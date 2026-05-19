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Home sooner, recovering better: Redesigning hip and knee surgery

Orthopedics news

Home sooner, recovering better: Redesigning hip and knee surgery

More than 200,000 hip and knee replacements are performed in the U.K. every year. They are usually performed only when conservative treatments such as physiotherapy, weight loss, and medications are no longer effective. The ...

May 19, 2026

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Written in the eye: How the retina's biological age could help predict osteoporosis risk

Eyes, the high-resolution biological devices that help us visualize the outside world, are now being used as a portal to assess our internal health. Scientists have found that a closer evaluation of how one's retina is aging ...

May 18, 2026

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New ACL surgery approach helps most patients return to activity

New research from orthopedic specialists at Marshall Health Network and the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine demonstrates promising outcomes for patients undergoing anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstruction ...

May 14, 2026

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Call for coordinated action to close Africa's bone health gap

A new editorial appearing in Osteoporosis International, titled "Beyond the fracture: coordinated action for bone health equity in Africa," sets out a roadmap to address osteoporosis and fragility fractures across the continent. ...

May 12, 2026

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What is frozen shoulder? And will I need surgery?

Frozen shoulder can make simple tasks—such as lifting your arm, sleeping on your side, getting out of bed, putting on a bra, driving or playing with your kids—painful and challenging.

May 11, 2026

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Large trial shows bone healing 'superpower' in children

Broken wrists are among the most common injuries in children, accounting for about half of children's fractures. Severely displaced distal radial fractures, where the bones move out of place, are often routinely treated with ...

Apr 17, 2026

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Brain inflammation is unlikely to explain persistent long COVID symptoms, neuroimaging study finds

18 hours ago

Psilocybin cuts nerve pain for weeks and boosts gabapentin in mice

19 hours ago

Cholesterol-craving cancers need lipid enzymes to use metabolites for growth, study shows

19 hours ago

How a father's obesity affects his children's metabolism

19 hours ago

A once-daily pill takes aim at measles, croup and other dangerous viruses

19 hours ago

Mitochondria may control immune cell activation and the effectiveness of immunotherapy

19 hours ago

How the gut rewires the brain to drive cravings for essential nutrients

20 hours ago

Nitric oxide rewires gene expression in the brain, offering new insight into Alzheimer's disease

22 hours ago

Running the numbers shows ivermectin could help beat malaria

21 hours ago

3D-printed trays help human gut organoids self-build nerves and mature twice as fast

20 hours ago

Common epilepsy drug disrupts early brain growth in human organoids after 30-day exposure

21 hours ago

Ovarian cancer cells use stress hormone signaling to shut down immune system, research reveals

22 hours ago

DKA may trigger lingering inflammatory surge in children with type 1 diabetes

17 hours ago

Study reveals brain changes linked to alcohol addiction recovery

22 hours ago

Weight loss drug semaglutide helps patients who do not respond to bariatric surgery, research finds

21 hours ago

A single dose of psilocybin eased depression symptoms for months, our study found

23 hours ago

Gut-lung microbe shifts may explain clozapine's severe bowel and lung side effects

May 22, 2026

COVID-19 mRNA vaccine plus immune system enhancer may reduce need for repeated boosters, say researchers

May 22, 2026

Researchers identify avenue for enhanced GLP-1-induced weight loss

May 22, 2026

As GLP-1 drugs surge in popularity, bariatric surgery rates plunge across the US

May 21, 2026
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