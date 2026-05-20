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A brief kidney crisis in childhood can cast a long shadow over health for years afterward

Nephrology news

A brief kidney crisis in childhood can cast a long shadow over health for years afterward

Acute kidney injury (AKI) is a condition in which the kidneys suddenly lose their ability to filter waste from the blood. Developing within hours or days, AKI can cause dangerous waste accumulation and disrupt the body's ...

May 20, 2026

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New-onset A-Fib may accelerate kidney function decline

New-onset atrial fibrillation (AF) may accelerate kidney function decline, according to a study published online May 14 in JAMA Network Open.

May 18, 2026

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Common asthma drug shows promise for reversing fatty liver

MUSC researchers are tackling MASH, or metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis, a liver disease affecting hundreds of millions worldwide. It is also a leading cause of liver transplantation, yet treatment options ...

May 8, 2026

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Longer dialysis times associated with better survival

For adults undergoing maintenance in-center hemodialysis, longer dialysis times are associated with better survival, according to a study published in the June issue of Kidney International Reports.

Apr 29, 2026

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Contrast agents in imaging—do they really harm the kidneys?

"Contrast harms the kidneys"—this belief has been present among patients for years, and sometimes also among physicians. In clinical practice, it may raise concerns about imaging examinations and procedures that use contrast ...

Apr 29, 2026

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Brain inflammation is unlikely to explain persistent long COVID symptoms, neuroimaging study finds

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Psilocybin cuts nerve pain for weeks and boosts gabapentin in mice

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Cholesterol-craving cancers need lipid enzymes to use metabolites for growth, study shows

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How a father's obesity affects his children's metabolism

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A once-daily pill takes aim at measles, croup and other dangerous viruses

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Mitochondria may control immune cell activation and the effectiveness of immunotherapy

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How the gut rewires the brain to drive cravings for essential nutrients

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Nitric oxide rewires gene expression in the brain, offering new insight into Alzheimer's disease

22 hours ago

Running the numbers shows ivermectin could help beat malaria

21 hours ago

3D-printed trays help human gut organoids self-build nerves and mature twice as fast

20 hours ago

Common epilepsy drug disrupts early brain growth in human organoids after 30-day exposure

21 hours ago

Ovarian cancer cells use stress hormone signaling to shut down immune system, research reveals

22 hours ago

DKA may trigger lingering inflammatory surge in children with type 1 diabetes

17 hours ago

Study reveals brain changes linked to alcohol addiction recovery

22 hours ago

Weight loss drug semaglutide helps patients who do not respond to bariatric surgery, research finds

21 hours ago

A single dose of psilocybin eased depression symptoms for months, our study found

23 hours ago

Gut-lung microbe shifts may explain clozapine's severe bowel and lung side effects

May 22, 2026

COVID-19 mRNA vaccine plus immune system enhancer may reduce need for repeated boosters, say researchers

May 22, 2026

Researchers identify avenue for enhanced GLP-1-induced weight loss

May 22, 2026

As GLP-1 drugs surge in popularity, bariatric surgery rates plunge across the US

May 21, 2026
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