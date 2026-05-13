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Parental support package cuts burnout among new physician trainees in randomized trial

Occupational medicine news

Parental support package cuts burnout among new physician trainees in randomized trial

Occupational burnout is a growing threat to care quality, workforce retention and physician well-being. Pregnant and postpartum physicians-in-training are especially at risk, facing stigma, limited support, and physical demands, ...

May 13, 2026

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One overlooked factor before birth may help explain autism risk in children

Mothers who work in jobs where they are frequently exposed to toxic chemicals or experience high stress have higher odds of having a child with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), suggest the findings of original research published ...

May 12, 2026

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Cannabis and driving? Studies reveal big risks

Researchers at the Colorado School of Public Health (CSPH) are studying how cannabis use affects driving performance. Using a "video game-like" simulator, they measure how people drive before and after consuming cannabis.

Apr 25, 2026

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Asphalt is everywhere, but is it bad for our health?

If you piled all of Phoenix's pavement into one spot, it would be enough to cover San Francisco four times over. Roads, parking lots, and other paved surfaces blanket a lot of land—an estimated 40% of Arizona's capital city.

Apr 22, 2026

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Night shifts worsen type 2 diabetes management, study finds

Night shift workers living with type 2 diabetes (T2D) face challenges in maintaining a healthy diet and managing their condition. The findings by King's College London, as part of a series of studies published in Diabetic ...

Mar 28, 2026

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Sensor suits map injury risk in pro dancers

Ballet is an art of illusion: dancers seem to float across the stage and, in their leaps, appear to defy gravity for a moment. The effort behind this lightness and grace usually remains invisible to audiences. "Professional ...

Mar 19, 2026

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Research finds links among work, diet and chronic illnesses

Two related studies published recently by international teams—including researchers with the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health and the UCLA Joe C. Wen School of Nursing—examined how diabetes, heart disease and other chronic ...

Mar 17, 2026

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Brain inflammation is unlikely to explain persistent long COVID symptoms, neuroimaging study finds

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Psilocybin cuts nerve pain for weeks and boosts gabapentin in mice

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Cholesterol-craving cancers need lipid enzymes to use metabolites for growth, study shows

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How a father's obesity affects his children's metabolism

19 hours ago

A once-daily pill takes aim at measles, croup and other dangerous viruses

19 hours ago

Mitochondria may control immune cell activation and the effectiveness of immunotherapy

19 hours ago

How the gut rewires the brain to drive cravings for essential nutrients

20 hours ago

Nitric oxide rewires gene expression in the brain, offering new insight into Alzheimer's disease

22 hours ago

Running the numbers shows ivermectin could help beat malaria

21 hours ago

3D-printed trays help human gut organoids self-build nerves and mature twice as fast

20 hours ago

Common epilepsy drug disrupts early brain growth in human organoids after 30-day exposure

21 hours ago

Ovarian cancer cells use stress hormone signaling to shut down immune system, research reveals

22 hours ago

DKA may trigger lingering inflammatory surge in children with type 1 diabetes

17 hours ago

Study reveals brain changes linked to alcohol addiction recovery

22 hours ago

Weight loss drug semaglutide helps patients who do not respond to bariatric surgery, research finds

21 hours ago

A single dose of psilocybin eased depression symptoms for months, our study found

23 hours ago

Gut-lung microbe shifts may explain clozapine's severe bowel and lung side effects

May 22, 2026

COVID-19 mRNA vaccine plus immune system enhancer may reduce need for repeated boosters, say researchers

May 22, 2026

Researchers identify avenue for enhanced GLP-1-induced weight loss

May 22, 2026

As GLP-1 drugs surge in popularity, bariatric surgery rates plunge across the US

May 21, 2026
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