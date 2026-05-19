New mouse model recreates severe geleophysic dysplasia, including early death and valve defects
Researchers have developed a novel mouse model that replicates severe geleophysic dysplasia, including short stature, heart valve alterations, and early lethality—characteristics of this rare disease. The findings from the ...
May 18, 2026
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Discovery of fat-burning 'switch' could lead to advances in bone disease treatments
Scientists' discovery of a molecular "switch" that activates an energy-burning pathway in mice has the potential to lead to new treatments for bone disease. The study, published in Nature, sheds new light on brown fat. Unlike ...
May 16, 2026
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3D-printed ceramic implants that mimic human bone could enable patient-matched repair
Researchers at Tampere University, Finland, have developed a groundbreaking 3D-printed ceramic implant material that closely mimics real human bone. The findings advance the development of personalized bone regeneration and ...
May 15, 2026
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Drug trial finds that a treatment shift is needed for brittle bone disease
Increasing bone density in patients with a rare genetic condition that causes bones to break easily does not prevent fractures, a large clinical trial has found. Patients with brittle bone disease who were given treatments ...
May 14, 2026
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New ACL surgery approach helps most patients return to activity
New research from orthopedic specialists at Marshall Health Network and the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine demonstrates promising outcomes for patients undergoing anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstruction ...
May 14, 2026
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New position statement highlights the growing role of genicular artery embolization for knee osteoarthritis
A new Society of Interventional Radiology (SIR) position statement provides evidence-based support for the use of genicular artery embolization (GAE) as a minimally invasive treatment option for patients with symptomatic ...
May 12, 2026
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Call for coordinated action to close Africa's bone health gap
A new editorial appearing in Osteoporosis International, titled "Beyond the fracture: coordinated action for bone health equity in Africa," sets out a roadmap to address osteoporosis and fragility fractures across the continent. ...
May 12, 2026
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What is frozen shoulder? And will I need surgery?
Frozen shoulder can make simple tasks—such as lifting your arm, sleeping on your side, getting out of bed, putting on a bra, driving or playing with your kids—painful and challenging.
May 11, 2026
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Osteoarthritis: How stimulating the muscles with electricity may help manage the condition
An estimated 595 million people globally are living with osteoarthritis. This makes it one of the leading causes of pain and disability.
May 11, 2026
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Australia has the world's highest rate of ACL reconstruction surgery—rehab may be just as good
If you've ever watched a game of Australian rules football, rugby league or basketball, you've probably seen it happen: a player lands awkwardly, grabs their knee, and doesn't get back up.
May 10, 2026
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Hip replacement beats exercise-only care for moderate-to-severe hip arthritis in yearlong trial
Total hip arthroplasty leads to the best outcomes in the treatment of moderate-to-severe hip osteoarthritis, according to a new study published in The Bone & Joint Journal by the University of Eastern Finland and Kuopio University ...
May 4, 2026
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One of the world's most common knee surgeries does not help and may even be harmful
Partial meniscectomy does not improve patient symptoms or function, reveals a 10-year follow-up of the FIDELITY, a placebo-surgery controlled trial published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Apr 29, 2026
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How bones make marrow: Newly identified 'organizer' cells also reappear after fractures
Bone marrow is the spongy tissue located within the hollow center of bones, serving as the primary site for the continuous production of red blood cells, platelets, and white blood cells. Despite its physiological importance, ...
Apr 28, 2026
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Impaired cell recycling leads to muscle weakness in rare genetic disorder
Myofibrillar myopathy type 6 (MFM6) is a rare genetic muscle disorder that leads to severe muscle weakness and a drastically shortened life expectancy due to a disruption in muscle protein regulation. Researchers at the University ...
Apr 24, 2026
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Common drug fails to ease knee osteoarthritis pain in largest trial yet
The University of Tasmania's Menzies Institute for Medical Research has found that the commonly prescribed medication, Diacerein, does not improve knee osteoarthritis symptoms, following a national study. Diacerein, a medication ...
Apr 21, 2026
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How a key regulatory protein guides cartilage formation during embryonic development
Sox9, a master regulator of cartilage formation, switches its target genes dynamically during embryonic limb development instead of following a fixed program, as reported by researchers from Science Tokyo. They analyzed mouse ...
Apr 21, 2026
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Smart implants: How robotic micro-actuators are enhancing bone healing
Smart implants that not only stabilize a fracture but also monitor the healing process from day one—and deliver targeted support when required—are currently being developed at Saarland University by a team of engineers, medical ...
Apr 21, 2026
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Rotator cuff tears are a normal part of aging, but pain isn't inevitable
The first sign that retired accountant Kathey Parcels had torn her left rotator cuff was pain, sudden and acute pain.
Apr 20, 2026
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Extra antibiotic doesn't reduce infection risk during surgery to fix complex fractures, trial finds
Adding an extra antibiotic powder doesn't further reduce a person's risk of infection during surgery to repair complex bone fractures, a new study says. People had about the same rate of post-surgery infections whether doctors ...
Apr 20, 2026
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Osteopenia: Loss of bone mineral density affects millions of people. Here's what you need to know
Around 40% of adults worldwide are affected by osteopenia: a loss of bone mineral density. This condition is extremely common, particularly in postmenopausal women and elderly adults. It's estimated that more than 500,000 ...
Apr 18, 2026
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Large trial shows bone healing 'superpower' in children
Broken wrists are among the most common injuries in children, accounting for about half of children's fractures. Severely displaced distal radial fractures, where the bones move out of place, are often routinely treated with ...
Apr 17, 2026
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Biodegradable magnesium alloys gain strength and resist corrosion for safer implants
Researchers at Flinders University have developed a new class of biodegradable magnesium-based alloys with improved strength and corrosion resistance, marking an important step forward for next-generation medical implants.
Apr 17, 2026
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Injured your ACL? It's more than just a knee injury
It's an athlete's worst fear. Hearing a loud "pop" and feeling severe pain are usually the first signs you've torn your anterior cruciate ligament, also known as the ACL.
Apr 15, 2026
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