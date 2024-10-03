Last update:

Use of the term 'postcode lottery' and its meaning has changed dramatically over time, UK study shows

Neuroscience

Brain molecule reverses movement deficits of Parkinson's, offering new therapeutic target

A research team from the University of California, Irvine is the first to reveal that a molecule in the brain—ophthalmic acid—unexpectedly acts like a neurotransmitter similar to dopamine in regulating motor function, ...

4 hours ago

Oncology & Cancer

Pancreatic cancer tumor map uncovers notable differences between primary and metastatic disease

Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center researchers have mapped pancreatic cancer tumor ecosystems using tissue from both the primary tumor, which is where cancer first starts to grow in the body, ...

5 hours ago

Medical research news

Oncology & Cancer

Study unveils the role of gamma-delta T cells in cancer immunology

A new study published in Cell Reports Medicine reveals critical insights into the role of gamma-delta T cells across 33 cancer types, shedding light on their potential as clinical biomarkers and therapeutic targets in cancer ...

6 hours ago

Immunology

Gut bacteria engineered to act as tumor GPS for immunotherapies

Immunotherapeutic approaches have substantially improved the treatment of patients with advanced malignancies. However, most advanced and metastatic malignancies remain incurable and therefore represent a major unmet need.

7 hours ago

Psychology & Psychiatry

Are auditory magic tricks possible for a blind audience?

Magic tricks make the impossible seem possible. Magicians have long captivated audiences with visual tricks, such as pulling a bunny from a hat or sawing someone in half, but tricks that rely on sound are scarce.

8 hours ago

Health

Molecular map points the way toward better food choices

"Gut health" is a growing buzzword for foodies and dietitians alike—and with good reason. The trillions of microbes and bacteria living in our gut are implicated in numerous aspects of health and disease.

9 hours ago

Psychology & Psychiatry

Research reveals gene expression's role in depression and immunity

A new study, conducted in a shared effort between U.K. and Italian researchers offers novel insights about the biological mechanisms behind major depressive disorder (MDD), and especially on the role of the immune system.

7 hours ago

Inequities in substance testing at pediatric trauma centers revealed

8 hours ago

Cilta-cel found highly effective in first real-world study of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma

9 hours ago

Genetic variations in remote UK regions linked to higher disease risk

8 hours ago

Biomarker can help health care assess severity of COVID-19

5 hours ago

Regular light-intensity exercise can help erase fear memories and prevent PTSD, study suggests

5 hours ago

Canada and Australia curb predatory stem cell market: Researchers hope to replicate success in US

9 hours ago

Colonoscopies among the young are on the rise

9 hours ago

Hearing loss can raise risks for cognitive decline, study shows

10 hours ago

Leveraging AI to analyze retinal images for cardiovascular risk assessment

6 hours ago

New research shows just three weeks of sprints can reduce fatigue onset by changing mitochondria behavior

6 hours ago

A novel 'sensory CBT' strategy for hoarding disorder demonstrates its potential in a pre-clinical study

6 hours ago

XEC is now in Australia. Here's what we know about this hybrid COVID variant

6 hours ago

Why women are still being underdiagnosed with heart disease

6 hours ago

Little kids, too little movement: Global study finds most children don't meet guidelines

6 hours ago

Four in five pregnant women in Ireland are iron deficient, finds study

6 hours ago

ADHD prescribing has changed over the years. A new guide aims to bring doctors up to speed

6 hours ago

Drug improves effectiveness of radiation for lung cancer that has spread to the brain

7 hours ago

Creating the largest, most comprehensive picture of neural connections to date

7 hours ago

WHO approves first mpox diagnostic test

7 hours ago
