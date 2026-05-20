International experts call for end to routine reporting of 'corrected' calcium
An international coalition of experts in laboratory medicine, osteoporosis, and chronic kidney disease is calling for laboratories to stop routinely reporting albumin-adjusted ("corrected") calcium, arguing that the longstanding ...
May 18, 2026
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How a policy shift changed the odds for young adults starting dialysis in America
Among young adults with kidney failure, the expansion of Medicaid following the Affordable Care Act signed into law in 2010 was associated with substantial declines in one-year death rates, researchers from Brown University ...
May 17, 2026
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Clinical decision support system does not improve chronic kidney disease outcomes
A clinical decision support system (CDSS) for chronic kidney disease (CKD) does not improve physician behavior or patient outcomes over a control intervention, according to a study published online May 8 in JAMA Network Open.
May 14, 2026
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Even at low concentrations, fine particle pollution is tied to increased hospitalizations for kidney disease
A study published in the journal Scientific Reports has shown a strong correlation between the concentration of particulate matter in the air of São Paulo, Brazil—primarily emitted by vehicle fuel combustion—and kidney disease. ...
May 13, 2026
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Blood test enables earlier detection of heart and kidney disease
A new way to detect the onset of heart and kidney disease far earlier than previously possible has been discovered by scientists. The breakthrough, published today in Nature Communications, reveals a novel method for identifying ...
May 12, 2026
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Gold-coated microneedles can detect subtleties in how liver and kidneys process drugs in real time
Scientists have taken a giant leap forward with the development of tiny microneedles designed to detect subtle but critical changes in how the liver and kidneys process therapeutic drugs. The experimental technology, under ...
May 8, 2026 feature
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Common asthma drug shows promise for reversing fatty liver
MUSC researchers are tackling MASH, or metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis, a liver disease affecting hundreds of millions worldwide. It is also a leading cause of liver transplantation, yet treatment options ...
May 8, 2026
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Bariatric surgery slashes risk of kidney failure, heart attack and death, new data show
Metabolic and bariatric surgery, also known as weight-loss surgery, dramatically improves outcomes for patients with obesity and chronic kidney disease (CKD), significantly reducing the risk of kidney failure, major cardiovascular ...
May 5, 2026
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An endurance limit that surfaces in punishing races may begin at birth
A new study is raising questions about whether human endurance has biological limits shaped long before adulthood—possibly beginning at birth. Researchers are examining whether birth weight, a known risk factor for disease ...
Apr 30, 2026
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An app that improves decision-making: Study shows myKIDNEY helps patients make better informed choices
For an elderly patient facing end-stage kidney disease, the default answer has long been dialysis. But a new study by Duke-NUS Medical School and its collaborators at Singapore General Hospital (SGH) and the National University ...
Apr 30, 2026
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Higher tubular phosphate levels linked to faster five-year kidney decline
Excessive phosphate loading within the proximal tubular lumen has been proposed as a key mechanism driving progression of chronic kidney disease (CKD) through calcium phosphate microcrystallopathy. Researchers at the University ...
Apr 30, 2026
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Lower dietary protein intake linked to lower dialysis risk in chronic kidney disease
For adults with chronic kidney disease (CKD) stage 3 or 4, lower dietary protein intake (DPI) is associated with lower dialysis risk, with no indication of nutritional harm, according to a study published online April 28 ...
Apr 30, 2026
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B-cell clusters inside kidneys mark faster diabetic disease progression, new maps reveal
A detailed new map of the human kidney revealed a previously unrecognized form of diabetic kidney disease (DKD) marked by clusters of immune cells—specifically B cells—that are linked to faster disease progression. The findings ...
Apr 29, 2026
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Integrating pharmacists into kidney disease care team can provide better outcomes for patients
Approximately 35 million adults in the United States suffer from chronic kidney disease (CKD), and that number is growing. Meanwhile, there's a critical shortage of nephrologists to manage these patients, according to Calvin ...
Apr 29, 2026
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Longer dialysis times associated with better survival
For adults undergoing maintenance in-center hemodialysis, longer dialysis times are associated with better survival, according to a study published in the June issue of Kidney International Reports.
Apr 29, 2026
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Contrast agents in imaging—do they really harm the kidneys?
"Contrast harms the kidneys"—this belief has been present among patients for years, and sometimes also among physicians. In clinical practice, it may raise concerns about imaging examinations and procedures that use contrast ...
Apr 29, 2026
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T cells, not B cells, are the culprit in kidney damage in lupus, study shows
Kidney damage is a serious complication affecting individuals with lupus, an autoimmune disease where immune B cells malfunction and produce antibodies that attack the body's own cells, tissues, and organs.
Apr 28, 2026
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Swept-source optical coherence tomography angiography may predict diabetic nephropathy
Nonperfusion area detected by swept-source optical coherence tomography angiography (OCTA) may predict diabetic nephropathy (DN) severity, according to a study published in the July issue of the American Journal of Ophthalmology.
Apr 28, 2026
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Rare bone disease mutation linked to kidney failure pathway, mouse study shows
Researchers at University of Tsukuba have elucidated the molecular pathogenesis of multicentric carpotarsal osteolysis (MCTO), a rare hereditary disorder that frequently results in renal failure. Using a mouse model, they ...
Apr 27, 2026
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As heart, kidney and metabolic health worsen, cancer risk may rise, research indicates
People with advanced heart, kidney, and metabolic disease may face a higher risk of developing cancer, according to new research published in Circulation: Population Health and Outcomes. The combination of heart, kidney, ...
Apr 27, 2026
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APOL1 proteomic risk score predicts kidney disease progression
A nine-protein apolipoprotein L1 (APOL1) Proteomic Risk Score (APRS) enables accurate prediction of kidney disease progression in APOL1 high-risk individuals, according to a study published online April 15 in Nature Medicine.
Apr 27, 2026
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Cognitive impairment linked to worse outcomes in chronic kidney disease
For patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), cognitive impairment (CI) is associated with worse outcomes, according to a study published in the May issue of Kidney International Reports.
Apr 25, 2026
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AI could spot kidney disease earlier and predict decline before symptoms appear
Kidney diseases develop slowly and may not produce any obvious symptoms for a long time. The body can compensate for them so effectively that the patient remains unaware of the problem for years. It is only in more advanced ...
Apr 24, 2026
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