace usually remains invisible to audiences. "Professional ...
Mar 19, 2026
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Research finds links among work, diet and chronic illnesses
Two related studies published recently by international teams—including researchers with the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health and the UCLA Joe C. Wen School of Nursing—examined how diabetes, heart disease and other chronic ...
Mar 17, 2026
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Musculoskeletal disorders are shortening healthy working lives across Europe, researchers say
Rheumatic and musculoskeletal disorders (RMDs) like arthritis are having a significant impact on how long people across Europe can remain healthy while working, according to a new study. A research team from Keele University ...
Mar 17, 2026
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Doctors and nurses believe their own substance use affects patients
Their job is to protect, promote, and restore human health and lives, but health care workers believe that their own use of alcohol and illegal drugs reduces the quality of care they provide to patients. A recent study suggests ...
Mar 3, 2026
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Designing calmer workplaces: How pine scent and wood visuals may aid recovery
The scent of wood and visual wood elements reduce stress and significantly enhance recovery and mood indoors. The well-being effects of virtual wooden surfaces are very similar to those of genuine ones. A study carried out ...
Feb 26, 2026
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Obstructive sleep apnea may cost UK and US economies billions in lost productivity
Untreated obstructive sleep apnea may be costing the UK and US economies billions of pounds/dollars in lost productivity every year, with a considerable proportion of working-age adults experiencing symptoms indicative of ...
Feb 24, 2026
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